Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Martti Purtola

Tulikivi Corporation
·1 min read
Tulikivi Corporation

TULIKIVI CORPORATION  MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS  13 SEPTEMBER AT 1:00 PM

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 13 September 2022.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Martti Purtola

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18714/4/7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2406 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(2): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(6): Volume: 6592 Unit price: 0.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 0.73 EUR

Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.tulikivi.com



