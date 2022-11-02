Tulikivi Corporation

Tulikivi is focusing and revising its guidance for 2022 upward: Net sales are expected to be EUR 42 to 45 million and comparable operating profit is expected to be EUR 4.0 to 5.0 million.

Tulikivi is revising its earlier estimate of the 2022 net sales and operating profit. The net sales in 2021 were EUR 33.5 million and the comparable operating profit was EUR 2.7 million. According to the new estimate, net sales in 2022 are expected to be EUR 42 to 45 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to be EUR 4.0 to 5.0 million. The improved outlook is based on strong order intake from abroad and Finland.

Previous guidance for 2022 (published on 17 August 2022): Net sales in 2022 are expected to be EUR 38 to 42 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially on 2021.

