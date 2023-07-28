Tulip City Barking Lot reopens with a fresh, updated look

Emma Styf-VanOss, new owner of Tulip City Barking Lot, poses for a portrait in her remodeled pet salon Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Holland.

HOLLAND — When Emma Styf-VanOss walked through grooming salon Tulip City Barking Lot for the first time, she was accompanying a friend interested in purchasing the business.

When her friend decided to pass, Styf-VanOss walked through again. Not long after, she purchased the company at 11975 E. Lakewood Boulevard herself.

“I bought the shop in January and we shut the building down and gutted it and reopened at the end of May,” Styf-VanOss said. “We completely restarted.”

While the name and location remain the same, the rest of the business is different. There’s new ownership, an updated interior and new offerings that make the business unique.

“It really is a new business, a new person, a new thing and a new experience for customers,” Styf-VanOss said.

Tulip City Barking Lot's new logo incorporates two things Emma Styf-VanOss holds dear, one of her dogs and her father, who's always wearing a cowboy hat.

Purchasing the business was the culmination of years of hard work, Styf-VanOss said. She grew up on a farm and attended Hamilton High School, then worked for local groomers for seven years.

Grooming is more than a business or job to Styf-VanOss. It’s a passion.

Following renovations, customers will see a different Tulip City Barking Lot. It has new paint, new flooring, new stainless steel tubs, new grooming tables, a new bathing system and even a new tub meant for hydro-therapy.

“I really care about what I’m doing,” she said. “It's been my dream.”

While Styf-VanOss currently operates the business on her own, she might soon add a second groomer. She's also venturing into cat grooming, accepting appointments on a case-by-case basis.

The goal is continued growth. For now, Styf-VanOss is enjoying the process and grateful for the clients she’s worked with.

"The community of Holland is such a great place to be involved in, and there are so many people who're willing to share in the journey," she said. "I'm so grateful for the way God provided this opportunity and place for my business and passion to cultivate."

Dog accessories and treats at the recently remodeled Tulip City Barking Lot.

Tulip City Barking Lot is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Styf-VanOss plans to host an open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, to showcase the new look.

For more information, visit the business on Facebook at Tulip City Barking Lot Inc.

