U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.01
    +24.96 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,191.57
    +146.48 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,575.67
    +68.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.42
    +12.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.60
    +1.65 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    -0.0110 (-0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6940
    -0.1680 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,958.81
    +215.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.06
    -10.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,927.20
    -3.43 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Tulips Blossom on New Forever Stamps

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Postal Service announces new colorful Tulip Blossoms Forever stamps.
Postal Service announces new colorful Tulip Blossoms Forever stamps.

What:

The U.S. Postal Service celebrates spring and Americans' love for tulips with the issuance of Tulip Blossoms Forever stamps.

 

The first-day-of-issue event for the Tulip Blossoms Forever stamp is open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #TulipBlossomsStamps.



Who:

Linda Malone, engineering systems vice president, U.S. Postal Service, will serve as dedicating official.



When:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. PT



Where:

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival 

33814 S Meridian Road

Woodburn, OR 97071

 

RSVP:

The Postal Service has purchased a limited number of tickets which are required to enter the festival. Please RSVP at usps.com/tulipblossoms to sign up for a ticket. 



Background:

Each fall, millions of gardeners bury bulbs in the earth, eagerly anticipating the rewards that springtime will bring. Months later, thick green leaves poke through the soil, soon revealing their treasure: tulip blossoms in spectacular variety from prim to ostentatious.

 

A member of the lily family (Liliaceae), the tulip (genus Tulipa) originated as a wildflower in Central Asia. Dutch immigrants brought the first tulip bulbs to America hundreds of years ago. Today, we import more than 1 billion bulbs per year.

 

These new stamps from the Postal Service feature closeup views of 10 different tulips in a rainbow of colors. Each flower fills almost the entire frame of the stamp, with just the top of the stem showing. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps with existing photographs by Denise Ippolito.

 

Tulip Blossoms will be issued as Forever stamps in booklets of 20, as well as coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

 

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Tatiana Roy
860-982-6191
tatiana.l.roy@usps.gov
usps.com/news

 

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tulips-blossom-on-new-forever-stamps-301754559.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Recommended Stories

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike the taxes owed by certain workers. Here’s what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Supreme Court Sides With Employee in Overtime Case

    WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to narrow eligibility for overtime pay, ruling 6-3 that an oil-rig supervisor making $200,000 a year qualified because he was paid by the day rather than receiving a fixed salary. “Employees are not ‘deprived of the benefits of [overtime compensation] simply because they are well paid,’” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court, citing a 1945 precedent involving mine workers. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the opinion, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • US gets OK for cattle-shooting operation in New Mexico

    A U.S. district judge on Wednesday cleared the way for federal officials to move ahead with plans to take to the air and shoot dozens of wild cattle in a rugged area of southwestern New Mexico. Ranchers had sought a delay, arguing that the potential mass slaughter of as many as 150 “unauthorized” cows on public land was a violation of federal regulations and amounted to animal cruelty. After listening to arguments that stretched throughout the day, Judge James Browning denied the request, saying the ranchers failed to make their case.

  • New emergency bid to appeal, block huge Nevada lithium mine

    Conservationists are seeking an emergency court order to block construction of a Nevada lithium mine after a U.S. judge directed a federal agency to revisit part of its approval of the plans but allowed construction to go forward in the meantime. Four environmental groups want U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno to temporarily halt any work at a subsidiary of Lithium Americas’ mine near the Oregon border until they can appeal her ruling earlier this month to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Norfolk Southern’s Toxic Spill Could Benefit This Maker of Rail Brakes

    A potential legislative push for railroads to deploy new braking systems would benefit train manufacturers such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

  • Trump’s Ohio Visit Puts Spotlight on Rail-Safety Rules He Ended

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump visited the small Ohio town reeling from the toxic fallout of a Norfolk Southern Corp. train derailment in the hope of capitalizing politically on residents’ anger about the initial response by the Biden administration. But the trip also highlights the ex-president’s rolling back of rules that former regulators say could have improved rail safety.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Nor

  • Don Lemon Returns to ‘CNN This Morning’ Without Acknowledging Nikki Haley Comments On Air

    The co-anchor of “CNN This Morning” drew criticism for saying presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her prime as a 51-year-old woman.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Seeks Four-Year IMF Program, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country is discussing a four-year full-fledged program with the International Monetary Fund with the aim of hammering out specific details as soon as next month.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Says He’s Waitin

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Move to Quash Voyager Subpoena

    Counsel for the former exchange executive says the subpoena from Voyager is procedurally deficient, presents an undue burden, and potentially violates his fifth amendment rights.

  • California pension fund asks to meet Norfolk Southern after Ohio derailment

    Major U.S. pension fund CalPERS is seeking a meeting with rail operator Norfolk Southern at which it plans to ask about the derailment of a train loaded with toxic chemicals earlier this month, a spokeswoman for the fund said on Tuesday. The U.S. government has ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up contaminated soil and water at the site in East Palestine, Ohio, where the train wreck sent clouds of smoke over the town on Feb. 3 and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. CalPERS, which stands for the California Public Employees' Retirement System, held $200.6 million worth of Norfolk Southern debt and equity as of the end of 2022, a CalPERS spokeswoman said.

  • When could the U.S. default? Here are the latest projections.

    Groups have been poring over the data to try and give Washington and Wall Street a clearer indication of when the government might not be able to pay its bills but the the picture remains very murky.

  • We track how fast workers deliver post, concedes Royal Mail boss

    The boss of Royal Mail has been forced to admit that it electronically tracks how long postal workers stand still for after MPs hauled him back before Parliament.

  • Taiwan must mandate a central authority to oversee crypto by May 16, says lawmaker

    A Taiwanese lawmaker has reiterated that the cabinet will have to mandate an acting central authority to shape regulatory frameworks and development roadmap for the cryptocurrency industry by May 16, a move that would push Taiwan closer to adequate crypto regulation.

  • EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up toxic derailment in Ohio. The federal agency says it will bill the railroad for its remediation efforts.

    Using its authority under the federal Superfund law, EPA told Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up contaminated air and water.

  • Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

    Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company said Wednesday is a test run of a potential response to a Canadian government’s online news bill.

  • Supreme Court Seems to Shy Away From Removing Internet Company Protections

    Oral arguments on two cases related to internet companies' potential liability for terrorism-related content on their websites are inconclusive but may suggest that the Court will defer to Congress.

  • Chips Act Will Test Whether U.S. Can Reverse Semiconductor Exodus

    The $53 billion program includes manufacturing incentives as well as research and development investments, part of an effort to keep a crucial industry in the U.S.

  • The 'Law That Built The Internet' Could Get Crushed; A 'Nightmare' May Lie Ahead For Big Tech

    A law that governs internet speech and liability is heading to the Supreme Court. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social sites are bracing for the fallout.

  • Railroads Fought to Crush Rules That Biden Aims to Revive After Ohio Derailment

    (Bloomberg) -- Long before this month’s fiery derailment, railroad industry leaders battled regulations meant to boost freight train safety, including plans to bolster some of the very same tank cars that ruptured and released chemicals in eastern Ohio.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is Ha