Tulsa Based Business, Vesta Capital LLC, Acquires Four Oklahoma City Properties

1 min read

Just four years old, Vesta Realty is set to double in size by 2022.

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16th, 2021, Vesta Capital grew their portfolio by four Oklahoma City properties, Esplanade by the Lake, Mansion West, Salem West, and Wedgewood Village, totaling 550 units.

Marc Kulick, CEO of Vesta Capital LLC
Marc Kulick, CEO of Vesta Capital LLC

Vesta Capital was founded four years ago by current CEO Marc Kulick. Since its inception in February 2017, Vesta Capital has grown to own and operate 24 properties spread across Tulsa, Bartlesville, Oklahoma City, and Little Rock.

Kulick spent 10 years in the property management industry before beginning Vesta Capital. Vesta Capital is the culmination of these years of experience developing properties.

Over the years Vesta has maintained steady growth, with 2021 set to become the most successful year yet. Since January 2021 the company has grown by 26% and is on target to double in size by 2022.

Vesta Realty LLC, a property management company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vesta Capital. We currently own properties in Tulsa, OK, Oklahoma City, OK, Bartlesville, OK, and Little Rock, AR.

If you would like more information on this topic, please email Marc Kulik at marc@vestarealpropety.com

Contact: Marc Kulik
Phone: (918) 340-8097
Email: marc@vestarealproperty.com

Vesta Capital logo
Vesta Capital logo
Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tulsa-based-business-vesta-capital-llc-acquires-four-oklahoma-city-properties-301348850.html

SOURCE Vesta Realty

