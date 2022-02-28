U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.00
    -68.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,551.00
    -443.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,987.00
    -193.50 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.90
    -40.10 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.65
    +5.06 (+5.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +14.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1189
    -0.0082 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.82
    +2.50 (+8.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3388
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,229.62
    -828.42 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.41
    +1.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.96
    -88.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

TUMAN GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ENTERS THE INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION MARKET WITH TWO INNOVATIVE INSURANCE OFFERINGS

·2 min read

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuman Global Solutions, a division of Trawick International, today announced the launch of two unique insurance products for the international education sector: Global Tuition Insurance, a first-of-its-kind plan that covers school tuition through graduation for students who have lost a parent; and Global Educators Health Plan, a technology-driven, customizable health plan for school faculty and administrators.

Global Tuition Insurance is an industry-first tuition coverage plan developed and offered exclusively by Tuman Global Solutions. It continues to pay school tuition fees for students who have lost a parent, all the way through graduation. A group plan is available to all international schools operating outside the United States: primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, and universities.

Global Educators Health Plan is a customizable benefits package for international school faculty and administrators and their families. The technology-driven plan simplifies the enrollment process with a proprietary administration platform. Additionally, it provides members with a transactional Mastercard® to pay providers outside the United States, regardless of network affiliation. Within the United States, members have access to the Aetna preferred provider network.

Dan Tuman, Chief Executive Officer, Tuman Global Solutions, commented, "Having assisted the international school market for the past 20 years, I am thrilled to be able to offer these two unique insurance products through Tuman Global Solutions. Schools around the world will find these products have immense potential to be attractive components of their school's marketing portfolio to both potential faculty and parents of prospective students."

Brokers in the international education market interested in providing these plans to their clients should contact Dan Tuman.

About Tuman Global Solutions
Tuman Global Solutions is an international brokerage focused on providing innovative solutions for organizations and individuals working and living outside of their home country. Founded in 2021 by Dan Tuman and Daryl Trawick, Tuman Global Solutions is a part of the Trawick International family of companies operating worldwide. For more information, visit www.TumanGlobalSolutions.com.

Contacts

Dan Tuman, CPCU Melissa Nicholson
Chief Executive Officer Director of Corporate Communications
Tuman Global Solutions Trawick International
+1-202-355-5259 +1-949-275-7246
Dan.Tuman@TumanGlobalSolutions.com Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuman-global-solutions-enters-the-international-education-market-with-two-innovative-insurance-offerings-301491081.html

SOURCE TUMAN GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Recommended Stories

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets opened in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • Liquidity Vanishes Across Russia Assets With Ruble Plunging

    (Bloomberg) -- ‘Too risky to deal in’ is the mantra from foreign-exchange to equities trading floors as investors step back from dealing with Russian assets. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysSpr

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Liquidity Squeezed by Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • ECB says Russia bank subsidiary likely to fail

    An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • BP Stock Tumbles After Saying It Plans to Offload Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities fell Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Rouble collapses to record low as Russia doubles interest rates to 20pc - live updates

    Rouble crashes to record low; Moscow Exchange opening delayed Oil surges above $103 a barrel; Gas prices leap 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.5pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter