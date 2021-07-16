U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.06
    -15.97 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,830.56
    -156.46 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,491.02
    -52.12 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,172.75
    -17.55 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.83
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -16.20 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.71
    -0.68 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0900
    +0.2500 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,987.08
    +586.71 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    771.89
    -7.67 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Tumblr's parent company is buying popular podcast app Pocket Casts

Kris Holt
·1 min read

Pocket Casts will soon have a new home. Automattic, the parent company of Tumblr and WordPress.com, is buying the podcast app from a collective of public radio groups, including NPR and BBC Studios. Automattic didn't disclose how much it will pay for Pocket Casts.

Co-founders Russell Ivanovic and Philip Simpson will remain in charge of the Pocket Casts team. It seems Automattic is already thinking about ways of incorporating the multi-platform app into its blogging tools.

"As part of Automattic, Pocket Casts will continue to provide you with the features needed to enjoy your favorite podcasts (or find something new)," a WordPress.com blog post states. "We will explore building deep integrations with WordPress.com and Pocket Casts, making it easier to distribute and listen to podcasts."

Both blogs and podcasts use RSS feeds for distribution, so integrating the two platforms makes sense. Earlier this year, Spotify-owned Anchor teamed up with WordPress.com to turn written material into podcasts via text-to-speech tech. It'll be interesting to see how the Pocket Casts deal factors into that partnership, if at all.

Editor’s note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • MSNBC host Kasie Hunt quits the network live on air

    ‘Got a little bit of bittersweet news for me this morning, this is going to be my final broadcast with all you. I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with you’, she says

  • Netflix entering gaming will be 'dead on arrival:' Analyst

    Netflix recently announced that it would be moving into the gaming sector with the hire of former Oculus executive Mike Verdu. However, some experts believe that the move into the cutthroat gaming industry will not be fruitful for the content platform.

  • Why Facebook Slumped on Thursday

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has certainly had its glory days as a company and as a stock, but we can't count Thursday among them. On Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in -- of course -- a post on his Facebook page that the company is establishing a $1 billion fund for content creators. "We want to build the best platforms for millions of creators," Zuckerberg wrote.

  • Netflix vs. Disney: Which Media Stock Scores Analysts’ “Strong Buy” Consensus?

    Many viewers in the U.S. are consuming content through OTT (over-the-top) players, as users are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. According to a Grand View Research report, the global movies and entertainment market is expected to be worth $114.93 billion by 2025. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare two media companies, Netflix and The Walt Disney Company, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Netflix is

  • Oregon woman tells Filipino man to ‘go back to the Philippines,’ yells the N-word

    A viral video on Twitter shows an Oregon woman spewing anti-Asian comments at a couple, telling them to ‘go back to Philippines’ before dropping the N-word. YouTuber Joseph Morris claims the woman is Shauna Nicol Foreman, and that the two parties reportedly got into a dispute over the loudness while caring for their lawn. Oregon law states: “It is legal to record telephone conversations with the consent of at least one party, but recording in-person conversations requires the consent of all parties except for in certain circumstances, such as when all parties reasonably should have known they were being recorded.”

  • Social Security recipients may see cost-of-living boost in 2022

    Some financial relief may be coming to the 69 million Americans who collect Social Security. Advocacy groups project they're on track to get a 6.1% cost-of-living adjustment, the biggest increase since 1983. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.

  • Summer Blockbusters Are Back! What That Means for AMC Stock

    Movie releases on the July 9 weekend helped AMC reported its biggest crowds since before the pandemic.

  • 'For Netflix, this is an extension of their content strategy:' Analyst on Netflix gaming foray

    Netflix will be moving into the gaming sector with the hire of a 30-year gaming industry veteran — former EA and Oculus executive Mike Verdu. An expert believes that this may be an opportunity for Netflix to differentiate its content offerings as well as boost subscriber engagement.

  • Why Facebook Stock Gained 27.3% in the First Half of 2021

    The social media giant reported strong results and plans to invest a significant sum to create content.

  • How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

    Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...

  • LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ Reboot Is an Abomination

    Warner BrothersSpace Jam: A New Legacy Ruined My ChildhoodLast weekend, as “research” for the Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James that’s out Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, I rewatched the original 1996 film for the first time in at least two decades. Though it is important to point out that, in that first year after it came out, I probably watched it at least 15-20 times.Revisiting objects of nostalgia after so long can be traumatizing. Surely, I thought, the movie was going to be dumb, b

  • Why Facebook’s betting $1 billion on creators

    Facebook is spending a billion dollars to win over creators as it tries to make up for lost time.

  • Review: Doc explores Anthony Bourdain’s own ‘parts unknown’

    There are many startling moments in “Roadrunner,” Morgan Neville’s rich and moving documentary about the singular culinary storyteller Anthony Bourdain, who tragically took his life at the age of 61. As Bourdain lies on her couch, cameras rolling for an episode of his show, he describes some frightening psychological urges he has. It’s also an example of just how much material Neville had to work with.

  • The ‘Loki’ Finale Will Air Next Week

    Mark your calendars accordingly.

  • Olivia Rodrigo ‘in awe’ of President Biden and Dr. Fauci during White House visit to promote COVID vaccines

    The White House hopes the pop star's influence will get hesitant young Americans to get vaccinated. Rapper Juvenile also recently did a vaccine-PSA remix.

  • 35 years later, Lou Reed's banned 'No Money Down' video is still nightmare fuel

    When the animatronic video premiered in '86, MTV was deluged with complaints that it was making traumatized younger viewers cry.

  • Peacock Expands MSNBC Content With Renamed Channel, Plans For Mika Brzezinski, Michael Beschloss And Nicolle Wallace Shows

    NBCU’s streaming service Peacock is expanding MSNBC content, announcing a renamed channel as well as future programming headlined by Mika Brzezinski, Michael Beschloss And Nicolle Wallace. MSNBC President Rashida Jones signaled the plans in a note to staffers earlier this week marking the cable news network’s 25th anniversary. Peacock’s The Choice will be renamed The […]

  • Emmy nominations spell the death knell of TV as streaming cements its supremacy

    Streaming services have been killing television for years, and this summer's Emmy nominations showed that cable and broadcast are now also-rans on the small screen.

  • ‘Manifest’ Viewing On Netflix Surges After Cancellation To Dominate U.S. Streaming Ratings

    Nielsen said Thursday that Manifest on Netflix ran away as the most streamed program for the week of June 14-20 — the same week it was canceled by NBC after three seasons. The cult hit sci-fi drama drew almost 2.5 billion viewing minutes for the two seasons currently available on the streamer that week, swamping […]

  • Gary Corbett Dies: Touring Keyboardist With KISS & Cinderella Also Wrote Cyndi Lauper’s ‘She Bop’

    Gary Corbett, a keyboardist best known for his touring work with KISS and Cinderella who also wrote the Cyndi Lauper hit “She Bop,” has died after a battle with lung cancer. No age was given, but he died just short of his birthday today. Corbett’s death was confirmed by his sister in a Facebook post. “Those […]