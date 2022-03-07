U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

TUMI INTRODUCES ATLAS [00:00 GMT]

·2 min read

A NEW FRAGRANCE THAT TRANSPORTS HIM TO HIS EXCLUSIVE ESCAPE

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, introduces its fourth men's fragrance, ATLAS [00:00 GMT]. The unique scent celebrates a man's time to himself. The clock sets back to 0, resetting his focus as he disconnects from the world to reconnect with himself. Finding power in freedom, he retreats on a journey of personal discovery.

TUMI&#39;s latest fragrance, Atlas
TUMI's latest fragrance, Atlas

Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI says of the scent, "We are so pleased to continue our journey with the addition of our latest fragrance, ATLAS [00:00 GMT]. Continuous sources of inspiration for us are travel and how the world is headed towards an optimistic future. That energy was channeled into the development of a bold and fresh scent. It embodies that optimism and forward-thinking excitement."

Crafted with the highest quality ingredients, ATLAS [00:00 GMT] is undeniably bold, fresh, and profoundly sophisticated. The fragrance reveals the spirit of a man who chooses his destiny with individuality and determination. ATLAS features a burst of citrus notes from all over the world, including Italian bergamot and Florida grapefruit, while notes of amberwood are balanced by labdanum, geranium, and ginger. The freshness of Haitian vetiver and the smoky feel of Javanese vetiver create the ultimate contrast. Indian sandalwood and moss unfold with great depth.

ATLAS [00:00] TUMI
Scent Notes

Top Notes: Italian Bergamot, Florida Grapefruit, Blue Cardamom, Amberwood
Heart Notes: Labdanum, Geranium, Ginger
Base Notes: Vetiver, Indian Sandalwood, Moss

TUMI ATLAS [00:00 GMT] retails for $110 for 100ml in the US on TUMI.com and at TUMI retail stores as well as Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom retailers. Please visit TUMI.com and follow @TUMITravel on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

About TUMI
Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel lifestyle, and performance luxury essentials designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com.

About The Fragrance Group
The Fragrance Group was developed as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. In addition to TUMI, we are the proud Licensee for Christian Siriano Perfumes and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Lalique Parfums, Starck Paris, Tous, Halloween, and Desigual. Visit so-avant-garde.com and @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tumi-introduces-atlas-0000-gmt-301496605.html

SOURCE TUMI

