TUMI and STAPLE Launch an Exclusive Collaboration Celebrating the Energy of New York City and Global Exploration

·5 min read

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand launches an exclusive collaboration with iconic streetwear brand, STAPLE. They've joined forces on a design journey guided by the world travels of STAPLE's visionary founder, Jeff Staple. Each piece of the collection features the iconic STAPLE Pigeon, while drawing influence from the global streets that inspire the creativity of both Jeff Staple and TUMI.

The Pigeon is an integral part of the STAPLE brand and serves as a mascot that represents New York City. When creating STAPLE, Jeff came to see the bird as a symbol of never giving up and thriving against all odds. Bigger than the city that never sleeps, that same spirit is palpable in urban destinations across the globe. TUMI, known for supporting the path of every traveler, leaned into this concept with well-designed and highly functional pieces to further complement their journeys.

The campaign featuring the collaboration was shot entirely on film by renowned street photographer and multi-talented artist Jacob Consenstein. Set around New York City, the campaign images not only capture the product's functionality, but also celebrate its authenticity, energy and inspiration.

The collection includes five new styles, each designed for the modern-day city explorer and merging the hustle mentality of urban cities with signature TUMI innovation. A Pigeon pink and New York City-esque map lining is carried throughout as a nod to the city that raised Jeff Staple. The collection takes shoppers on a trip around the world from the spacious Backpack donning a pattern inspired by the streets of São Paulo to the compact Sling that takes its cues from Tokyo. A more playful piece, the subversive Ping Pong Crossbody features a print that echoes the tiles of Barcelona and holds more than just paddles. It's perfectly sized to keep the essentials close while showcasing STAPLE DNA and TUMI design excellence. The Kit Crossbody references Los Angeles architecture and puts ingenuity on display with a removable strap that allows the piece to be carried like a bag or used as a travel kit. The International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On showcases an intricate design of a STAPLE Pigeon camouflage that is inspired by New York City.

"Jeff Staple is an innovator and an entrepreneur. He has never settled and has always pushed himself to go beyond the norm to bring streetwear culture to the global stage," TUMI Creative Director, Victor Sanz, says of collaborator. "Jeff is a true global citizen, as he exemplifies the world traveler that doesn't lose his sense of home or where he has come from, while embracing other cultures for inspiration and self-growth. This truly is in line with how we view the world. We are always looking outside for inspiration and always building on our fundamentals," Sanz concluded.

"For me, TUMI has always been the pinnacle of luxury, travel, innovation and tech," Founder of STAPLE & Reed Art Department, Jeff Staple, commented. "There is a strong commonality in both our brands between travel and performance, and how the experience affects your everyday life. I've come to really appreciate the value of well-designed travel accessories, especially when you are in a new city and constantly on the go. Design-wise, the hustle mentality that the STAPLE Pigeon represents started out as a way to speak to the culture of New York City, but over the course of my travels, I've come to see that it represents this same ethos in cities across the globe.  With this TUMI collaboration, we are bringing that spirit full circle through the unique and elevated design details in each style of the collection."

The collection is available worldwide on TUMI.com, at select TUMI Retail Stores, and at StaplePigeon.com.  Product available in North America and across Europe starting July 7th and across Asia -Pacific beginning July 18th.

Retail prices of the TUMI x STAPLE collection:

  • International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On at $1195 USD

  • Sling at $495 USD

  • Ping Pong Crossbody at $250 USD

  • Kit Crossbody at $295 USD

  • Backpack at $695 USD

ABOUT TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel lifestyle, and performance luxury essentials designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com.

ABOUT JEFF STAPLE

Jeff Staple (born Jeffrey Ng) is a creative visionary whose work encompasses graphic, fashion, and footwear design, as well as brand marketing. He is the founder of REED ART DEPARTMENT (f.k.a. Staple Design) where he has worked on countless creative projects for clients ranging from startup brands to Fortune 100 companies. This year marks the 25th anniversary since Jeff founded STAPLE in 1997, the NY-based pioneering streetwear brand with the now infamous "Pigeon" logo, and later experiential lifestyle boutique, REED SPACE in 2002.

For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com  
For more about STAPLE, visit https://www.staplepigeon.com/

