Tumor Ablation Market Research Report by Technology, by Treatment, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Tumor Ablation Market Research Report by Technology (Cryoablation, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation, Microwave Ablation, and Radiofrequency Ablation), by Treatment (Laparoscopic Ablation, Percutaneous Ablation, and Surgical Ablation), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tumor Ablation Market Research Report by Technology, by Treatment, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05911786/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Tumor Ablation Market is expected to grow from USD 654.53 Million in 2020 to USD 1,538.84 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Tumor Ablation Market is expected to grow from EUR 573.90 Million in 2020 to EUR 1,349.29 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Tumor Ablation Market is expected to grow from GBP 510.20 Million in 2020 to GBP 1,199.52 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Tumor Ablation Market is expected to grow from JPY 69,855.19 Million in 2020 to JPY 164,234.11 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Tumor Ablation Market is expected to grow from AUD 950.46 Million in 2020 to AUD 2,234.61 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Tumor Ablation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the Tumor Ablation Market studied across Cryoablation, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation, Microwave Ablation, and Radiofrequency Ablation.

Based on Treatment, the Tumor Ablation Market studied across Laparoscopic Ablation, Percutaneous Ablation, and Surgical Ablation.

Based on Application, the Tumor Ablation Market studied across Bone Metastasis, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Lung Cancer.

"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Geography, the Tumor Ablation Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Tumor Ablation Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Tumor Ablation Market including Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Limited, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., EDAP TMS S.A., Ethicon, Inc., Galil Medical, Inc., Healthtronics, Inc., HS Hospital Service S.P.A, Icecure, INTIO Inc., Medtronic, Plc., Mermaid Medical, Mesonix, Inc., NeuWave Medical, Inc., SonaCare Medical LLC., and Theraclion.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Tumor Ablation Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Tumor Ablation Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Tumor Ablation Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Tumor Ablation Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Tumor Ablation Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Tumor Ablation Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Tumor Ablation Market?
  • Kuroda to Miss Price Goal as Japan’s Inflation Hunt Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will fail to reach his goal of stable 2% price growth during his term after what will have been more than a decade of stimulus to stoke inflation, according to the Bank of Japan’s latest forecasts.Even with an economy expected to show a faster recovery from the pandemic, a slew of rising commodity costs and global expectations for accelerating inflation, the BOJ still couldn’t find enough positive factors to see price growth averaging 2% by the end of March 2024.The BOJ released the latest projections Tuesday after leaving unchanged its interest rate and asset purchase settings, as had been widely expected. While the bank now sees stronger economic growth of 4% in the year started April and 2.4% the following year, it cut its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to just 0.1%, citing cheaper mobile phone bills.The latest projections lay bare the challenge the central bank faces to complete a mission Kuroda initially hoped to achieve in about two years. While the BOJ governor will likely continue insisting that temporary factors won’t undermine the underlying inflation trend, the reality is that he has little price growth to show for the world’s most ambitious experiment to reflate an economy.“It’s hugely symbolic that even Kuroda can’t hit the target after a decade,” said Hideo Kumano, executive chief economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute and a former BOJ official. “That again raises the question of whether the 2% inflation goal really is the right one for Japan.”Speaking at a press briefing after the decision, Kuroda stuck to his mission statement that 2% was the appropriate target. He said it shouldn’t be lowered and insisted that efforts to achieve it had been worthwhile and had largely kept inflation above zero. Staying in line with global central banks to pursue 2% inflation was also a major factor keeping foreign exchange rates stable, he added.“I don’t think it’s really necessary to get hung up on achieving the target just because it’s my term,” said Kuroda, whose current stint is due to end in April 2023. “Either way we’ll keep doing our utmost, and if as a result the goal can’t be reached until fiscal 2024 or beyond, that just can’t be helped.”His comments highlighted how the appetite among Japan’s senior policy makers to charge ahead with efforts to hit 2% inflation has dramatically waned since the target was established.Kuroda launched the massive easing program in April 2013 with a firm intention of shaking up the psychology of consumers and companies and convincing them that inflation was coming soon. Even before the pandemic struck, the BOJ had stacked up enough bonds and stock funds to outsize Japan’s economy in pursuit of the goal.Last month’s policy review, the biggest since 2016, was another step back from the bold strategy Kuroda originally set out. The bank effectively streamlined its stimulus program so it could more flexibly pursue its goal while acknowledging that it won’t achieve it anytime soon.The latest decision and projections will further cement the view that the BOJ is likely to keep its stimulus unchanged well beyond global peers such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank even if Japan’s economy is regaining traction at a faster-than-expected pace.The 2% goal was a cornerstone of Abenomics, a project that started in 2013 to more closely coordinate policy between Japan’s government and the central bank to help reinvigorate the world’s third-largest economy.The close coordination has helped Japan weather the storm of Covid-19 better than many countries, with record public spending financed by borrowing at rates the central bank helps keep ultralow. But the relationship no longer seems entirely reciprocal.Yoshihide Suga, Shinzo Abe’s successor as prime minister, appears less committed to the inflation goal than his former boss. Suga has repeatedly demonstrated he is more concerned about the day-to-day reality of voters’ pocket books than the theoretical importance of forming stronger inflation expectations.Even before the pandemic, Suga’s insistence that cell phone fees should be lowered by around 40% as soon as possible showed his prioritizing of putting cash in shoppers’ wallets than generating imagery of rising prices in shoppers’ heads. Travel subsidies spearheaded by Suga last year also dragged down the monthly overall price index by as much as 0.4 percentage point.“The issue with these government policies is that they could strengthen a deflationary mindset if they continue,” said economist Harumi Taguchi at IHS Markit, who called for more reforms to help Japan’s economy grow and power price growth. “What’s needed are what the government calls structural reforms. The underlying growth potential needs to be pushed up so there’s a positive impact for consumers.”(Adds comments from Governor Kuroda)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMD Gives Bullish Forecast, Raises 2021 Revenue Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong second-quarter sales forecast indicating the chipmaker is taking market share from Intel Corp. amid robust demand for personal computers and servers.Second-quarter revenue will be about $3.6 billion, plus or minus $100 million, in the period ending in June, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $3.28 billion.Investors have poured money into the stock, betting that new products, including its Epyc server chips, and stumbles by Intel present an opportunity for AMD. Intel reported data-center revenue that dropped 20% in the first quarter, leading many analysts to project that it was losing sales to its smaller rival in the most profitable part of the market for computer processors. AMD said its server business surged in the quarter.“We delivered another quarter of record server-processor revenue, as Epyc processor sales more than doubled year-over-year and grew by a strong double-digit percentage sequentially,” AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su told analysts on a conference call. “We expect data center product revenue to grow significantly as we go through the year, driven by our strong pipeline of new cloud, enterprise and HPC (high-performance computing) wins.”Three months ago she forecast that the company’s revenue would grow 37% this year. On Tuesday, AMD lifted that prediction to a 50% gain in 2021. Prior to the call, Wall St. had been projecting an annual gain of 39%.The bullish outlook has prompted questions about whether AMD can get enough chips to meet demand amid industry-wide shortages at the company’s outsourced manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Su said the company has ‘good visibility’ to additional supply coming in the second half that supports the company’s improved forecast for the balance of the year.AMD competes with Intel in processors for personal computers and servers and has struggled to get more than 20% market share for much of the 50 years they’ve been competing. It also supplies graphics chips used in Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox and Sony Corp.’s PlayStation and competes with Nvidia Corp. in PC GPUs.Last week, Intel’s report caused a slump in its shares. Executives pinned the large decline in Intel’s data center business on a slowdown in orders by companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS that are working through stockpiles of chips before ordering more, they said.AMD reported first-quarter net income of $555 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with $162 million, or 14 cents, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 93% to $3.45 billion. Profit, excluding certain items, was 52 cents. Analysts were looking for profit of 44 cents on sales of $3.21 billion.AMD shares rose about 4% in extended trading after closing at $85.21. The stock has slipped 7% this year, paring a surge over the last five years. It ended 2015 at $2.87.(Updates with CEO comments from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Macklem Stresses Bank of Canada’s Commitment to 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Stocks Retreat With Megacap Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. technology stocks fell as investors turned their attention to a batch of earnings from industry heavyweights that have helped drive the market to all-time highs.The Nasdaq 100 dropped for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by declines in tech heavyweights including Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The S&P 500 closed little changed after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. United Parcel Service Inc. soared to a record after beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.Tesla ended a two-day streak of gains after its results failed to impress investors. 3M Co. was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after it warned that higher costs for raw materials and transportation is a worsening threat. Google parent Alphabet climbed more than 4% postmarket, erasing its cash-session decline after profit and revenue exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Microsoft Corp. reversed a gain and dropped 3.5% after reporting revenue that missed the highest analysts’ estimates.Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are set to release results later this week.While the earnings season has been generally strong so far, investors may be waiting for more robust beats to fan the next move higher. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations. On average, shares have gained less than 0.1% after the reports, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results, without which stock price advances will be muted and, like today, could take a hit,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.Meanwhile, U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter. A Conference Board measure Tuesday showed consumer confidence reached the highest since February 2020 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and job market.Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.“Since the last Fed meeting, strong economic expectations have started to make their way into the data,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “We’re seeing that reflected not only on the economic side but also in pretty impressive earnings reports on the whole.”The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid as investors weighed the scope for further gains. HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S.The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day as copper extended a rally on the Biden administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s Covid-19 surge.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2089The British pound was little changed at $1.3906The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 108.74 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS Joins Morgan Stanley With Surprise $861 Million Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG disclosed an $861 million hit from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and vowed to improve risk management, joining Morgan Stanley in blindsiding investors who’d been kept in the dark for weeks about the size of the losses.The loss, mostly booked in the first quarter, overshadowed a better-than-expected profit, with strong performance in the key wealth management business. Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said while the bank will require more transparency from clients to prevent such losses in the future, he defended the business with hedge funds as “strategic” and said he had no plans to follow rival Credit Suisse Group AG in cutting back lending.“Clearly, we are very disappointed at this situation,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are reviewing the different prime brokerage relationships, as well as the GFO -- the family office relationships.”Switzerland’s largest bank had remained quiet on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office for weeks, even as Credit Suisse unveiled a $5.5 billion hit and Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of steep losses. While Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo all managed to limit or avoid damage, Morgan Stanley was criticized by some investors and analysts for revealing a $911 million loss only during its earnings this month.UBS fell as much as 4% in Zurich trading, leading European bank stocks lower, as investors digested the Archegos impact, which the bank had considered not material enough to disclose earlier.The “Archegos losses have taken the shine of these results,” JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note.The turmoil at cross-town rival Credit Suisse had afforded Hamers a period of relative calm, even as the bank fights a $4.5 billion penalty in France and the new CEO himself saw his short tenure complicated by a Dutch probe into his role in a money-laundering case at his former employer ING Groep NV.UBS booked a $774 million hit from Archegos in the first quarter, driving down revenue from equities trading by 20%. That figure would have been up 48% excluding Archegos. Fixed income trading declined about 37%. Hamers said he expects an additional $87 million trading loss in the second quarter from exiting the bank’s remaining exposure in April.The losses overshadowed a strong quarter at the bank’s key wealth management business, where UBS benefited from higher average fee-generating assets and transaction fees, compensating for a decline in net interest income. The unit, led by Iqbal Khan and Tom Naratil, posted better-than-expected pretax profit of $1.41 billion, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. It gave a mixed outlook for the second quarter, warning of lower seasonal activity while saying higher asset prices should have a positive effect on recurring fee income.Momentum continued with $36 billion in net new fee-generating assets. UBS has decided to no longer report the broader metric of net new money, which includes idle deposits and custody assets. The bank issued $11 billion in net new loans in the first quarter, following a year of $26 billion in issuance leading the bank to meet its target early.Highlights from UBS’s first-quarter earnings:Net income of $1.82b vs. estimate of $1.63bWealth management pretax profit of $1.4b vs $1.19b estimateAsset management pretax profit of $227mHamers, six months into the job, is taking a deep look at where he can cut costs and digitalize operations, including in the high-touch business of serving the world’s wealthiest people. He wants to use artificial intelligence to target how to sell more products to the world’s wealthy and rethink what markets the bank operates in, with a heavy focus on Asia.The new initiatives are expected to provide $1 billion in gross savings per year by 2023. The bank will also take a restructuring charge of $300 million in the second quarter related to their implementation.As part of his digital plans, Hamers replaced the chief operating officer position with that of chief digital and information officer. UBS named Mike Dargan to that role, joining the group executive board on May 1, according to a separate statement. He has been head of group technology at the Zurich-based bank since joining in 2016.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mostly flat ahead of earnings wave

    Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 4.5% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors' expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales.

  • 3M Shares Slump as it Keeps Full-Year Guidance Unchanged

    3M shares slumped about 4% on Tuesday after the maker of N95 masks kept its full-year 2021 guidance unchanged despite beating earnings estimates for the first quarter.

  • Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors, emboldened by a recovering economy and a global vaccine rollout, are taking on more risk, sometimes a lot more risk.Insurers, pension systems and high-grade credit managers in the U.S. and Europe are buying bigger amounts of junk-rated debt to offset shrinking yields, forcing high-yield investors to jostle for allocations of BB rated bonds -- the safest and largest part of their class with 60% of the market. Some fund managers, used to having their pick of speculative-grade bonds, have seen their orders for new bonds cut in recent months, they said, declining to be identified because the information is private. One high-yield fund manager said his orders have been scaled back by as much as 15%.The soaring demand has reduced yields to record lows, pushing investors into the chancier subordinated parts of a company’s capital structure. It’s a bonanza for companies seeking to raise cash, with borrowing costs dropping and even the highest risk ones able to get a loan and sometimes increase the size of their sale.“The market’s running hot, and that’s forcing investors to look more broadly at opportunities because of how tight things have been squeezed to,” said John Cortese, co-head of U.S. credit trading at Barclays Plc in New York. “The traditional high-yield investor that’s wanted to get paid 5%-7% yield is looking at higher-yielding parts of credit markets,” like CCC rated bonds, private credit and even collateralized loan obligations, bundles of junk debt packaged into chunks of varying risk and return.Investors have been piling into speculative debt to wager on what they expect to be a roaring global economy in the second half of 2021 as more people are vaccinated. U.S. gross domestic product is projected to rise 6.1% this year, according to the latest Bloomberg monthly survey of economists. That would be the largest growth rate since 1984. Covid-19 death forecasts and other pandemic indicators have improved in recent weeks, although variants and a slower vaccine roll-out in the European Union are complicating the picture.This optimism has driven down U.S. junk-bond yields. Average yields for dollar-denominated CCC rated bonds, the last credit rating before default, stood at 6.1% on Friday, the lowest on record. In Europe, CCC yields are touching 5.8%, the lowest since 2017, and down from a whopping 19% at the height of the pandemic last year.“The issue with high-yield in general is the valuations are still quite stretched on a historical basis,” said Matt Brill, head of North America investment-grade at Invesco Ltd., a $1.4 trillion asset manager. “You think you’re getting a really interesting, attractive opportunity, and it still only yields 3.5% to 4.5%.” Contrary to his usual strategy, Brill says he’s been dipping into BB junk bonds with funds typically used for high-grade debt.As a result, traditional high-yield investors have had to search even harder for investment opportunities. Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management in the U.K., said he has been shifting out of BB credit since the middle of last year.“Our strategy at the moment is going bigger on short-dated high coupon debt and for this we’re having to look at riskier names,” Benbow said. Only 24% of his fund currently is in BB rated debt, down from as much as 60% in 2017, and he has increased its exposure to CCC credit.Little UpsideSome investors worry that junk bonds are priced to perfection. Right now, central banks are supporting financial markets with low rates and easy monetary policy. The European Central Bank on Thursday said it’s stepping up its emergency bond-buying program, another support for economic recovery. But rising government bond yields, triggered by an uptick in inflation forecasts, means that sentiment could turn quickly. For those who loaded up on riskier debt, the scope for losses is much bigger.“With spreads and yields as tight as they are and such a lack of dispersion in the market right now, there’s very little upside, but plenty of downside if things don’t go to plan,” said Jeff Mueller, the London-based co-director of high-yield bonds at Eaton Vance, who helps manage $486 billion in assets.Bank of America preached caution in a note to clients last week, saying that corporate bond buying by investors seeking to benefit from the post-pandemic recovery has made some parts of the market look “eye-wateringly stretched.”Still, the buying pressure for riskier debt has been relentless, helped by a surge into junk bonds by pension funds and insurance companies, typically more conservative investors. These institutions are increasing their orders of BB rated bonds by as much as 30% compared to last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Regulatory filings show insurance companies, including Manulife Financial Corp. and Allstate Corp., are among the largest holders of Carvana Co.’s CCC rated bonds issued last fall. Carvana, a used-car retailer, has never posted a quarterly profit. In Europe, insurance funds have been buying significantly larger portions of new issue junk bond deals than they did last year.U.S. pension funds are also seeking high-yield debt. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority both purchased 11.75% American Airlines Group Inc. junk bonds issued amid pandemic uncertainty last summer, according to their annual reports.Read More: Risk-Shy Funds Are Wading Deeper Into High-Stakes World of JunkTroubled BorrowersThe borrowers benefiting from this hunger for yield are a Who’s Who of companies with problems.German beauty retailer Douglas GmbH recently raised a 2.4 billion-euro refinancing, with investors overlooking falling sales and shuttered stores. A Douglas representative didn’t respond to an email and voicemail seeking comment.In the U.S., CEC Entertainment Inc., the parent of Chuck E. Cheese, issued $650 million of junk bonds in April, less than four months after it exited bankruptcy. Moody’s Investors Service assigned the bonds a Caa1 rating, putting them in the riskiest tier, and noted CEC’s “very high debt leverage and weak same store sales trends.”Investors were undetered, placing so many orders for bonds that CEC increased the sale’s size and cut the interest payment, to 6.75%.The betting is that a downturn is still years away. “We’re probably two to three years out before we start seeing a traditional default cycle play out,” Ares Management Corp. Chief Executive Officer Michael Arougheti said at a virtual Bloomberg News event earlier this month.(Updates with valuation comment in paragraph 12.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citi Says Revlon Accountability Review Found No Clawbacks Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said a full review conducted after the lender mistakenly sent $900 million to a group of investment firms concluded the bank didn’t need to claw back any pay from executives.The company made its employment and compensation decisions based on recommendations in a “full accountability review” by an outside law firm, Chairman John Dugan said during the firm’s annual meeting on Tuesday.Citigroup was serving as administrative agent on a loan to Revlon Inc., and mistakenly sent almost $900 million to lenders of the cosmetics giant when it was trying to make an interest payment. While some recipients chose to return the money, the bank has been locked in an embarrassing court battle to try to recover the rest.“Our response to that situation has been consistent with the advice we received,” Dugan said, adding that Citigroup “appropriately held management accountable without the need for clawbacks.”Also at the meeting, Citigroup shareholders approved the firm’s slate of directors as well as its proposed executive-compensation plan. They shot down a proposal that would have required the board to conduct an audit of how the lender’s actions affect communities of color.The vote on the racial-equity audit came just one day after Citigroup updated investors on its $1 billion commitment to help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S.“Underpinning our work to promote racial equity is a commitment for us to understand what it takes to be an anti-racist institution, and making sure we maintain a culture that not only reflects, but also cherishes, the diversity of the communities we serve,” Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said during the meeting.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Missed opportunity: hedges to crimp U.S. shale oil producers' first quarter profit

    U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.

  • OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

    Oil prices posted some modest gains on Tuesday, despite the worsening conditions in India

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rises With Demand Optimism Offsetting Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed by the most in nearly two weeks with the OPEC+ alliance and BP Plc pointing to signs of a robust demand recovery taking shape in parts of the world.Futures in New York jumped 1.7% on Tuesday. An OPEC+ committee decided this week to move forward with a planned gradual crude production increase, anticipating a strong demand rebound this year, even as coronavirus cases rise in countries such as India. The producer group decided to skip a Wednesday meeting and instead gather in early June.In the U.S., where a demand recovery is seen outpacing much of the world, President Joe Biden said that he intends to send new vaccines to India. Meanwhile, BP Plc Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said China’s oil demand is above pre-pandemic levels.The market is “in a position now where the optimism is there, but it appears to be heavily priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. The OPEC+ decision to “skip the ministerial meeting shows that the energy market is in pretty good shape right now. But if new risks emerge, we’ll see how sensitive the market is.”U.S. benchmark crude futures are up more than 6% so far this month amid signs of a consumption recovery in some parts of the world. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday that there is optimism in the global oil market and global mobility is increasing. Meanwhile, shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S raised its earnings guidance citing surging demand for its services, underscoring a boom in global trade.The uneven pace at which the world’s economies are emerging from their pandemic-driven slump has given rise to dislocations in crude flows. Canadian oil sellers have sent exports on rare voyages to the U.S. West Coast this month as the U.S. makes progress in its vaccine rollout. But at the same time, West African crude exports to Asia are poised to drop to their lowest since October as shipments to India slump.“You’re seeing incredibly strong demand in America and China,” said BP CEO Bernard Looney in a Bloomberg Television interview. “America is almost back to where it was. The vaccines are going to kick in now in Europe. Then of course the question is what happens in the rest of the world.”Prices pared some of its post-settlement gains after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report that domestic crude stockpiles rose by over 4.3 million barrels last week. If confirmed by the U.S. government’s weekly storage data on Wednesday, that would be the second straight weekly rise in crude supplies.Gains in U.S. benchmark crude futures on Tuesday outpaced those of its global counterpart. Brent’s underlying market structure softened, with the premium of the nearest contract narrowing against the following month. Meanwhile, the discount of WTI’s front-month contract to Brent’s was the smallest in more than a week.“The broad expectation in the market here is that North America is going to outperform much of the world, at least over the next quarter or so,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “That should see WTI perform somewhat better” on a relative basis to Brent.Optimism around a global recovery is being driven in part by a strong rebound in China -- although an oil spill outside Qingdao could threaten operations at the country’s biggest crude-receiving terminal. Meanwhile, South Korea’s economy recovered at a stronger pace than expected last quarter, as investment picked up with export growth.(A previous version of the story corrects the spelling of city name in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Nears End of $23 Billion Buyback, Imperiling Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has run almost all the way through $23 billion allocated to buy back SoftBank Group Corp. shares, raising concerns that his stock’s bull run will end without rapid intervention.The Tokyo-based company purchased more than $20 billion worth of its own shares over the past year through March, according to SoftBank filings, an unprecedented effort that more than doubled the value of the stock. Now, with only about 10% of the committed capital left, the program may run out as soon as next month, Bloomberg’s calculations show.Already, there are signs the buybacks are losing their power to lift SoftBank’s stock. Shares declined 5.7% in March, their worst monthly performance since the pandemic low a year earlier. They fell even as more money was spent on re-purchases, the overall markets advanced, and SoftBank’s profit for the March quarter is expected to hit a record.“Buybacks are coming to an end,” said Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies. “When that upward pressure on the stock price ends, the short bets may come out.”Son hasn’t said whether he will allocate more capital for buybacks, after announcing four overlapping installments last year for a total of 2.5 trillion yen or roughly $23 billion. It’s possible he would make a new commitment when SoftBank reports earnings results on May 12.A SoftBank spokesperson said in an email the stock price reflects not just buybacks but also shareholder appreciation of the progress being made in the investment business, declining to comment on plans for further buybacks.SoftBank shares slipped 1.5%, while Japanese stock indexes rose.After shares plunged in March 2020 with the coronavirus outbreak, Son unveiled plans to sell off assets to reduce debt and fund buybacks. He also announced a deal to sell chip designer Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. for $40 billion. SoftBank’s stock touched a two-decade high before falling last month.It’s difficult to predict exactly when the buyback money will run out, but SoftBank’s history of purchases offers clues. The company spent on average 200 billion yen a month over the past half a year and 253 billion yen in March alone, its biggest monthly outlay this year. It had just shy of 258 billion yen left in the final buyback tranche as of the end of March.“It’s amazing how much they bought back over the past few months even though the shares are at a record high,” said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo. “There hasn’t been a deceleration and that lends credence to the idea that the company will buy back more shares when the allocation is done.”SoftBank has also shown a willingness to make big interventions to bolster the stock against bad news and to build momentum on positive events, at times accounting for as much as 19% of trading volume. It spent over 50 billion yen in a single trading session on Dec. 10. The buybacks sent the shares 11% higher and came a day after Bloomberg broke news about Son debating a new strategy to take his SoftBank private, sparking a rally.The company also spent more than 130 billion yen over 5 business days in mid-April last year, its single biggest week of trading, after forecasting a record annual loss as the value of its startups cratered amid the coronavirus pandemic. When the booming equity markets helped turn the losses into a record profit in the Vision Fund business in early February, SoftBank bought more than 34 billion yen of stock over two days after the results announcement.Overall, SoftBank’s purchases have been effective. For every $1 billion spent on buybacks, the company’s market value increased by more than $6 billion -- until March. That month, the company spent over $2.3 billion only to see its market capitalization slide by almost $11 billion.The coming earnings announcement could offer another opportunity to bolster the share price. SoftBank is likely to report a full-year net income that’s the highest ever for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Vision Fund profit, supercharged by the successful initial public offering of Coupang Inc., may reach an unprecedented $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said.SoftBank Vision Fund Profit Said to Near $30 Billion on CoupangWhile the profits are largely paper gains on investments, Son has plenty of cash to keep buying back stock. He paid for the original program by offloading about $16 billion of Alibaba stock, an even larger chunk of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. and some shares of SoftBank Corp., his Japanese telecommunications unit. He then went even further, announcing the sale of Arm, slashing the stake in SoftBank Corp. by about a third and selling a controlling shareholding in phone-distribution company Brightstar Corp. The Japanese conglomerate had 4.45 trillion yen in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31.Son, who has long railed against the gap between SoftBank’s capitalization and the value of its assets, has flirted with the idea of taking his company private as recently as last March. The buybacks may be part of a multi-year strategy of reducing outstanding shares until the founder has a big enough stake so that he can squeeze out the remaining investors, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in December. The proportion of treasury stock held by the company rose from just over 1% to almost 17% in the year since the re-purchases began last March. Combined with his personal stake, Son now controls about 40% of the outstanding shares.SoftBank Is Said to Discuss ‘Slow-Burn’ Buyout to Go Private (2)SoftBank’s stock has climbed more than 160% since the company started buying back shares, but gains have slowed in recent months as the corporate discount shrank. The gap has narrowed from 74% in March 2020 to about 30% without taking capital gains into the account, Jefferies’ Goyal estimates. Boodry at Redex Research sees the discount at about 40% now.The stock will face further headwinds if the sale of Arm to Nvidia falls through, according to Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. Chinese technology companies including Huawei Technologies Co. are lobbying their government against the transaction, while a regulator in the U.K., where Arm is based, said it plans to intervene “on national security grounds.” At the same time, Arm is mired in a legal battle for control of its China unit with the chief executive, who was fired by SoftBank but has refused to leave.“Unless there is a catalyst to expand its net asset value, it is probable that we will see the discount widening out again,” Tang said. “It still is a conglomerate with a lot of unlisted investments in its portfolio.”(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Platinum in Talks to Buy Urbaser in $4.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity is in exclusive talks to buy Urbaser SA in a deal that could value the Spanish waste management company at about 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.China Tianying Inc., Urbaser’s owner, has agreed to negotiate with the buyout firm led by billionaire Tom Gores to finalize the details of a transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Platinum has emerged as the preferred buyer for the asset after beating out other investment funds including Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, the people said. An agreement could still be a few weeks away, giving Platinum time to finish due diligence and financing arrangements, they said.No final decision has been made and talks could still fall apart, the people said. Other bidders remain interested in the asset, they said. Representatives for China Tianying and Platinum Equity didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while a representative for Stonepeak declined to comment.Shares in China Tianying rose as much as 0.7% in early Wednesday trading in Shenzhen, giving the company a market value of about $1.6 billion.A sale of Urbaser would follow an attempt last year by China Tianying to sell a minority stake in the Spanish company, Bloomberg News has reported. Urbaser provides services from street cleaning to maintaining green areas as well as managing domestic and industrial waste, according to its website.Gores founded Los Angeles-based Platinum in 1995 and has an estimated net worth of about $5.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The firm has more than $25 billion of assets under management, according to its website.An agreement to buy Urbaser would follow other recent Platinum acquisitions in Spain, including the purchase of a majority stake in frozen seafood company Grupo Iberica de Congelados SA, known as Iberconsa, for an undisclosed amount in 2019.(Updates Stonepeak’s response in fourth paragraph and adds China Tianying’s share price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Joins Temasek, DBS in Blockchain Payments Platform

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is teaming up with Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. to create a new blockchain-based platform for payments, trade and foreign exchange settlement.The company, which will be named Partior, will leverage blockchain technology and digitize M1 commercial bank money, with the aim of reducing current frictions and latency for cross-border payments, trade and currency settlements, the firms said in a statement Wednesday.Partior, which means “to distribute and share” in Latin, is also expected to develop wholesale payment rails based on digitized commercial bank money to enable “atomic” -- or instantaneous -- settlement of payments for various types of financial transactions, according to the statement. That would help banks overcome challenges presented by the current standard sequential method of processing global payments.“The launch of Partior is a global watershed moment for digital currencies, marking a move from pilots and experimentations toward commercialization and live adoption,” said Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, in the statement.Partior will target some of the most promising use cases for blockchain technology. Processes like cross-border payments can often be slow and cumbersome even in the digital era, so there’s plenty of room for improvement.Partior will focus initially on facilitating flows primarily between Singapore-based banks in both U.S. dollars and Singapore dollars, with the intent to expand service offerings to other markets and currencies. It will engage banks to join the platform to establish the scale required to benefit the industry. Partior’s platform will also be designed to complement ongoing central bank digital currencies initiatives and use cases.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trendyol Seeks Over $1 Billion to Be Largest Turkish Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, which is backed by Chinese online giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is seeking to raise more than $1 billion in a deal that could make it the country’s largest startup, people familiar with the matter said.Trendyol is aiming for a valuation of at least $15 billion in the new round, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The fundraising is aimed at investors in the U.K. and the U.S. as the company looks to expand its international footprint, the people said.Proceeds will be used to fund growth and diversify the firm’s shareholder base ahead of a potential initial public offering in two years, the people said.Over the last three years, Trendyol grew its gross merchandise value by about 20 times and it’s on track to record about $10 billion GMV in 2021, the people said. The company aims to seek a valuation of about 1.5 times its GMV, the people said.The valuation would not only make it Turkey’s largest startup, but also bring it ahead of steelmaker Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS, also known as Erdemir, the most highly-valued company on the Istanbul stock exchange with a market capitalization of just over $8 billion based on today’s share price.Alibaba recently invested another $350 million in Trendyol, raising its stake to almost 87% by acquiring about 3.7% in the company, according to Turkey’s commercial registry. The cash injection valued the company at about $9.4 billion, the people said.The latest fundraising, which is expected to be completed soon, has already attracted interest from several top international investors including sovereign wealth funds, the people said. Citigroup Inc. is the sole adviser on the transaction, according to the people.Tech companies in Turkey has attracted international investors in the past year, reaching valuations of a unicorn, the so-called definition of startups with at least $1 billion in value. Peak, a casual games maker, was sold to Zynga Inc. for $1.8 billion last year and Getir, a quick grocery delivery app, fetched $2.6 billion in its latest investment round from private equity firms in February.Turkey’s e-commerce trade volume rose 66% to 226.2 billion liras ($27.4 billion) in 2020, according to data from trade ministry’s website.Founded in 2010 by Harvard Business School dropout Demet Mutlu, Trendyol is Turkey’s largest e-commerce marketplace platform, according to its website. It enjoys 34% market share, according to Euromonitor data. Its top rival Hepsiburada has 11%, while n11.com has 8.3% and EBay Inc.’s GittiGidiyor unit has 4.4%.Representatives for Trendyol and Citigroup declined to comment.(Updates with Turkey’s e-commerce market growth in ninth paragraph. A previous version was corrected to remove reference to Alibaba buying a stake from Trendyol’s founders.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Starbucks Q2 results show full sales recovery in the U.S., raises fiscal 2021 guidance

    "Our strong results validate our ability to adapt to changes in our environment and the needs of our customers,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

  • Wall Street ends mostly flat ahead of earnings wave

    Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 4.5% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors' expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales. In extended trade on Tuesday, Microsoft Corp fell nearly 4% following its quarterly report, while Google-parent Alphabet jumped 5% following its report.