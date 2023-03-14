Tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market size to grow by USD 208.96 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by concerns over greenhouse gas emissions - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market size is estimated to grow by USD 208.96 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is segmented by technology (in-situ and extractive), type (oxygen analyzer, cox, moisture and water vapour analyzer, ammonia gas analyzer, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2023-2027

Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (in-situ and extractive), type (oxygen analyzer, cox, moisture and water vapour analyzer, ammonia gas analyzer, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market will observe significant growth in the in-situ segment during the forecast period. In-situ TDLAs are smaller in size and cost less compared to extractive TDLAs. In addition, in-situ TDLAs do not require sampling stage, which eliminates the need for moisture removal. Such advantages are increasing their use in various applications.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market.

APAC will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC is home to a large number of semiconductor manufacturing companies. The region is witnessing increased investments in the field of artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0. These factors are increasing the demand for semiconductor ICs, which, in turn, is driving the regional market growth.

Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by growing concerns over greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Rapid industrialization and rising demand for power have increased GHG emissions worldwide.

Governments worldwide are introducing new environmental protection policies and regulations to reduce GHG emissions.

Industrial operators are implementing TDLAs in various manufacturing processes to detect and analyze the concentration of analyte molecules such as H2S, CO2, NH3, and C2H2 in process gas streams.

The increasing focus on reducing GHG emissions will drive the demand for TDLAs during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advances in gas analyzers are the key trend in the market.

The market is witnessing the advent of hybrid combustion analysis solutions. These solutions combine both in-situ and extractive gas analysis techniques.

The hybrid solution is suitable for industrial facilities such as cement production plants, power plants, waste incinerators, and lime kilns, where a huge amount of dust is generated.

For instance, in March 2022, HORIBA Ltd announced the launch of the HyEVO. This hydrogen gas analyzer enables continuous measurement of hydrogen levels in gases with exceptional accuracy and resolution. It is also suitable for gases that contain high water content.

Such technological developments among vendors will foster market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing demand for rented or leased TDLAs is hindering the growth of the market.

The high price of TDLAs compels many end-users to prefer to rent or lease the equipment.

Several vendors including BOREAL LASER, ETG Risorse, and Ashtead Technology offer TDLAs on rent or lease.

What are the key data covered in this tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market vendors

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 208.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Holdings Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Applied Analytics Inc., BOREAL LASER INC., CEMTEK KVB Enertec, Dimed NV, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Focused Photonics Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Sacher Lasertechnik GmbH, SICK AG, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, Steam Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, TOPTICA Photonics AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

