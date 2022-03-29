U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market size to grow by USD 224.52 million from 2021 to 2026 |Driven by Growing Concerns over Greenhouse Gas Emission| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Advanced Holdings Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Applied Analytics Inc., BOREAL LASER INC., CEMTEK KVB-Enertec, Dimed, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Focused Photonics Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Nederman Holding AB, and Sacher Lasertechnik GmbH are some of the major market participants. The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is set to grow by USD 224.52 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market report covers the following areas:

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market growth is the growing concern over greenhouse gas emissions. To reduce the emission of hazardous gases from the industrial sector, various government agencies are continuously introducing new environmental protection policies. Furthermore, these operators need to limit emissions from new and modified pneumatic pumps and from several types of equipment used at natural gas transmission compressor stations. TDLAs help to detect and measure the concentration of analyte molecules, including H2O, H2S, CO2, NH3, and C2H2, in process gas streams. NEO Monitors offers a range of LaserGas DeNOx analyzers, which can be used to measure the NH3 concentration of any type of DeNOx system and to minimize NOx emissions from refineries and power plants, especially in the chemical, petrochemical, and steel industries. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global tunable diode laser analyzer market growth is the growing market for rented/leased TDLA owing to the high price of TDLAs. Vendors such as BOREAL LASER, ETG Risorse, and Ashtead Technology offer TDLAs on rent or lease. The market for rented or leased equipment is gaining momentum, owing to the several advantages of taking the equipment on rent or lease over purchasing it such as cost advantages as TDLAs are highly capital-intensive equipment. In addition, the company can replace the equipment if it malfunctions, which will reduce downtime and avoid the equipment maintenance cost. Moreover, taking the required equipment on rent or lease eliminates depreciation and calibration costs. Such factors are expected to limit the growth of the global TDLA market during the forecast period.

To know more about the drivers, trends, and challenges - Download a free sample now!

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Type

  • Geography

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market share growth by the in-situ segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the high demand for in-situ TDLAs, which is driven by the increased preference for probe- and cross-stack-type TDLAs in the chemical and petrochemical industries.

  • 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Russia are the key markets for tunable diode laser analyzers (TDLA) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The significant increase in the demand for TDLAs owing to the rise in the number of construction activities, in countries such as China and India, will facilitate the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

  • The process analyzer market share is expected to increase by USD 2.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. Download a free sample now!

  • The sensor patch market share is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 35.19%. Download a free sample now!

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 224.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.79

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Advanced Holdings Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Applied Analytics Inc., BOREAL LASER INC., CEMTEK KVB-Enertec, Dimed, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Focused Photonics Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Nederman Holding AB, and Sacher Lasertechnik GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 In-situ - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Extractive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 AMETEK Inc.

  • 10.5 BOREAL LASER INC.

  • 10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

  • 10.8 Focused Photonics Inc.

  • 10.9 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

  • 10.10 SICK AG

  • 10.11 Spectris Plc

  • 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tunable-diode-laser-analyzer-tdla-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-224-52-million-from-2021-to-2026-driven-by-growing-concerns-over-greenhouse-gas-emission-technavio-301511646.html

SOURCE Technavio

