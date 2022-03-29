Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market size to grow by USD 224.52 million from 2021 to 2026 |Driven by Growing Concerns over Greenhouse Gas Emission| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Advanced Holdings Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Applied Analytics Inc., BOREAL LASER INC., CEMTEK KVB-Enertec, Dimed, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Focused Photonics Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Nederman Holding AB, and Sacher Lasertechnik GmbH are some of the major market participants. The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is set to grow by USD 224.52 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market report covers the following areas:

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market growth is the growing concern over greenhouse gas emissions. To reduce the emission of hazardous gases from the industrial sector, various government agencies are continuously introducing new environmental protection policies. Furthermore, these operators need to limit emissions from new and modified pneumatic pumps and from several types of equipment used at natural gas transmission compressor stations. TDLAs help to detect and measure the concentration of analyte molecules, including H2O, H2S, CO2, NH3, and C2H2, in process gas streams. NEO Monitors offers a range of LaserGas DeNOx analyzers, which can be used to measure the NH3 concentration of any type of DeNOx system and to minimize NOx emissions from refineries and power plants, especially in the chemical, petrochemical, and steel industries. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global tunable diode laser analyzer market growth is the growing market for rented/leased TDLA owing to the high price of TDLAs. Vendors such as BOREAL LASER, ETG Risorse, and Ashtead Technology offer TDLAs on rent or lease. The market for rented or leased equipment is gaining momentum, owing to the several advantages of taking the equipment on rent or lease over purchasing it such as cost advantages as TDLAs are highly capital-intensive equipment. In addition, the company can replace the equipment if it malfunctions, which will reduce downtime and avoid the equipment maintenance cost. Moreover, taking the required equipment on rent or lease eliminates depreciation and calibration costs. Such factors are expected to limit the growth of the global TDLA market during the forecast period.

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Geography

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market share growth by the in-situ segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the high demand for in-situ TDLAs, which is driven by the increased preference for probe- and cross-stack-type TDLAs in the chemical and petrochemical industries.

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Russia are the key markets for tunable diode laser analyzers (TDLA) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The significant increase in the demand for TDLAs owing to the rise in the number of construction activities, in countries such as China and India, will facilitate the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market vendors

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 224.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.79 Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Holdings Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Applied Analytics Inc., BOREAL LASER INC., CEMTEK KVB-Enertec, Dimed, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Focused Photonics Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Nederman Holding AB, and Sacher Lasertechnik GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

