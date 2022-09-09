U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

Tunable Laser Market: 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by the growth in the Adoption of Nanotechnology Across Sectors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tunable laser market size is set to grow by USD 532.78 million. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at 8.67% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for tunable lasers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions. The demand for semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) is growing in the region because of the increasing use of electronic components across various industries, especially the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunication industries. For more highlights on the regional highlights - Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tunable Laser Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tunable Laser Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tunable Laser Market - Scope of the Report

The tunable laser market covers the following areas:

Tunable Laser Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

  • The key factor driving growth in the tunable laser market is the growth in the adoption of nanotechnology across sectors.

  • Technological advances in the healthcare sector have increased the demand for sophistication. Therefore, vendors that specialize in providing technological instruments and machinery are investing mainly in the development of diagnostic systems that use nanotechnology.

  • The integration of nanotechnology in the healthcare sector would significantly help in speeding up the entire diagnostic process, thereby complementing the primary goal of diagnostics to identify a medical problem in the shortest time. Governments and technology firms are investing in the development of nanotechnology because of its wide applications in areas like electronics, biomaterials, microfabrication, and medicine. Thus, it is anticipated that nanotechnology will be one of the major end-user segments of tunable lasers and, in turn, will drive the market in focus.

Major Challenges -

  • The availability of substitutes for tunable lasers will be a major challenge for the tunable laser market during the forecast period.

  • Many market participants prefer to use traditional lasers such as zirconia, mercury, and paramagnetic analyzers instead of tunable lasers. Zirconia-based traditional lasers are highly preferred for measurements of parts per million (ppm) to % levels of oxygen (O2) in a gas or mixture of gases.

  • Other prominent substitutes for tunable lasers are paramagnetic analyzers. Since O2 is a paramagnetic gas, it gets attracted to the magnetic field in the analyzer, which generates a signal to the feedback system within the analyzer. Since these alternatives cost significantly less compared with tunable lasers, many small-scale manufacturing plants, and industries that are not capable of making a high capital investment are integrating other types of traditional lasers instead of tunable lasers. This is expected to limit the adoption of tunable lasers.

To know more about market dynamics - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Tunable Laser Market  - Companies Mentioned

The tunable laser market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching innovative products to compete in the market.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Emcore Corp.

  • EXFO Inc.

  • Focused Photonics Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • HUBNER GmbH and Co. KG

  • II VI Inc.

  • Leonardo Spa

  • Lucent Technology Ltd.

  • Luminar Technologies Inc.

  • Luna Innovations Inc.

  • Mettler Toledo International Inc.

  • MKS Instruments Inc.

  • NeoPhotonics Corp.

  • Santec Corp.

  • TOPTICA Photonics AG

  • Viavi Solutions Inc.

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

  • To know about the vendor offerings - Click Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Tunable Laser Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Tunable Laser Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The metal detector market share is expected to increase by USD 175.73 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

  • The night vision systems market share is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%.

Tunable Laser Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 532.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.31

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Emcore Corp., EXFO Inc., Focused Photonics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HUBNER GmbH and Co. KG, II VI Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lucent Technology Ltd., Luminar Technologies Inc., Luna Innovations Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., NeoPhotonics Corp., Santec Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Solid state - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Free electron laser - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.5 Focused Photonics Inc.

  • 10.6 HUBNER GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.7 Luna Innovations Inc.

  • 10.8 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

  • 10.9 NeoPhotonics Corp.

  • 10.10 Santec Corp.

  • 10.11 TOPTICA Photonics AG

  • 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tunable-laser-market-30-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-the-growth-in-the-adoption-of-nanotechnology-across-sectors---technavio-301620157.html

SOURCE Technavio

