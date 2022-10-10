Tune Into Planted: Finding Your Roots in STEM Careers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / International Paper has supported The Morton Arboretum, a public garden and outdoor museum 25 miles outside of Chicago, for more than 5 years. IP's sponsorship has supported a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Pathways Program that has impacted nearly 170,000 people and continues to make a significant contribution to the development of the future generation of STEM professionals.

The Morton Arboretum recently started a podcast that is in its third season titled Planted: Finding Your Roots in STEM Careers.The podcast educates and engages high school students and early professionals in STEM fields. Planted explores plant-science careers in a fun and engaging way, with different tree-related professionals featured each week through November 8.

Because of International Paper's continued support, our very own Jeremy Poirier, fiber supply certification and sustainability manager, had an opportunity to be featured in the latest episode discussing the importance of sustainable forestry for wildlife and livelihoods!

Planted Podcast hosts Meghan Wiesbrock, Manager of School and Camp Programs, and Jessica Turner-Skoff, Science Communication Leader, indicated that the partnership with International Paper has not only supported The Morton Arboretum's education goals and initiatives, but connected teachers and students to real-world professionals in STEM fields. They noted that the conversation with Jeremy was what their listeners asked for and helped broaden their view of STEM and inspired them to think about a career path that involves sustainable forestry.

Tune in to hear Jeremy share of the good work our fiber supply team does in helping IP meet our Vision 2030 Healthy and Abundant Forests Goal and Targets. Tune in here: bit.ly/3AmBUsa, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The podcast is also a great educational tool, as each episode comes with lesson plans for high school classroom teachers that align with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

Story continues

Other supporting resources from the podcast include profiles of the featured professionals.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: http://www.internationalpaper.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719666/Tune-Into-Planted-Finding-Your-Roots-in-STEM-Careers



