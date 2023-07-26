Tune Protect Group Berhad (KLSE:TUNEPRO) investors are sitting on a loss of 55% if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the Tune Protect Group Berhad (KLSE:TUNEPRO) share price dropped 57% in the last half decade. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 9.6%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Tune Protect Group Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Tune Protect Group Berhad reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 8.7% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 10% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tune Protect Group Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tune Protect Group Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

