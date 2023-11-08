Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) (Catalist:540) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) (Catalist:540) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tung Lok Restaurants (2000), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = S$5.1m ÷ (S$54m - S$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 3.9% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Tung Lok Restaurants (2000). The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 84%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) has. Given the stock has declined 13% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

