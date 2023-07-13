Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) Ltd's (Catalist:540) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s (Catalist:540) stock is up by 5.9% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) is:

36% = S$5.4m ÷ S$15m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.36.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

First thing first, we like that Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.9% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s considerable five year net income growth of 39% was to be expected.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 17% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

