Tuniu Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq

·4 min read
In this article:
  TOUR

NANJING, China, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated April 13, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs") was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until October 10, 2022, to regain compliance under the Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by October 10, 2022, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.

The Nasdaq notification letter will have no effect on the Company's business operations, and the Company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-announces-receipt-of-minimum-bid-price-notice-from-nasdaq-301526942.html

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

