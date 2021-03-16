Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NANJING, China, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
"In 2020, Tuniu's unwavering focus helped us to achieve significant breakthroughs in our business. Under the pressure of COVID-19 related challenges, we continued to provide high-quality services that put the safety and interests of our customers first. In order to ensure the rapid recovery of our domestic travel business, we have adjusted our business focus, accelerated product upgrades, and explored new marketing and distribution channels. In the new year we will maintain our focus on developing better products, services, and technologies to offer integrated one-stop services for customers" said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2020, we further strengthened our cost control measures and since the fourth quarter we continued to optimize our internal management system, which will help build a solid foundation for the company's business development in 2021."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Net revenues were RMB118.7 million (US$18.2 million[1]) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 73.7% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
Revenues from packaged tours were RMB83.1 million (US$12.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 75.9% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in travel to international destinations impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
Other revenues were RMB35.6 million (US$5.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 66.7% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in service fees received from insurance companies and revenues generated from financial services.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.5250 on December 31, 2020 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.
Cost of revenues was RMB70.8 million (US$10.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 52.0% in the corresponding period in 2019.
Gross margin was 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a gross margin of 48.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating expenses were RMB960.1 million (US$147.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.5% from the corresponding period in 2019. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB35.8 million (US$5.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB924.3 million (US$141.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 60.4%.
Research and product development expenses were RMB12.8 million (US$2.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 83.8%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million), were RMB11.0 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 85.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses were RMB113.2 million (US$17.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 52.8%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB24.6 million (US$3.8 million), were RMB88.5 million (US$13.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 48.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB844.8 million (US$129.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 147.4%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB9.3 million (US$1.4 million), were RMB835.5 million (US$128.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 149.2% from the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the provision provided for receivables with the amount of RMB0.8 billion recorded due to the COVID-19.
[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.
Loss from operations was RMB912.2 million (US$139.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a loss from operations of RMB434.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB875.8 million (US$134.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net loss was RMB921.8 million (US$141.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of RMB401.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB885.4 million (US$135.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB901.9 million (US$138.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB367.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB865.6 million (US$132.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.6 billion (US$247.9 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.
Fiscal Year 2020 Results
Net revenues were RMB450.3 million (US$69.0 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 80.3% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
Revenues from packaged tours were RMB302.4 million (US$46.3 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 84.0% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the suspension of sale of packaged tours impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19[3].
Other revenues were RMB147.9 million (US$22.7 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 62.5% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in commissions received from other travel-related products and service fees received from insurance companies impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, as well as revenues generated from financial services.
[3] On January 24, 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China issued a notice requiring travel agencies, including online travel agencies throughout the country to suspend the operation of organized tours and the provision of a combination of flight and hotel bookings. On July 14, 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China issued another notice allowing travel agencies, including online travel agencies to resume the operation of organized tours and the provision of a combination of flight and hotel bookings within China, but outbound travel remains suspended.
Cost of revenues was RMB237.1 million (US$36.3 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 80.2% from 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 52.7% in 2020 compared to 52.6% in 2019.
Gross margin was 47.3% in 2020, compared to a gross margin of 47.4% in 2019.
Operating expenses were RMB1.6 billion (US$238.2 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.4% from 2019. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB102.2 million (US$15.7 million) in 2020. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB1.5 billion (US$222.5 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.5%.
Research and product development expenses were RMB100.5 million (US$15.4 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 66.9%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB7.6 million (US$1.2 million), were RMB92.9 million (US$14.2 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 67.9% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses were RMB372.0 million (US$57.0 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 59.7%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB77.8 million (US$11.9 million), were RMB294.2 million (US$45.1 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 60.8% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB1.1 billion (US$170.0 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.0%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB16.8 million (US$2.6 million), were RMB1.1 billion (US$167.4 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 55.1% from 2019. The increase was primarily due to the provision provided for receivables with the amount of RMB0.8 billion recorded due to the COVID-19.
Loss from operations was RMB1.3 billion (US$205.5 million) in 2020, compared to a loss from operations of RMB870.8 million in 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.2 billion (US$189.7 million) in 2020.
Net loss was RMB1.3 billion (US$205.9 million) in 2020, compared to a net loss of RMB729.4 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.2 billion (US$190.1 million) in 2020.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1.3 billion (US$200.5 million) in 2020, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB699.2 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.2 billion (US$184.6 million) in 2020.
Business Outlook
Tuniu's business has been significantly and negatively impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 since January 2020. As a result of the continued influence by COVID-19, for the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects to generate RMB60.9 million to RMB69.6 million of net revenues, which represents 60% to 65% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
Appointment of New Director
Tuniu also announced that Mr. Haijin Cheng has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's board of directors effective on March 17, 2021, replacing Ms. Cindy Chen who has resigned from the board effective on the same date. Mr. Haijin Cheng will also replace Ms. Cindy Chen as a member of the Company's audit committee.
Mr. Haijin Cheng has extensive experience in internal auditing, financial management and strategic M&A with companies in a range of industries and countries. Mr. Cheng is the founder and president of Shanghai Huan Pu Management Consulting Co., which provides management advisory services to domestic and foreign companies. Prior to founding Huan Pu, Mr. Cheng served as the leader of the business development department in General Electric (China) Ltd, director of the business development department in Honeywell (China) Ltd., senior officer of the audit department in Bank of China (Hong Kong) and corporate accountant in C. P. Group of Thailand. Mr. Cheng currently serves as an independent director of Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. (300012.SZ), an A-share company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheng is a Certified Public Accountant USA and received an MBA degree from Cornell University.
Conference Call Information
Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on March 16, 2021, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on March 16, 2021) to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results.
To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:
US:
+1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:
+852-301-84992
Mainland China:
4001-201203
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Conference ID: Tuniu 4Q 2020 Earnings Call
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through March 23, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:
US:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10152996
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
China
Mary Chen
Investor Relations Director
Tuniu Corporation
Phone: +86-25-6960-9988
E-mail: ir@tuniu.com
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
295,463
213,538
32,726
Restricted cash
327,052
50,566
7,750
Short-term investments
1,305,386
1,353,670
207,459
Accounts receivable, net
529,983
264,134
40,480
Amounts due from related parties
65,108
23,913
3,665
Prepayments and other current assets
1,300,284
378,704
58,038
Total current assets
3,823,276
2,284,525
350,118
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
1,305,612
266,866
40,899
Property and equipment, net
223,340
111,697
17,118
Intangible assets, net
166,267
71,362
10,937
Land use right, net
98,774
96,713
14,822
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
105,839
42,293
6,482
Goodwill
232,007
232,007
35,557
Other non-current assets
83,923
91,180
13,974
Long-term amounts due from related parties
557,582
-
-
Total non-current assets
2,773,344
912,118
139,789
Total assets
6,596,620
3,196,643
489,907
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
203,845
60,679
9,299
Accounts and notes payable
1,311,963
705,838
108,174
Amounts due to related parties
29,755
21,034
3,224
Salary and welfare payable
112,511
47,487
7,278
Taxes payable
12,207
6,004
920
Advances from customers
1,113,879
208,762
31,994
Operating lease liabilities, current
57,490
18,264
2,799
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
907,119
676,501
103,678
Total current liabilities
3,748,769
1,744,569
267,366
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
54,718
34,367
5,267
Deferred tax liabilities
23,658
14,861
2,278
Long-term borrowings
9,689
22,577
3,460
Other non-current liabilities
10,947
3,054
468
Total non-current liabilities
99,012
74,859
11,473
Total liabilities
3,847,781
1,819,428
278,839
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
37,200
27,200
4,169
Equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
38
Less: Treasury stock
(310,942)
(302,916)
(46,424)
Additional paid-in capital
9,113,512
9,125,689
1,398,573
Accumulated other comprehensive income
293,784
275,012
42,147
Accumulated deficit*
(6,385,974)
(7,713,355)
(1,182,123)
Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity
2,710,629
1,384,679
212,211
Noncontrolling interests
1,010
(34,664)
(5,312)
Total equity
2,711,639
1,350,015
206,899
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
6,596,620
3,196,643
489,907
*On 1 January 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13 (ASU 2016-13), "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses", and recognized a cumulative-effect
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
344,325
86,413
83,143
12,742
Others
106,958
37,132
35,566
5,451
Net revenues
451,283
123,545
118,709
18,193
Cost of revenues
(234,623)
(58,472)
(70,841)
(10,857)
Gross profit
216,660
65,073
47,868
7,336
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(79,038)
(16,008)
(12,833)
(1,967)
Sales and marketing
(239,898)
(49,869)
(113,162)
(17,343)
General and administrative
(341,487)
(69,769)
(844,759)
(129,465)
Other operating income
9,545
7,803
10,698
1,640
Total operating expenses
(650,878)
(127,843)
(960,056)
(147,135)
Loss from operations
(434,218)
(62,770)
(912,188)
(139,799)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income/(loss)
38,766
(7,389)
(17,998)
(2,758)
Interest expense
(11,372)
(6,483)
(5,657)
(867)
Foreign exchange gains, net
3,272
12,779
11,002
1,686
Other income/(loss), net
2,808
1,056
(914)
(140)
Loss before income tax expense
(400,744)
(62,807)
(925,755)
(141,878)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(2,910)
1,037
3,853
590
Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates
2,223
(286)
124
19
Net loss
(401,431)
(62,056)
(921,778)
(141,269)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(35,957)
(5,152)
(19,820)
(3,038)
Net income/(loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
123
-
(61)
(9)
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(365,597)
(56,904)
(901,897)
(138,222)
Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interests
(1,540)
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(367,137)
(56,904)
(901,897)
(138,222)
Net loss
(401,431)
(62,056)
(921,778)
(141,269)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(4,939)
(11,993)
(14,599)
(2,237)
Comprehensive loss
(406,370)
(74,049)
(936,377)
(143,506)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
(0.99)
(0.15)
(2.43)
(0.37)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(2.97)
(0.45)
(7.29)
(1.11)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
369,797,249
370,298,762
370,460,479
370,460,479
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：
Cost of revenues
258
97
551
84
Research and product development
839
287
1,094
168
Sales and marketing
267
132
615
94
General and administrative
5,500
1,626
8,562
1,312
Total
6,864
2,142
10,822
1,658
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
1,886,822
302,359
46,339
Others
394,165
147,900
22,667
Net revenues
2,280,987
450,259
69,006
Cost of revenues
(1,200,012)
(237,065)
(36,332)
Gross profit
1,080,975
213,194
32,674
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(303,561)
(100,514)
(15,404)
Sales and marketing
(923,273)
(371,984)
(57,009)
General and administrative
(749,404)
(1,109,340)
(170,014)
Other operating income
24,419
27,849
4,268
Total operating expenses
(1,951,819)
(1,553,989)
(238,159)
Loss from operations
(870,844)
(1,340,795)
(205,485)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
156,862
3,526
540
Interest expense
(34,052)
(32,266)
(4,945)
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net
(1,131)
18,720
2,869
Other income/(loss), net
18,509
(253)
(39)
Loss before income tax expense
(730,656)
(1,351,068)
(207,060)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(949)
6,641
1,018
Equity in income of affiliates
2,223
797
122
Net loss
(729,382)
(1,343,630)
(205,920)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(35,797)
(35,674)
(5,467)
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
980
-
-
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(694,565)
(1,307,956)
(200,453)
Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interests
(4,634)
-
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(699,199)
(1,307,956)
(200,453)
Net loss
(729,382)
(1,343,630)
(205,920)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
9,705
(18,772)
(2,877)
Comprehensive loss
(719,677)
(1,362,402)
(208,797)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted
(1.89)
(3.53)
(0.54)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(5.67)
(10.59)
(1.62)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted loss per share
369,472,880
370,240,040
370,240,040
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：
Cost of revenues
4,006
1,044
160
Research and product development
12,057
4,349
667
Sales and marketing
3,321
1,099
168
General and administrative
42,352
13,972
2,141
Total
61,736
20,464
3,136
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues
(70,841)
551
-
-
(70,290)
Research and product development
(12,833)
1,094
782
-
(10,957)
Sales and marketing
(113,162)
615
1,710
22,322
(88,515)
General and administrative
(844,759)
8,562
709
-
(835,488)
Other operating income
10,698
-
-
-
10,698
Total operating expenses
(960,056)
10,271
3,201
22,322
(924,262)
Loss from operations
(912,188)
10,822
3,201
22,322
(875,843)
Net loss
(921,778)
10,822
3,201
22,322
(885,433)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(901,897)
10,822
3,201
22,322
(865,552)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(2.43)
(2.34)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(7.29)
(7.02)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,460,479
370,460,479
Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues
(58,472)
97
-
-
(58,375)
Research and product development
(16,008)
287
782
-
(14,939)
Sales and marketing
(49,869)
132
6,105
-
(43,632)
General and administrative
(69,769)
1,626
709
-
(67,434)
Other operating income
7,803
-
-
-
7,803
Total operating expenses
(127,843)
2,045
7,596
(118,202)
Loss from operations
(62,770)
2,142
7,596
-
(53,032)
Net loss
(62,056)
2,142
7,596
-
(52,318)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(56,904)
2,142
7,596
-
(47,166)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.15)
(0.13)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(0.45)
(0.39)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,298,762
370,298,762
Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues
(234,623)
258
-
-
(234,365)
Research and product development
(79,038)
839
793
-
(77,406)
Sales and marketing
(239,898)
267
34,649
32,014
(172,968)
General and administrative
(341,487)
5,500
705
-
(335,282)
Other operating income
9,545
-
-
-
9,545
Total operating expenses
(650,878)
6,606
36,147
32,014
(576,111)
Loss from operations
(434,218)
6,864
36,147
32,014
(359,193)
Net loss
(401,431)
6,864
36,147
32,014
(326,406)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(367,137)
6,864
36,147
32,014
(292,112)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.99)
(0.79)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(2.97)
(2.37)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
369,797,249
369,797,249
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues
(237,065)
1,044
-
-
(236,021)
Research and product development
(100,514)
4,349
3,279
-
(92,886)
Sales and marketing
(371,984)
1,099
44,780
31,876
(294,229)
General and administrative
(1,109,340)
13,972
2,836
-
(1,092,532)
Other operating income
27,849
-
-
-
27,849
Total operating expenses
(1,553,989)
19,420
50,895
31,876
(1,451,798)
Loss from operations
(1,340,795)
20,464
50,895
31,876
(1,237,560)
Net loss
(1,343,630)
20,464
50,895
31,876
(1,240,395)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(1,307,956)
20,464
50,895
31,876
(1,204,721)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(3.53)
(3.25)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(10.59)
(9.75)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,240,040
370,240,040
Year Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues
(1,200,012)
4,006
-
-
(1,196,006)
Research and product development
(303,561)
12,057
2,332
-
(289,172)
Sales and marketing
(923,273)
3,321
137,882
32,014
(750,056)
General and administrative
(749,404)
42,352
2,816
-
(704,236)
Other operating income
24,419
-
-
-
24,419
Total operating expenses
(1,951,819)
57,730
143,030
32,014
(1,719,045)
Loss from operations
(870,844)
61,736
143,030
32,014
(634,064)
Net loss
(729,382)
61,736
143,030
32,014
(492,602)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(699,199)
61,736
143,030
32,014
(462,419)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(1.89)
(1.25)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(5.67)
(3.75)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
369,472,880
369,472,880
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-announces-unaudited-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-301248111.html
SOURCE Tuniu Corporation