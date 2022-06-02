U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,099.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,782.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,558.75
    +7.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.98
    -2.28 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0330
    -0.1010 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,698.61
    -1,797.35 (-5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.49
    -37.72 (-5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.60
    -33.29 (-0.12%)
     

Tuniu to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 9, 2022

·2 min read

NANJING, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on June 9, 2022.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on June 9, 2022 (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on June 9, 2022).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:




US:


+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:


+852-301-84992

Mainland China:


4001-201203

International:


+1-412-902-4272




Conference ID: 


Tuniu 1Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call     

 

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through June 16, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

US:


+1-877-344-7529

International:


+1-412-317-0088




Replay Access Code:


2866159

 

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-june-9-2022-301559769.html

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Vazyme Releases 2021 Annual Report: Announces More Efforts in Technology innovation and Together with Partners for a Better Future

    Vazyme, China's leading biotechnology company, has recently released its 2021 annual report, revealing that the company has maintained a steady and solid growth throughout the past year. The report shows that it has achieved $289 million in operating income with an increase of 19.44% year-on-year. The company's R&D investment reached $36 million, up 83.47%, representing 12.33% of its total operating income.

  • Crypto market reverses course after strong start to the week

    Bitcoin dropped more than 6.5% in the past 24 hours to trade below US$30,000 as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gave up most of the gains made over the U.S. holiday weekend. It was trading at US$29,850 at the time of publishing. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast […]

  • Retail investors shouldn’t invest in crypto: Singapore’s deputy PM

    Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat cautioned retail investors to steer clear of investments in cryptocurrencies, saying the nascent asset class “is a highly risky area.” See related article: Singapore wants to bring some adult supervision to crypto Fast facts Many investors suffered losses and even lost their life savings in the recent meltdown […]

  • Delhivery CEO Navigates Market Meltdown in ‘Nerve-Wracking’ IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Sahil Barua, chief executive officer of logistics startup Delhivery Ltd., minces no words about the process of going public in what’s shaping up to be an historic meltdown in the technology industry.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed

  • South Korea arrests man for allegedly stealing crypto based on personal data

    South Korean police said Wednesday they arrested a man in his 30s on fraud charges for allegedly stealing about US$658,000 in cryptocurrencies based on personal data leaked on local social media platform Naver Band. See related article: Guilty verdicts handed down in S.Korea’s biggest crypto scam Fast facts The man allegedly stole cryptocurrencies from 90 […]

  • RBI to go fast with rate hikes this year, slow the next - Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of India will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of economists who expect the repo rate to reach its terminal level early next year. Following a surprise rate rise on May 4, several members of the Monetary Policy Committee called for more in upcoming meetings this year to control sticky price pressures, which hit an eight-year high last month. That sentiment was echoed in a May 26-June 1 Reuters poll that predicted the central bank would raise its key policy rate by at least 100 basis points over the next four MPC meetings.

  • Velodrome AMM Launches Airdrop on Optimism

    Eligible users can now claim their $VELO airdrops.

  • Top Gold Stocks for June 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • C3.ai Shares Swoon As Guidance Disappoints

    For the July quarter, C3.ai sees revenue of $65 million to $67 million, falling well shy of the Street consensus at $74.4 million.

  • Why Carnival Fell Today, and What It Has to Do With Zombies

    A new Bloomberg article highlights the risk that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise could be "zombie firms."

  • Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation

    Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession. Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs. "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t