U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,398.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,998.25
    -21.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.00
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    -0.55 (-3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3870
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,398.77
    -817.69 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.61
    -0.23 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.65
    -18.49 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Tunnel Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Design, Installation, Type, and Application

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The tunnel lighting market is projected to reach US$ 2,955. 7 million by 2028 from US$ 1,978. 8 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 4% from 2021 to 2028. Owing to the rise in need of energy conservation and concerns regarding increasing levels of carbon emissions, governments and corporates worldwide are investing in technologies that are energy efficient as well as effective.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tunnel Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Design, Installation, Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128441/?utm_source=GNW
The lighting products used in tunnels are majorly incandescent lighting, fluorescent lighting, sodium lighting, and others.

These types of lights consume more energy.However, with the emergence LEDs technology, tunnel lighting players are highly inclined to use of LEDs in their tunnel lighting products.

The LED lighting can be developed in all forms of shape such as linear, square, round, and rectangular.Moreover, these lighting systems can be offered in compact sizes, unlike incandescent, fluorescent, and sodium lighting systems, among others.

Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) emit ~80% of their energy as heat, while incandescent lights emit 90% of their energy as heat. Thus, the growing popularity of LED tunnel lighting would boost the tunnel lighting market growth in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tunnel Lighting Market

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences, and the effects are expected to endure to some extent.

The outbreak has led to disruptions in primary industries including electronics, construction, and manufacturing. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries is limiting the tunnel lighting market growth.

The overall tunnel lightings market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the tunnel lightings market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global tunnel lightings market based on the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the tunnel lightings market.

Major players operating in the global tunnel lightings market include Augean ACUITY BRANDS, INC.; Kenall Manufacturing; Aeon Lighting Technology Inc.; Signify Holding (Philips); Schréder; Thorlux Lighting; Tungsram; Cree Lighting; Siteco GmbH; GE Lighting; C. & G. CARANDINI; S.A.U.; and Eastar Lighting.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128441/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • How Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Are Likely to Soar More Than 50% This Year

    The electric-car maker's deliveries have grown at uncanny rates for years -- and 2021 looks like it will be no exception.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Beginner’s Guide to Natural Gas Investing

    Natural gas investing is a bet on the prospects of the oil and gas energy sector. The industrial and manufacturing sectors use natural gas for a variety of applications, including residential heating and cooling, buses and cars powered by natural … Continue reading → The post Beginner’s Guide to Natural Gas Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Apple’s hot antitrust autumn: Storm clouds are forming from multiple directions

    The decision in a landmark antitrust case could come by the end of the month, but that is far from the only antitrust concern bearing down on Apple Inc.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Fashion resale startups have more potential than profits

    While sales rise at The RealReal, Poshmark, and ThredUp, consistent profits remain harder to come by.

  • Oil prices steady after U.S. call for more oil raises supply concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Thursday following two days of gains after a call from the United States, the world's top oil consumer, for major producers to boost output reinforced supply concerns as economies ease their coronavirus restrictions. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.02 after rising to $69.51 earlier. "Crude prices are paring earlier gains that stemmed from President Biden's plea to OPEC for more crude," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

  • IPhone Maker Predicts Slowing Gadget Sales Just as Holidays Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s main assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. projected sales of gadgets like smartphones will drop sequentially this quarter, spurring concerns that chip and component shortages may affect iPhone production before the holiday season.Sales at the Taiwanese manufacturer’s consumer electronics business, which includes the iPhone, will decline this quarter compared with the previous three months, the company said Thursday. The downbeat projection caught analysts b

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.