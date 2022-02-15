U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

Tuomas Joensuu appointed Interim CFO of Sievi Capital

Sievi Capital Oyj
·1 min read
  SIEVI.HE
Sievi Capital Oyj
Sievi Capital Oyj

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock Exchange Release 15 February 2022 at 8:30 am EET

Tuomas Joensuu appointed Interim CFO of Sievi Capital

Mr. Tuomas Joensuu, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as Interim CFO of Sievi Capital as of 15 March 2022. He joined Sievi Capital in 2019 and has worked as Investment Manager, focusing on investment projects and development of current target companies as well as supporting the company’s financial administration.

“Tuomas knows our company well both from the perspective of investment and financing activities and has excellent skills to act as CFO of Sievi Capital,” says CEO Jussi Majamaa.

As announced on 1 September 2021, Sievi Capital’s current CFO, Markus Peura, will leave the company in March 2022.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Jussi Majamaa
CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


