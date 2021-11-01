U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,607.82
    +2.44 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,871.18
    +51.62 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,561.79
    +63.41 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,345.93
    +48.73 (+2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.68 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +10.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,607.91
    +1,042.98 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.24
    +42.73 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.74
    +59.17 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Tupperware Creates One-of-a-Kind Reusable Packaging for Restaurant Brand International's Tim Hortons as Part of Its Partnership with Loop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aimed at reducing waste, Tupperware was the first reusable plastic container brand to collaborate with TerraCycle's circular reuse platform, Loop

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware last year announced a partnership with TerraCycle's zero-waste platform Loop, which works with leading brands to create zero-waste, durable and returnable packaging. Tupperware designed and produced a one-of-a-kind reusable packaging container option for Tim Hortons – one of Loop's brand partners.

Tupperware designed and produced a one-of-a-kind reusable packaging container option for Tim Hortons &#x002013; one of Loop&#x002019;s brand partners.
Tupperware designed and produced a one-of-a-kind reusable packaging container option for Tim Hortons – one of Loop’s brand partners.

The reusable container was created by Tupperware to package Tim Hortons food menu items as part of a pilot program at select locations across Burlington, Ontario. The reusable containers will be available as part of the Loop program on-site at participating Tim Hortons restaurant locations starting today.

Aimed at reducing packaging waste through a circular recycling system, Tupperware is able to bring its decades of knowledge in product design and reusability to contribute to the circular recycling model. Tupperware, a 75-year old company, has deep experience and knowledge in engineered resin and sustainable plastics technology.

"We are excited to bring Loop's brand partners, like Tim Hortons, the opportunity to access and leverage our rich heritage in reusability to help bring more consumers into the fold on what it means to reduce their single-use footprint," said Hector Lezama, President of Commercial Business Expansion at Tupperware. "This partnership aligns to our purpose to nurture a better future every day by bringing to life sustainable options in the quick service industry. We look forward to seeing how this pilot program performs."

The test pilot with Tim Hortons is Tupperware's first foray into the market as a part of its partnership with TerraCycle's Loop, and will advance Tupperware's No Time to Waste® initiative to significantly reduce single-use plastic and food waste. Additional reusable package options created by Tupperware will be available to more of Loop's brand partners in 2022.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Loop
Loop is a global reuse platform enabled by a multi-stakeholder coalition of manufacturers, retailers, and consumers that aims to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Loop partners with brands and retailers to shift from a disposable to durable supply chain which enables consumers to responsibly shop for a wide variety of commonly used products. Loop is live in the UK, France, US, Canada, Japan and at Loopbyulta.com. Next year it will be live in Australia making it a truly global movement.

To learn more about Loop, visit www.exploreloop.com.

About Tim Hortons
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

Media: Cameron Klaus, cameronklaus@tupperware.com, 407.371.9784
Investors: Alexis Callahan, alexiscallahan@tupperware.com, 321.588.5129

Tupperware designed and produced a one-of-a-kind reusable packaging container option for Tim Hortons &#x002013; one of Loop&#x002019;s brand partners.
Tupperware designed and produced a one-of-a-kind reusable packaging container option for Tim Hortons – one of Loop’s brand partners.
Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)
Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-creates-one-of-a-kind-reusable-packaging-for-restaurant-brand-internationals-tim-hortons-as-part-of-its-partnership-with-loop-301413043.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil as COP26 play? Here’s why Morgan Stanley says some of the dirtiest companies will benefit from decarbonization.

    World leaders are gathering in Glasgow — or in the case of the top carbon-dioxide emitter, China, by video link — for the United Nations 26th Conference of Parties, or COP26, to discuss climate change. It’s a big moment for investors as well, as they try to identify the companies best positioned to take advantage of decarbonization. According to Morgan Stanley, there are four key actions that COP26 will try to secure: accelerating the phaseout of coal, curtailing deforestation, speeding up the switch electric vehicles and encouraging investment in renewables.

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage

    It was a brutal weekend for one airline and a telling weekend on the state of America's labor shortage.

  • Clorox Is Showing Some Bottoming Indications Ahead of Earnings

    The Clorox Company is set to report their latest quarterly numbers after the close of trading this Monday. In this daily bar chart of CLX, below, we can see a few positive clues. Yes, prices are still in a downtrend and are trading below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day moving average line, but these are lagging indicators.

  • Why this ‘perfect storm’ for inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Did Novavax Just Pass Its Biggest Hurdle?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has kept investors on the edge of their seats all year. Let's take a closer look at the news that might bode well for Novavax -- and its share performance. Novavax postponed its targets for regulatory submissions more than once this year.

  • From splurge to 'common prosperity': Alibaba tones down Singles Day

    Alibaba Group's annual 'Singles Day' shopping spree is set for its most sober tone ever this year, as the retail giant preaches sustainability rather than hyping the usual sales boom amid calls by Beijing to promote "common prosperity". In 2020, Alibaba expanded what it calls the world's biggest online shopping festival from a one-day November 11 event into a 11-day extravaganza, with celebrity performances and a sales metric ticking over live on a scoreboard that ended with the news that it had racked up $74 billion in orders, or 'gross merchandise value' (GMV), flashing big and bright. This time around, the event comes at a time of much more stringent regulatory scrutiny for China's biggest companies - including Alibaba - and the call to promote "common prosperity" and curb excess echoing around boardrooms.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.

  • OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target - survey

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 27.50 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the survey found, a rise of 190,000 bpd from the previous month but below the 254,000 increase permitted under the supply deal. OPEC states and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are relaxing output cuts made in 2020 as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, although some members are not delivering the full boosts promised due to a lack of capacity.

  • EU Gas Surges on Disturbance to Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsEurope faced a tightening squeeze on natural gas after some Russian supplies reversed direction and Algeria stopped shipments to Spain.Benchmark gas futures surged as much as 15%, before paring those gai

  • Oil Rally Cools on Unexpected Supply Rise at U.S. Storage Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains amid rising stockpiles at the biggest U.S. storage hub, signaling a crude supply drain may be slowing. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsFutures in New York earlier rose as much as 1.6% on Monday. Inventories at Cushing,

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Tesla Is Winning the EV Race. Better Batteries Will Help Ford and GM Close the Gap.

    There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • Coca-Cola to fully acquire Gatorade rival BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas. The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, is Coca-Cola's largest for a single brand; It comes about three years after the company bought British coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion.

  • Administrative Tribunal of Cundinamarca Approves Conciliation Agreement Between Frontera, Cenit and Bicentenario, Pending Formalities

    Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announced today that the official webpage of the Colombian judicial branch reported that the Administrative Tribunal of Cundinamarca has approved the Conciliation Agreement ("Conciliation Agreement") between Frontera, Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos S.A.S. ("CENIT") and Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia S.A.S. ("Bicentenario"). Formalities are required in order for the mentioned decision to be in full force and e

  • Oil ticks higher ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting

    Oil futures kick off November with modest gains after hitting multiyear highs last month, with investors expecting OPEC+ will remain reluctant to accelerate production increases despite tightening crude supplies.

  • American Airlines cancels 1,800+ flights, citing labor issues and weather

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss American Airlines canceling more than 1,800 flights last weekend due to labor shortage.

  • Should You Buy Coca-Cola Stock After Q3 Earnings?

    This beverage-making giant is recovering as economies are reopening, but does that make the stock a buy?

  • Xpeng Jumps, Nio Falls on Mixed Fortunes for October EV Sales

    By Dhirendra Tripathi