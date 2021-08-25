Tupperware® Releases New Limited-Edition National Park-Themed Products To Encourage Waste-Free Adventures

Tupperware's first product line with the National Park Foundation aims to help adventure-goers "Keeps Parks Fresh" with reusable products: Eco+ Sandwich and Snack Keepers, Eco+ Coffee To-Go Cup and Reusable Water Bottle

The limited-edition products are available now at select stores in and near national parks across the country as well as through a Tupperware® independent representative or on Tupperware.com

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tupperware® and the National Park Foundation have expanded their partnership to offer four limited-time products to help adventure-goers "keep parks fresh" and waste-free with designs honoring the beautiful sights found in national parks around the country.

Tupperware and the National Park Foundation have expanded their partnership to include four limited-edition products that will help adventure-goers keep parks fresh and waste-free with designs inspired by parks around the country.

According to a recent survey co-commissioned by the National Park Foundation and Tupperware Brands, 84% of Americans believe reducing waste can help preserve national parks for future generations, and 83% wish it were easier to take actions to reduce the amount of waste they generate. The new limited-edition product line by Tupperware will address these desires, giving park goers tangible options to make a lasting impact and keep parks fresh. In addition to the new product line, funding from the joint partnership to-date has gone to support the installation of new water refill stations, estimated to divert nearly 10 million single-use plastic bottles from landfills annually, as well as composting and recycling infrastructure and waste reduction education across the National Park System.

"At Tupperware, the health of our planet is important to us. This reusable product line was dreamed up with our national parks in mind, and serves as one of the many efforts we're embarking on to help nurture a better future," said Willevaldo Rodriguez, VP of Marketing, Tupperware Brands. "We believe design and innovation lives in harmony with environmental stewardship, and these new products are a demonstration of this commitment."

The newly designed products created by Tupperware serve to help park-goers reduce waste at our treasured national parks. Products include three variations of artwork inspired by the diverse beauty of the iconic national park landscapes, from the desert and clay of the Grand Canyon and Arches, to the woods and mountains of Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Shenandoah, Rocky Mountains, Blue Ridge Parkway and the waterfront scenery of Olympic.

Additionally, the To-Go Cup, Sandwich and Snack Keepers are made with Tupperware's revolutionary ECO+ material, which is made with the first food-safe sustainable materials originating from mixed plastic or renewable, recycled materials. Tupperware first introduced ECO+ in 2019 with a new material that used mixed plastic waste otherwise destined for incineration or landfill as a source.

"From your morning coffee to staying hydrated and energized throughout your visit, these new park-themed products inspire people to make more sustainable choices that help preserve our national parks," said Stefanie Mathew, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "The National Park Foundation is grateful for Tupperware's continued support and shared commitment to environmentally-friendly solutions."

The limited-edition product line includes:

ECO+ To-Go Cup: Perfect for sipping both hot and cold beverages before your day's adventure.

ECO+ Sandwich Keeper: The ideal option to help keep your sandwiches and wraps fresh and prevent food waste in and beyond your campsite or park lunch spot.

ECO+ Snack Keeper: These snack keepers are great for storing quick and easy mid-hike pick-me-ups such as nuts, fruits or trails mix.

Reusable Water Bottle: The eco-conscious water bottle provides a sustainable and cost-effective way to hydrate throughout the day. These water bottles not only look pretty, but also can be a welcomed companion during walks, hikes and other in-park activities. A perfect duo to help reduce single-use plastic waste – Tupperware is supporting the installation of water refill stations across the National Park System.

The Tupperware and National Park Foundation line of products are available at select Delaware North concessionaire sites and gift shops in or near national parks, including Tenaya Lodge (outside Yosemite), Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Shenandoah, Trendz (outside Rocky Mountain National Park) and Peaks of Otter in Blue Ridge Parkway. Additionally, consumers can purchase the limited-edition products via a Tupperware® independent representative – more details on how to find an independent representative near you, here. Products are also now available for purchase on Tupperware's newly designed website at https://www.tupperware.com/collections/national-park-foundation.

Tupperware Brands Charitable Foundation is a premier partner of the National Park Foundation and recently pledged $1 million to support the Foundation's Resilience & Sustainability program.

Learn more about Tupperware Brands commitment to the National Park Foundation at https://www.tupperware.com/national-park-foundation/ .

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About The National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

