U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,790.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,844.00
    -23.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.80
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.57
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.80
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.60
    -2.55 (-10.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0061 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9490
    +0.4890 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,255.43
    +243.44 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.70
    +10.66 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.18
    +12.96 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Turacoz's Research & Trainings Empowering Healthcare Professionals with Enhanced Publication Skills

PR Newswire
·2 min read

UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, India, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare professionals' busy schedules and easy access to social media have reduced their attention spans, making it difficult to read lengthy research papers. Fortunately, enhanced publications summarize research in videos or infographics and medical journals now encourage their use to improve health literacy, patient outcomes, and research dissemination.

Turacoz bridging the gap between healthcare and the industry with its research and cutting-edge training to professionals on enhanced scientific publications (PRNewsfoto/Turacoz Healthcare Solutions Private Limited)
Turacoz bridging the gap between healthcare and the industry with its research and cutting-edge training to professionals on enhanced scientific publications (PRNewsfoto/Turacoz Healthcare Solutions Private Limited)

Turacoz is committed to staying at the forefront of this trend. The EMWA acceptance of our abstract on 'Knowledge, Awareness and Practice in Using Digital Enhancements in Scientific Publications' is proof of that. This is the second time consecutively we are presenting at EMWA.

We also touch based on guidelines to develop enhanced publications in an ethical manner through our recent free live webinar on 'Good Publication Practices (GPP) - 2022 Updated Guidelines for Developing Scientific Publications'. The webinar was a part of Turacoz's monthly training series developed specifically for knowledge sharing of all the updates in scientific communications. Over 280 participants from across the globe attended it. During the webinar, we discovered that over 50% of participants were unaware of the GPP3 2022 guidelines, indicating a need for training on scientific publications.

The webinar covered guidelines for using social media to disseminate scientific information, and the importance of sharing informational, non-promotional content that cites relevant publications. We emphasized that organizations must set policies and procedures permitting only authorized personnel to share publication information.

Turacoz is committed to training professionals in this field, so our upcoming initiatives would be a free LIVE webinar on 'Predatory Journals and Conferences' and 'Certificate Course in Medical Communications'. Also, we'll offer employment opportunities to high performers upon course completion.

By providing these resources, Turacoz aims to equip individuals for success in enhanced publications and remain at the forefront of shaping the future of this field.

About Turacoz

Turacoz Group is a strategic partner to biopharma companies, medical technology firms, healthcare professionals, and research institutes to escort their product/service development journey. We create Clear, Cohesive, Complete, Concise, and Concrete scientific communication in a target-specific language and format (both print and digital) so that our clients can focus on core research and development to enhance and improve patient care.

Media Contact:
Pooja Parashar,
pooja@turacoz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038206/Turacoz_Enhanced_Publications.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turacozs-research--trainings-empowering-healthcare-professionals-with-enhanced-publication-skills-301778500.html

SOURCE Turacoz Healthcare Solutions Private Limited

Recommended Stories

  • 9 student loan forgiveness programs that could erase your debt

    Student loan forgiveness is not an immediate solution, but it can bring relief.

  • LA Teacher Strike Forces 430,000 Students Out of Classrooms

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles public schools have closed for a three-day strike, forcing the cancellation of classes for 430,000 students who are still catching up from pandemic-era disruptions.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach

  • Edtech Firm Duolingo Goes Beyond Language, Forays Developing Music App

    Language learning app Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) is working on a music app. Duolingo currently has a small team working on a music product and is hiring a learning scientist who is an “expert in music education who combines both theoretical knowledge of relevant learning science research and hands-on teaching experience,” according to a job posting, TechCrunch reports. Duolingo also posted a job soliciting a freelance music composition and curricular consultant. The job listing indicates it wi

  • Alleging Discrimination, Entrepreneurship Prof Sues Babson College

    Lakshmi Balachandra filed a lawsuit last month alleging she was subjected to gender and racial discrimination at the Wellesley business school From Boston: An Indian-origin associate professor at Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School ... The post Alleging Discrimination, Entrepreneurship Prof Sues Babson College appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Student loans during the coronavirus crisis

    Both the federal government and private lenders are offering relief measures.

  • An economist who correctly predicted the Great Financial Crisis says the world’s central banks have chosen ‘class war over financial stability’

    The Fed and other central banks want to bring down inflation at all costs. Is it worth it?

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Supreme Court Rules for Deaf Student

    WASHINGTON—A unanimous Supreme Court opened a new door for disabled students who think their public school isn’t meeting their needs, allowing them to pursue damages under the Americans with Disabilities Act in addition to seeking educational accommodations from local districts. The decision could give school officials greater incentive to respond to disabled students’ needs. School officials often cite those costs in resisting parent demands to pay for tuition at special schools rather than find accommodations within their current classrooms.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • Luminar Stock Drops After Goldman Says Sell. Why Others Don’t Agree.

    Analyst Mark Delaney downgraded the company to Sell from Hold. His price target is $5 a share, down about 35% from recent levels.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Fed could put US economy in 'very dire situation' with rate hike decision, expert warns

    Is the Fed's next rate hike decision going to be "poorly perceived" by the markets and bring the U.S. economy closer to recession? Experts Mike Lee and Kathryn Rooney Vera weigh in.

  • China to boost support for high-end manufacturing - Premier Li

    China will strengthen its policy guidance to support advanced manufacturing, Premier Li Qiang was quoted as saying by state radio on Wednesday. The world's second-biggest economy is under increasing pressure from the United States, which has cited national security in restricting access to Chinese semiconductors and artificial intelligence technology. "As the situation at home and abroad undergoes complex and profound changes, the development of China's manufacturing industry is facing an important juncture and the efforts to strengthen the industry must be increased," Li said.

  • GameStop Heads Meme-Stock Rally. It’s Still a Short-Squeeze Hope.

    The videogame company's surprise profit sent its shares higher and boosted fellow meme stocks AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.