U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.83
    +29.96 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.80
    +308.67 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,148.48
    +132.81 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.49
    +23.89 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.04
    -2.28 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9580
    +0.0420 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6060
    +0.5260 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,138.17
    -621.39 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.09
    -34.77 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Turbidimeter Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 952.1 Million by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Global Turbidimeter Market Analysis and Review By Portability Type (Handheld and Stationary) & Region - Forecast 2022-2029

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the Global Turbidimeter Market to grow with an year-on-year growth of 5.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 641.8 Mn by 2022 end. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable value CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2022 and 2029.

Witnessing a promising CAGR during 2022 - 2029, the global sales of Turbidimeter Market will reach US$ 952.1 Mn mark by 2029. A new Future Market Insights (FMI) study projects that turbidimeter sales will continue to soar in line with the stringent implementation of regulations pertaining to water quality in industries.

Quality maintenance is becoming a priority for various sectors that use analytical testing equipment, and turbidimeters are one of the preliminary equipment utilized for quality analysis. This would remain among the key factors pushing sales of turbidimeter at a global level.

Turbidimeter Market Size (2021A)

US$ 607.4 Mn

Turbidimeter Sales (2022E)

US$ 641.8 Mn

Projected Turbidimeter Market Size (2029F)

US$ 952.1 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2029)

4.0

%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

27.3

%


Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8212

Customers would be inclined towards online turbidimeters in the near future, as they are accurate, quicker, and thus, highly reliable. Moreover, online turbidity monitoring is possible for continuous flow systems with a high measuring range of up to 10,000 NTU.

Key Takeaways - Turbidimeter Market Study

  • Turbidity level of potable water has become a serious concern owing to contamination caused by toxic industrial waste and other pollutants. Strict measures are being taken for regulating turbidity levels of water.

  • Various water treatment and effluent treatment plants (ETP) have been established in order to regulate turbidity and other parameters, which will fuel the growth of market.

  • Increasing number of desalination plants in the Middle Eastern region is amplifying demand for turbidimeters.

  • Handheld turbidimeters are gaining traction owing to their compact size and application in time-critical measurements. However, highly accurate analysis is still majorly conducted by benchtop turbidimeters, as they have a wider measurment range.

  • Currently, sales of benchtop turbidimeters are relatively high in South Asia, because of more popularity of laboratory analysis in various industries.

  • Prices of benchtop and handheld turbidimeters are comparatively low in East Asia than other regions, owing to the prominent presence of local manufacturers.

  • Manufacturers are increasingly selling their products online to capitalize on features such as user-friendly interface, easy selection criteria, and price comparison.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8212

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Units for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, MEA, Oceania

Key Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries, North Africa, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand.

Key Segments Covered

By Portability Type , By Application, By End Use, By Region

Key Companies Profiled

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Companies Hold 30% Market Share

Turbidimeter market is highly fragmented, as large number of players are offering products for diverse applications. Key manufacturers such as Hach, Emerson Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, WTW (Xylem Inc.), and Merck KGaA, account for about 30% of the overall market share. In the current scenario, North America and Europe are anticipated to account for a significant share of the global turbidimeter market owing to implementation of stringent regulations to maintain turbidity levels in water. For instance, in the U.S., public drinking water that uses direct filtration for turbidity control cannot exceed 1.0 NTU.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8212

More About the Report

The research report analyzes total sales of turbidimeters on the basis of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn). The report includes a competition analysis section that includes market structure analysis, tier structure analysis, competition development, and other crucial information about global and regional players in the market. Moreover, the market is projected on the basis of factors such as chemical industry growth, pharmaceutical sales, end-use industry overview, desalination and water treatment plants, and water quality regulations in different countries.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Paper Moisture Meter Market - Presence of liquid, especially water, often in trace amounts is moisture. Moisture is an important factor, which determines the quality of the paper. Paper moisture meters are used to measure the moisture percentage of water in the paper or in a specified material.

Smart Meter Market - On a global scale, many countries are facing challenges to meet the growing demand for energy. Thus utilities are looking for innovative and efficient ways to manage generation, transmission and worldwide distribution of energy.

Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market - The atomic absorption spectrometer determines the chemical elements by using the absorption of optical radiation which in turn has led to the increased use of atomic absorption spectrometer in chemical industry.

Metered Dose Squeeze Dispenser Market - Packaging has engrave itself as a major solution in order to protect and preserve the product from any type of harm such as contamination, leakage, damage, etc. during the transportation, consumption and storing.

Altimeter Market - The most important information while flying an aircraft is the knowledge of how high the aircraft is from the mean sea level. This information is provided by an instrument called the altimeter.

Steam Flow Meter Market - The steam flow meter is designed to measure saturated steam through a pipe and generates a mass flow rate of steam based on this measurement and calculations. Steam flow measurement applications are very different, and each state has its own engineering requirements and restraints.

Optical Power Meter Market - Optical power measurement is the most common task in optic calibration, and measurements such as optical amplifier output power, laser power, and receiver sensitivity.

Dial Thermometers Market - A thermometer is an instrument which is used to measure the change in temperature or its slope of any object or a medium that finds its use in a varied number of applications, such as, medicine, scientific research, the study of the weather forecast and numerous regulatory and control processes.

Bimetallic Thermometer Market - A thermometer is a device, which is utilized for the measurement of temperature or temperature gradient of a body or a medium that finds its use in a wide number of applications, such as, scientific research, medicine, study of weather and various control and regulatory processes.

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market - Ultrasonic flow meters measure the velocity of a fluid with ultrasound to calculate the volume flow. Transmission flow meter, open-channel flow meter, and Doppler flow meter are three types of ultrasonic flow meters.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/turbidimeter-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/turbidimeter-market


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Monthly Active User Losses Continue for Pinterest

    That makes three straight quarters of monthly active user (MAU) losses at the image-based social media company.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Oil Drops as Market Sees Tensions in Eastern Europe Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell sharply as a potential de-escalation in tension over Ukraine and the resumption of Iran nuclear talks relieved some of the geopolitical pressure contributing to the recent rally. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to

  • Ford, GM Warn Dealers: Charge Above Sticker Price and Face Repercussions

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • Judge dismisses fired Amazon worker's lawsuit alleging discrimination

    U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner rejected Smalls' claim that Amazon had fired him because he is Black and had opposed discriminatory COVID-19 policies. Smalls' allegation that Amazon subjected a largely non-white workforce to conditions inferior to that of its mostly white managers, by failing to provide necessary protective gear, failed on the merits as well, Kovner said. Smalls had no immediate comment.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Amazon Care expands nationwide

    Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday that Amazon Care, the tech giant's virtual health service, has expanded nationwide. In-person services are coming to 20 additional cities in 2022, including New York City, Miami and San Francisco. In-person services are already available in Washington D.C. and seven cities, including Baltimore, Seattle and Los Angeles. Amazon Care launched in 2019. The service was made available for employers in 2021. According to Amazon, the service provides a wide variety of u

  • Oil slides 3% from 7-year high ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil fell about 3% on Tuesday as investors worried the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.69, or 3.0%, to $88.63. "The U.S, government is attempting to tame oil prices by urgently negotiating a new nuclear agreement with Iran, a move that could reintroduce more than 1 million barrels of Iranian crude into the market," said Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • European Electricity Prices Soar as France Cuts Nuclear Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaEuropean electricity prices jumped after the region’s biggest producer cut its nuclear output target for a second time in a month, the latest sign that this winter’s ene

  • Crypto regulation: House set to hold hearing on stablecoins and digital assets

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger explains what to expect from the House Financial Services Commitee's virtual hearing on digital assets and stablecoins.

  • Is Facebook Repeating Alphabet's Biggest Mistake?

    In 2015, Google announced it would rebrand as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), signaling the company's intentions to be more than just a suite of ad-driven products. Investors cheered the move, sending the stock up 4%, and Google management said the decision was modeled after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, designed to create a conglomerate of thriving tech businesses. Google split Alphabet into two primary segments: Google, which included its ad businesses including YouTube and Google-branded hardware; and other bets, which was made up of "moonshots" like autonomous vehicle start-up Waymo that aimed to solve some of the world's biggest problems.