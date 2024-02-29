Advertisement
Turbo-Mech Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.026 (vs RM0.016 in FY 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM41.4m (down 16% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: RM2.82m (up 61% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 6.8% (up from 3.6% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.026 (up from RM0.016 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Turbo-Mech Berhad shares are up 4.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Turbo-Mech Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

