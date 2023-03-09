U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.64
    -39.37 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,540.89
    -257.51 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.00
    -142.01 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.58
    -35.90 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.65
    -1.01 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.60
    +19.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0044 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9090
    -0.0670 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1925
    +0.0085 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0920
    -1.1800 (-0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,948.23
    -1,069.84 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.92
    -17.33 (-3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Turbo Trainer Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $311.92 Million by 2028 with a 3.9% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turbo Trainer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The turbo trainers market is expected to grow from US$ 248.17 million in 2022 to US$ 311.92 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the turbo trainers market is driven by the growing popularity and participation in cycling. Different types of turbo trainers offered by market players include direct driver trainers, wheel-on trainers, smart trainers, etc. Regular trainers are static devices that provide resistance to replicate the feeling of riding on roads. There is a high demand for regular trainers as they are affordable, and provide smooth and silent rides. They are an effective option for fitness enthusiasts living in unpredictable climate conditions.

Direct drive turbo trainers and wheel-on turbo trainers are among the major types of regular trainers. In direct drive turbo trainers, the rear wheel is removed, and the bike is connected to it via a standard cassette. These are heavier and more expensive than wheel-on trainers.

They generally offer a smooth and quiet ride, with many having built-in power meters that measure the level of exertion. In the case of wheel-on turbo trainers, the rear wheel of the bike stays on, set up against a roller. Wheel-on turbo trainers tend to be lighter, more portable, and cheaper than direct-drive trainers. They also tend to have an A-shaped frame that can be easily folded.

Based on product type, the turbo trainers market is segmented into regular trainers and smart trainers. In 2021, the smart trainers segment accounted for a larger revenue share and is expected to account for a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Smart trainers are interactive turbo trainers that are revolutionizing indoor training. These trainers connect directly with the consumers' computers, tablets, or smartphones. Smart trainers allow users to control resistance as well as to replicate hills, headwinds, and drafting effects within virtual worlds using applications (apps).

Based on distribution channel, the turbo trainers market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2021, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share, and the online retail segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Online marketplaces, such as eBay and Amazon, allow enterprises to set up an online store and sell goods in a shorter span, providing easy access to the market for entrepreneurs. Moreover, online retailing benefits sellers through lower operating costs as they can save on labor, staff, or physical store set-ups.

By region, the turbo trainers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market. However, Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The North America turbo trainers market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. With heavy investments by manufacturers and the rise in government initiatives for encouraging cycling sport, this regional market is expected to grow notably in the coming years. Additionally, a surge in disposable income, changes in lifestyles, and an increase in awareness about better health favor the turbo trainers market. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the introduction of machine learning applications are enabling real-life experience in various smart turbo trainers, which is likely to extend profitable opportunities for market players in the region.

People prefer to exercise with home fitness equipment such as turbo trainers that enables them to have flexible body workout sessions from the comfort of their living spaces.

According to the survey data presented by Beachbody Company, 85% of respondents from the US agreed that they find at-home workouts more convenient and accessible than gym workouts. Further, 90% of adults in the US who exercise describe their at-home workouts as effective, and a majority (54%) say it has been highly effective.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Turbo Trainers Market Landscape

5. Turbo Trainers Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Turbo Trainers - Global Market Analysis

7. Turbo Trainers Market Analysis - By Product Type

8. Turbo Trainers Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9. Turbo Trainers Market- Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Turbo Trainers Market

11. Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Elite

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Kurt Manufacturing

  • Minoura Co. Ltd.

  • Nautilus, Inc.

  • Saris

  • Technogym SpA

  • Wahoo Fitness

  • Jetblack Cycling

  • Wattbike Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iri0jt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turbo-trainer-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-311-92-million-by-2028-with-a-3-9-cagr-301767926.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • GM offers salaried employee buyouts, will take up to $1.5 billion charge

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Thursday said it was offering buyouts for most of its salaried employees and expects to take a pre-tax charge of up to $1.5 billion to cover the costs. The largest U.S. automaker in January disclosed a $2 billion cost cut target, including reducing employment through attrition. Under the terms of the staff reduction plan, all U.S. salaried employees with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service will be offered lump sum payments and other compensation to exit the company, GM said.

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • China EV Price War: Tesla Triggers Brutal Battle As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • Walmart Chips Away at Amazon’s Lead in a Key Area: Wealthy Online Shoppers

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc.’s online subscription service is narrowing the gap with Amazon.com Inc. in a key demographic: affluent shoppers. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%More Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubLaunched in 2020 as

  • 5 Large Drug Stocks to Watch as Sector Picks Up in 2023

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, J&J (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), AstraZeneca (AZN), Novartis (NVS), and Sanofi (SNY) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks to Make It Through Macro Headwinds

    Despite the choppy activity trends associated with the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, we advise focusing on fundamentally sound companies like HP, NBR and PDS.

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • Argentina’s Worst Drought in Memory Lands New Blow to Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s looming recession will be deeper than first expected as one of the worst droughts in recent memory ravages crucial farm exports. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%More Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubGross

  • Adobe Opens New Office Tower and Pledges No Companywide Layoffs in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., breaking ranks with an industry cutting costs and laying off workers, has opened a new office tower in its home city, adding new capacity for staff and pledging no companywide job cuts in 2023.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%More Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationRook

  • Gold prices inch higher as investors await jobs report

    Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the yellow metal looked to pare some of its losses from earlier in the week.

  • An Offshore Oil Rebound Is Under Way. It’s Lifting These Stocks.

    The offshore oil-and-gas industry has $214 billion of new project investments lined up in the next two years, according to Rystad Energy.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Here's What Caused Suncor Energy (SU) to Sell Its UK Business

    Suncor Energy (SU), a Canadian integrated energy company, has decided to sell its non-core business to Equinor(EQNR), in an attempt to focus on its oil sands operations in Canada.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • India jostles with China for April ESPO crude from Russia, prices jump

    Private Indian refiners are jostling with independents in China for Russian ESPO crude loading in April, pushing prices higher after Moscow lowered exports of its flagship grade Urals, industry sources said. China, which is set to import record volumes of Russian crude in March, typically sweeps up all of the ESPO crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino due to close proximity while sanctions on Russian oil have shrunk the pool of buyers. However, for April, Indian refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy have snapped up at least five of the about 33 ESPO crude cargoes due to low prices, four people familiar with the matter said.

  • India, US to sign memorandum of understanding on semiconductors

    The United States and India will sign a memorandum of understanding on semiconductors as both countries discuss coordination of investment and continue dialogue around policies to spur private investment, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday. Raimondo, who is on a four-day trip to India, is accompanied by the chief executive officers of 10 U.S. companies and is scheduled to meet India's trade minister on Friday.