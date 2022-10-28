Turboprop Engine Market Size to Grow by USD 1.54 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Developing Strong Client Base - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global turboprop engine market is characterized by the presence of many global vendors. The market is highly competitive, with all the players competing to gain the largest market share. It is crucial for vendors to provide advanced and high-quality turboprop engines to survive and succeed in the intensely competitive market environment. In-house manufacturing capabilities, networks with a global footprint, varied product offerings, R&D investments, and a strong client base are the key areas where vendors have the edge over their competitors.
The turboprop engine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in aircraft deliveries is driving the turboprop engine market growth. However, factors such as the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry may challenge market growth.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report
Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026: Scope
The turboprop engine market report covers the following areas:
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
The turboprop engine market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, commercial aircraft was the largest application segment in the global turboprop engine market. This segment includes the turboprop engines used in passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft, and business aircraft. The global population has witnessed an increase in per capita income on average. The increasing demand for air travel has encouraged airline operators to procure new aircraft.
Geography
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for turboprop engines in North America. The robust aviation industry and related manufacturing facilities present in North America will facilitate the turboprop engine market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions in our full report. Buy Now to gain access to region-wise and country-wise descriptions
Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Air Tractor Inc., Airbus SE, ATR, DAHER, Embrear SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., PBS Group AS, PIAGGIO AERO INDUSTRIES Spa, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Pratt and Whitney, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Viking Air Ltd., and Williams International Co. LLC are among some of the major market participants.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now
Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist turboprop engine market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the turboprop engine market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the turboprop engine market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the turboprop engine market, vendors
Related Reports:
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market by Technology, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (turbofan and turboprop), type (narrow-body aircraft, widebody aircraft, and regional aircraft), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market share growth by the turbofan segment has been significant.
Aircraft Engine MRO Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (Turbofan and turbojet and turboprop), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The aircraft engine MRO market share growth by the turbofan and turbojet segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Turboprop Engine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.54 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.58
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Air Tractor Inc., Airbus SE, ATR, DAHER, Embrear SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., PBS Group AS, PIAGGIO AERO INDUSTRIES Spa, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Pratt and Whitney, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Viking Air Ltd., and Williams International Co. LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 General aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Airbus SE
10.4 ATR
10.5 General Electric Co.
10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.
10.8 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.
10.9 Pratt and Whitney
10.10 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
10.11 Safran SA
10.12 Textron Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turboprop-engine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-54-bn-vendors-to-deploy-growth-strategies-such-as-developing-strong-client-base---technavio-301661622.html
SOURCE Technavio