Turboprop Engine Market Size to Grow by USD 1.54 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Developing Strong Client Base - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global turboprop engine market is characterized by the presence of many global vendors. The market is highly competitive, with all the players competing to gain the largest market share. It is crucial for vendors to provide advanced and high-quality turboprop engines to survive and succeed in the intensely competitive market environment. In-house manufacturing capabilities, networks with a global footprint, varied product offerings, R&D investments, and a strong client base are the key areas where vendors have the edge over their competitors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026

The turboprop engine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in aircraft deliveries is driving the turboprop engine market growth. However, factors such as the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry may challenge market growth.

Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026: Scope

The turboprop engine market report covers the following areas:

Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

The turboprop engine market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, commercial aircraft was the largest application segment in the global turboprop engine market. This segment includes the turboprop engines used in passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft, and business aircraft. The global population has witnessed an increase in per capita income on average. The increasing demand for air travel has encouraged airline operators to procure new aircraft.

Geography

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for turboprop engines in North America. The robust aviation industry and related manufacturing facilities present in North America will facilitate the turboprop engine market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Air Tractor Inc., Airbus SE, ATR, DAHER, Embrear SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., PBS Group AS, PIAGGIO AERO INDUSTRIES Spa, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Pratt and Whitney, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Viking Air Ltd., and Williams International Co. LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist turboprop engine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the turboprop engine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the turboprop engine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the turboprop engine market, vendors

Turboprop Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.54 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Tractor Inc., Airbus SE, ATR, DAHER, Embrear SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., PBS Group AS, PIAGGIO AERO INDUSTRIES Spa, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Pratt and Whitney, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Viking Air Ltd., and Williams International Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 General aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Airbus SE

10.4 ATR

10.5 General Electric Co.

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.8 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

10.9 Pratt and Whitney

10.10 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

10.11 Safran SA

10.12 Textron Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

