U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,232.60
    +30.98 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,777.76
    +229.23 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.24
    +119.39 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.63
    +30.21 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.82
    +0.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    +16.30 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    27.57
    +0.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0098 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5770
    +0.0160 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3990
    +0.0098 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5400
    -0.5450 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,719.54
    +1,800.36 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.07
    +44.28 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.71
    +53.54 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,357.82
    +26.45 (+0.09%)
     

Turbulent 2020, COVID-19 left 'clear and significant impact' on the young: Expert

Brooke DiPalma
·Associate Producer
·3 min read

A year defined by social unrest, political polarization and a global pandemic took its toll on the nation's collective psyche, especially the young — and the effects may linger well beyond 2021, a mental health advocate told Yahoo Finance. 

Throughout 2020, crisis counselors at the Crisis Text Line held 1.4 million conversations, according to the nonprofit organization, which offers free support 24-7 via text message. 

In a new report, Crisis Text Line found a higher volume of nearly 3,000 conversations almost everyday after March 16th, 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, young people — confined to virtual learning with many schools shuttered — were among reached out to seek advice in the largest numbers, with 74% of the platform's users being age 24 or younger, the data revealed.

"The issues of last year and remote school have had a clear and significant impact on our young population," Dena Jones Trujillo, Crisis Text Line's interim CEO told Yahoo Finance in an interview this week.

She noted a dip in suicidal thoughts — but a surge in anxiety that makes experts "concerned" about young adults. 

According to Trujillo, mental health experts suggest that this could "be a signal for increasing mental health issues in the future...when you stop protecting for external threats, like COVID, then the reality of your need for mental health supports increases."

For this reason, Trujillo says the Crisis Text Line is requesting that states take advantage of the roughly $4.25 billion dollars for mental health provided within the latest pandemic relief bill

With the mental health of younger citizens a growing concern in the aftermath of COVID-19 lockdowns, Trujillo noted the impact of this pandemic is only "going to be getting worse in the future." 

(Source: Crisis Text Line)
(Source: Crisis Text Line)

In the report, the platform acknowledged the spike in conversations around anxiety based around current events, most notably the first COVID-19 case, the murder of George Floyd, and the hotly contested presidential election. 

Trujillo called 2020 an "unprecedented pain in our national history, with devastating pandemic and economic hardships and racial reckoning." She added that the organization's data found that sadness and depression dropped by 10% from the previous year, and suicide or thoughts of suicide dropped by 20%. 

However, anxiety levels issues around grief and eating disorders increased, Crisis Text Line said. Deep-rooted issues like social inequality that came to light in 2020 likely left "trauma" on the nation, Trujillo added.

"Fear and anxiety — those are signs of trauma, those traumas have lasting impacts," she told Yahoo Finance. "They will not just come up in the immediate term, but in the long term" as well. 

The organization also found that in the most populous states like New York and California people "text the platform most frequently," but throughout the entire nation, texters last year "were more diverse than in previous years."

Texters who identify as Black accounted for 14.2% of conversations, while users who identified as Hispanic or Latino accounted for 20.5% of conversations. Meanwhile, Asians made up 6.8% of conversations, and American Indian or Alaska Native came in at 3.9%. Those who identified as Middle Eastern, North African or Arab made up 1.6% of conversations. 

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor directly. 

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Why At Home Group Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Home decor retailer At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) is getting acquired by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, according to an official press release from the company. The buyout price is $36 per share, a healthy premium to where the stock traded yesterday. Because of this, At Home stock rocketed 16% higher today to trade around its buyout price.

  • Has Peloton's lockdown cult lost its stride?

    When gyms were closed by the Prime Minister more than a year ago, locked-down Britain split into two tribes: those of us who used the assurance that we’d not be heading into the office and would only be seen from the shoulders up as permission to binge on biscuits and Netflix, and those who sought the path of self-improvement. Enter the Peloton – a bike or treadmill priced from £1,750 to £2,745 (plus a monthly fee of £12.99 to £39 for its optional pre-recorded or live classes with instructors). Beloved already by David Beckham and President Joe Biden, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus and Rishi Sunak, its valuation peaked at $49 billion in January, with 2020 revenue hitting $1.8 billion, thanks to its more than 4.4 million worldwide users. This week, the shine seems to have worn off the toy of choice for the one per cent: 125,000 of its treadmills are being recalled in the US following reports linking the machines to the death of a three-year-old child. At least 70 other incidents have been cited, with an agreement that Peloton will stop selling and distributing its Tread+ machines in the US immediately, as well as providing refunds to any existing customers who might now want to return theirs. Is Peloton about to go from must have to must hate? For those of us with a £79.99 exercise bike from Argos collecting dust in the spare room, the idea of forking out such sums on a piece of exercise equipment might seem like madness. But the publicly-traded company, founded in New York in 2012 by former book shop executive John Foley, has captured the zeitgeist like no other in this lockdown year – and comes with a healthy dose of Silicon Valley tech elite coolness. The original product it designed – a smart exercise bike with a screen attached that beamed a live-streamed exercise class to your front room – was listed on crowdfunding website Kickstarter in 2013. Just shy of 300 people pledged $307,332 to make the concept a reality, with the first bikes installed in living rooms in 2014. It unveiled its treadmills four years later.

  • China to restrict mobile app news notifications in internet clampdown

    China's internet watchdog said on Saturday that it will ban some mobile app notifications and tighten regulations as the government ramps up a campaign to rein in the growing influence of internet companies over its citizens' daily lives. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will strengthen guidance and control of mobile app information sources, and restrict notification volumes as part of what it terms a "people's war" aimed at bringing order to the online environment, Xie Dengke, a CAC spokesperson told a State Council press conference. The CAC will ban media-related mobile applications from sending notifications from independent social media accounts operating in violation of regulations, and will filter what it sees as harmful and undesirable information, Xie said.

  • The Latest: Pakistanis shop ahead of weeklong lockdown

    Pakistan has reported 120 deaths and 4105 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day ahead of a planned closure of all business and transport for a week starting Saturday. Before the start of the long closure, thousands in every city and town across the country thronged to markets and malls to shop for Eid, which Muslims celebrate at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, advised people to stay home and avoid rushing to markets.

  • Will full FDA approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine move the needle on vaccine hesitancy?

    Approximately five months after Pfizer and BioNTech received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their COVID-19 vaccine, the companies are now seeking full FDA approval for a shot that’s already been delivered 170 million times in America. Is full FDA approval the vote of approval that many reluctant Americans need to hear before they get the shot? “I don’t think it’s going to have a major impact,” said Brian Castrucci, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, a foundation that’s focused on public health matters and public opinion around the vaccine.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy AbbVie Stock in 2021?

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the newer pharmaceutical companies to take the market by storm. The stock has still about 5% off its all-time highs from 2018, and if AbbVie's recent first-quarter earnings tell us anything, it's that the stock can go even higher. AbbVie reported its first-quarter earnings last week, and beat analyst estimates on most metrics.

  • Travel won't recover fully from COVID-19 pandemic for years: Booking Holdings CEO

    Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel shares his outlook on the travel industry as it looks to recover from COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Moderna and Pfizer vaccines show defense against variants

    Associate Faculty Director at the Harvard Global Health Institute Dr. Ingrid Katz joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest news on vaccines as Pfizer and Biontech seek full FDA approval

  • Tesla's Elon Musk: 'Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!'

    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, likes cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin and dogecoin. But he's urging investors to proceed "with caution."

  • All eyes are on semiconductor companies amid chip shortage — investors should be looking at these four lesser-known names

    A mass of attention has been brought to semiconductor companies as supply-chain constraints have reduced the availability of everything from cars to laptops to gaming consoles. The largest chipmakers and foundries — Intel (INTC) Nvidia (NVDA) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Globalfoundries and Qualcomm (QCOM) — have gotten most of the headlines. As the challenges are sorted out, it has become clear that semiconductors are a hot commodity, and for investors, that could be considered an opportunity.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Ready to Challenge $1858.90 as Long as $1788.50 Holds as Support

    The longer-term uptrend is likely to remain intact as long as prices can hold above the major 50% level at $1788.50.

  • U.S. Job Growth Disappoints in Challenge to Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.U.S. job growth significantly undershot forecasts in April, suggesting that difficulty attracting workers is slowing momentum in the labor market and challenging the economic recovery.Payrolls rose 266,000 from a month earlier, according to a Labor Department report Friday that represented one of the largest downside misses on record. Economists in a Bloomberg survey projected a 1 million hiring surge in April.The unemployment rate edged up to 6.1%, though the labor-force participation rate also increased.The report stunned investors as Treasury yields plunged and the dollar turned sharply lower. U.S. stocks rose on expectations that monetary policy will remain conducive to economic growth for a sustained period. The eurodollar market pushed back its pricing for a Federal Reserve rate increase to mid-2023.Follow reaction in real-time here on Bloomberg’s TOPLive blogThe disappointing payrolls print leaves overall employment more than 8 million short of its pre-pandemic level and is consistent with recent comments from company officials highlighting challenges in filling open positions.“It’s a lot faster to lay off workers than it is to hire them back,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo & Co. “While we are seeing some workers come back into the labor force it just isn’t fast enough.”While job gains accelerated in leisure and hospitality, employment at temporary-help agencies and transportation and warehousing declined sharply.Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week the dichotomy between a large number of unfilled positions and millions of unemployed likely reflects a combination of a skills gap, child care obligations and lingering virus fears.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“April payrolls fell dramatically short of expectations, as a clumsy reopening of the economy appears rife with frictions, such as skills-mismatches, parents unable to return to the workforce amid a significant share of schools not yet open, and far from complete vaccination efforts.”-- Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, economistsFor the full note, click hereMassive fiscal stimulus including the latest $1.9 trillion package passed by President Joe Biden in March may also be impacting the pace of job growth. Some firms indicate enhanced unemployment benefits and the latest round of pandemic-relief checks are discouraging a return to work even as job openings approach a record.A sustained period of tepid job gains could support calls for further government spending.In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the data justified why the Fed is continuing to deliver its own stimulus. “Today’s jobs report is just an example of we have a long way to go and let’s not prematurely declare victory,” he said.On an unadjusted basis, payrolls rose by more than 1 million last month. Seasonal adjustments usually call for a large hiring gain in April, which may in part explain why the headline number fell short of forecasts.Another reason for the more moderate employment gain is problems in the nation’s supply chains. For instance, motor vehicle production has been severely hampered by shortages of semiconductors. The jobs report showed manufacturing payrolls declined 18,000 in April, driven by a sharp fall in jobs at automakers.Average hourly earnings rose 0.7% in April from a month earlier, to $30.17, the jobs report showed. The wage data for April suggest that the rising demand for labor associated with the recovery from the pandemic may have put upward pressure on wages, the Labor Department said in a statement.A separate measure of compensation that isn’t subjected to shifts in industry employment -- the employment cost index -- rose 0.9% in the first quarter. That was the largest quarterly gain since 2007, according to the Labor Department’s data last week.“While the jobs numbers themselves were certainly disappointing, I think there are a few nuggets in here that are positive development,” House said.Participation RateLabor force participation, a measure of the percentage of Americans either working or looking for work, rose to 61.7% in April from 61.5%, likely supported by increased vaccinations that helped fuel the reopenings of many retail establishments, restaurants and leisure-facing businesses.Average weekly hours increased to match the highest in records dating back to 2006. The gain in the workweek, increased pay and the improvement in hiring helped boost aggregate weekly payrolls 1.2% in April after a 1.3% gain a month earlier.Workforce participation for men age 25 to 54 increased last month, while edging lower for women.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Foresees Biggest U.K. Spending Boom Since Thatcher Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister -- to help power a strong economic rebound after the pandemic.Officials, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, said they expect consumers to use up 10% of the savings glut built during lockdowns, double the pace previously forecast. The central bank also sees the U.K.’s economic output recouping losses by the end of this year instead of in early 2022.While the BOE on Thursday opted to slow emergency bond buying, in tune with a shift by some global counterparts toward deescalating monetary stimulus, policy makers insisted this isn’t a switch in stance. However, the strength of the recovery did lead outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane to cast a sole minority vote to end purchases sooner.The success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has driven down infection and death rates and allowed the government to stay on track to fully re-open the economy in June. The next stage in the loosening of restrictions is due later this month, when indoor hospitality will open and two households will be able to mix inside.“This growing confidence in the recovery has enabled the bank to cut the weekly pace of its asset purchases,” James Smith, an economist at ING, wrote in a report. While that shouldn’t come as a “huge surprise,” he said “the next question is how –- and when –- the Bank of England will enter a formal tightening cycle.”Officials remain confident that the recovery won’t spur a sustained spike in inflation, although they see the risk of that as more balanced than before.The central bank estimates consumers accumulated more than 200 billion pounds ($278 billion) during the pandemic, more than the 125 billion pounds estimated in November, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of England delivered a big forecast upgrade today as well as a slowdown in bond purchases and a dissenting vote from its outgoing chief economist. All of that suggests increasing confidence about the economic outlook.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click here for full REACT.The figures help explain the BOE’s bullish outlook for economic growth this year after pandemic lockdowns caused the worst recession in three centuries. It now sees the economy expanding 7.25% this year, with unemployment peaking at only 5.4%, rather than 7.8% as previously predicted.“The impact of restrictions on activity appears to have been smaller than anticipated, as households and companies have adapted,” Bailey told reporters.But Haldane, who is set to quit the BOE in June, voted to cut the target for the current round of bond purchases to 100 billion pounds from the present total of 150 billion pounds, meaning the program would finish in August rather than at the end of the year.“There was now clear evidence that the economy was growing rapidly, with both household and company spending surprising significantly and persistently to the upside, and consumer and business confidence bouncing back,” he argued to his colleagues.The BOE did reduce the pace it buys government debt to 3.4 billion pounds a week, 1 billion pounds lower than the previous amount, though officials cautioned not to read too much into that tweak.Still, the more optimistic outlook may put the institution in a vanguard of global central banks starting to contemplate an end to crisis stimulus, reflecting a broader discussion in major economies about how long to keep emergency life support flowing.“The BOE is already positioning itself at the hawkish end of the central bank spectrum,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists wrote in a report. “The Bank of Canada has started tapering, but has no end-date for purchases, while the U.S. Fed is not expected to start tapering until the end of the year.”Vivek Paul, the U.K. chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, cautioned that the sunnier outlook isn’t a promise of sustainable expansion over time.“It would be a mistake to extrapolate from eye-watering growth rates inthe near term to stronger growth in the future,” he said. “After all, this is a restart, not a recovery.”(Updates with economists’ comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $953 Million Singapore Fund Ensnared by Alleged Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology startup investor Vickers Venture Partners has been caught up in the allegedly fraudulent nickel trading scheme of a Singaporean businessman and his Envy Global Trading, prompting a review by the city-state’s monetary authority.Vickers would be the highest-profile investor yet to have fallen victim to the suspected $740 million swindle, which Singaporean authorities have said could be the biggest investment fraud the financial hub has ever seen. The alleged mastermind, Ng Yu Zhi, has been charged with a range of suspected crimes from faking the purchase and sale of nickel to falsifying transfers from Citibank and account statements that showed millions in funds.Licensed fund managers must have policies to manage risks, including proper checks before investments, MAS said in an emailed response to Bloomberg’s queries on Thursday. “We are performing a supervisory review” of Vickers Venture Partners (S) Pte Ltd. to “ascertain that it has met these requirements.”Vickers Venture’s founder Finian Tan said in a reply to Bloomberg’s query that he was a personal investor in the receivable financing funds floated by Envy Global Trading, which authorities believe involved false contracts. Two Vickers funds were also investors in companies with exposure to the same trade, he said, adding that the initial due diligence process did not raise any red flags.Tan also confirmed that Ng is among investors in a company that made a small investment in Vickers and another company that put a small amount in one of its seven funds. A representative for Ng didn’t immediately respond to an emailed query.Vickers has $953 million of assets under management, including co-investments. Its founder and chairman was an early investor in Chinese technology giant Baidu Inc. Vickers said in 2020 it received $200 million in commitments for its sixth fund, which is targeted at $500 million.“We are expecting this year to be the best ever year for both funds even if we have to write off the RFEGT investments to zero,” Tan said in a statement, referring to the receivable financing investment. “As venture capitalists, we swing for the fences. And when mistakes occur, we should of course try to minimize them.”Tan said his fund’s ability to hit a “home-run” by taking risks has allowed it to produce outsized returns in the past. “If we slow down our swing and can no longer hit home-runs, then we are done for.”The fraud allegations against Ng center on his dealings at Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, companies he controlled and where he was a director. Of the more than S$1 billion ($749 million) that was invested in the companies, S$300 million was transferred to Ng’s personal account while an estimated S$200 million remains unaccounted for, prosecutors alleged in court proceedings last month.While investors received payments worth S$700 million, they’re owed another S$1 billion based on the face value of outstanding contracts, prosecutors said.Singapore’s High Court last week approved KPMG LLP as the interim judicial manager of three companies that are linked to the case.(Updates with Vickers fundraising details in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Corporate Bond Spreads Hit Three-Year Low Amid Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- High-grade U.S. bond spreads hit a more than three-year low on Friday as investors prowling for yield amid easy monetary policies drive demand for corporate debt.The risk premium on high-grade bonds tightened one basis point to close at 87 basis points, a level reached only a handful of times since the 2008 financial crisis, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. Even as issuers storm the market with new debt sales, the seemingly insatiable investor demand has so far continued to translate into attractive funding costs for companies.Investment-grade bonds have posted their best returns since November, logging gains of more than 1% in April amid strong economic projections, following the worst start to a year since 1980. Inflation concerns earlier in the year drove up Treasury yields and caused some debt buyers to grow cautious of duration risks in fixed income.Bond investors are again racing to find places to park their cash as spreads across the spectrum plummet amid strong corporate earnings, improving economic forecasts and an accelerating Covid-19 vaccine rollout.Investors have added cash to corporate bond funds all year with inflows reaching $3.85 billion in the week ended May 5, according to Refinitiv Lipper.Still, new federal tax policies that target corporations and high earners could dim the outlook. Inflation could also pick up, causing a rise in Treasury yields that hits investment-grade debt, which is sensitive to rates moves because of its duration. But it might take more than that to stem the tightening of spreads as foreign buyers add to demand.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Adidas Reports 27% Growth in Q1, Indicating Slow Return to ‘Normal’

    The German sportswear brand made 5.27 billion euros worth of sales in the first quarter and adjusted its outlook for the full year upwards.

  • Peloton Says Financial Hit From Recall Will Be ‘Short Term’

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. eased the concerns of investors, saying the financial impact of its treadmill recall would be “short term” and the company had overcome supply issues that had slowed deliveries of its popular stationary bicycles.Fiscal-year revenue will be $4 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $4.075 billion, the New York-based company said Thursday on a conference call after reporting earnings. The halt to sales of the Tread+ and Tread and the costs of the recall will reduce revenue by about $165 million, Chief Executive Office John Foley said.Investors had been preparing for a larger blow after Peloton, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission, announced Wednesday the recall of the products. The $4,295 Tread+ was connected to the death of a child and more than 70 incident reports, including adults, children, pets and objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. The less-expensive Tread was pulled because the touchscreen was at risk of falling off.Peloton had planned May 27 for an expanded U.S. rollout of the Tread, but Foley said the widespread launch will be delayed while safety improvements are put in place. Among the fixes are hardware changes that must be approved by regulators and a software update for the Tread+, including a passcode requirement, he said.Peloton originally rebuffed safety warnings from regulators, but Foley apologized on Wednesday when the recall was announced. On Thursday, he said the company was working to regain whatever trust had been lost by the incidents involving the treadmills.“We feel like we have some work to do to get back on the right side of trust, safety and to let people know what we stand for,” Folley said on the call. “We are taking some financial pain to keep our brand pristine for the coming decades. This is something we are committed to.The treadmills account for a small percentage of the company’s hardware revenue, which is primarily generated by stationary bicycles, but are seen as key future growth drivers.Peloton sales have soared in the past year as the pandemic shut gyms and forced people to work out from home. However, the company has struggled to keep up with demand for months, leading to long wait times and frustrated customers. Those supply issues droves shares down about 45% so far this year.In a letter Thursday to shareholders, Peloton said average shipping times for its original bike are back to pre-pandemic levels. “While progress has been made, additional work remains to reduce delivery times across the remainder of our product portfolio and regions,” the company said. Bike sales are expected to return to normal seasonality as lockdowns ease, but the company projected it will sell three times as many bikes in the current quarter as it did in the same period in 2019.Peloton said it completed the acquisition of fitness equipment maker Precor on April 1 and integration is “well underway.” The company plans to make a limited number of products at Precor’s North Carolina facility by the end of 2021.Apart from the recall, Peloton’s results showed continued popularity for its products and classes. Sales gained 141% to $1.26 billion in the fiscal third quarter, which ended March 31.Connected fitness subscriptions -- users who pay for classes on Peloton equipment -- jumped 135% to 2.08 million. Paid digital subscriptions, made up of people who take classes on smartphones, tablets and other devices, increased to 891,000. Both numbers topped analysts’ average estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce

  • What Is the Financial Definition of Wealth?

    Everyone has a different idea of what wealth is. You could ask 20-somethings what they think wealth is, and they might describe extravagant houses or a private jet. Someone older might mention lucrative investments. Everyone seems to have a different … Continue reading → The post What Is the Financial Definition of Wealth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • After being hired in huge numbers, US delivery workers are losing their jobs

    ﻿As the US economy continues to open up, the April jobs report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the boom in delivery jobs has taken a tumble. The industry covers workers who deliver and pick up packaged good, employed by companies like Amazon, Fedex, and DHL. When the Covid-19 pandemic halted the world and people stayed home, the demand for online retailers, online grocers, delivery firms shifted into high-gear.