U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,884.59
    -17.23 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,480.07
    -55.44 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,421.08
    -167.75 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.43
    -31.89 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.65
    -0.99 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +11.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    26.83
    +0.15 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3970
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7330
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,602.54
    -782.25 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.33
    -35.32 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Turk Hava Yollari AO to Host Earnings Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Turk Hava Yollari AO (OTC PINK:TKHVY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74988

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632719/Turk-Hava-Yollari-AO-to-Host-Earnings-Call

Recommended Stories

  • Mining Deals to Pick Up as World Reopens, Leading Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Deals among cashed-up mining companies are poised to pick up once lingering uncertainties from the pandemic dissipate, according to the most-active investment bank in the industry.Miners are flush with cash and ready to expand through acquisitions, with resurgent demand and supply shortfalls driving up metals prices and company earnings to levels not seen for a decade, according to global metals and mining group co-heads Ilan Bahar and Jamie Rogers of BMO Capital Markets, which is hosting one of the world’s largest mining conferences this week.“History has shown that when there’s positive momentum in commodity prices that tends to drive M&A activity,” Bahar said in an interview ahead of the gathering. “As the world opens up -- if the commodity price remains strong -- we expect M&A to follow.”The deal-making environment is among this week’s topics at the 30th annual global metal and mining conference, which is being held virtually due to ongoing travel restrictions and risks associated with the pandemic. Such Covid-19 issues have already constrained mergers-and-acquisition activity in the past year, even though Bank of Montreal’s investment bank sees plenty of discussions happening.“It feels pretty busy,” Rogers said in the interview, while noting “there’s still that stumbling block of boards and directors trying to get over the hurdle of ‘How can I step out and make a big acquisition without putting boots on the ground?’”Pent-up demand for acquisitions should start to be realized as the world opens up assuming buoyant commodity prices hold up, the co-heads said of the five-day virtual gathering that has attracted a record number of equity investors and presenting companies.“If it weren’t for the travel restrictions associated with Covid -- with this commodity price environment, with this momentum -- we would have seen much more M&A,” Bahar said.The pace and type of deal-making varies by sector, according to the bankers, whose firm advised on 118 takeovers in the past decade and ranks among the top-10 based on total deal value and market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Gold DealsIn gold, which saw a wave of large takeovers in 2019, producers are expected to buy more exploration and development companies to shore up future supply, with shareholders keen to see more consolidation.Among companies involved in industrial metals like copper and nickel, there are fewer players to consolidate. The main decision facing executives and directors is whether to spend the windfall on stepping up development of their own pipeline of projects or to go after complementary assets of other companies.“That’s a real dynamic we’re seeing right now,” Rogers said. “Many of the largest players are awash in cash because of metal prices and they look and say ‘OK, do I look outside or inside for my best returns?’”For now, the answer leans toward the latter, according to Rogers. Battery metals like copper have rallied so much that prices are reaching levels that might encourage companies to build rather than buy, especially as share values soar.Longer term, the industry may undergo further consolidation as it it becomes more expensive to operate and build mines due to declining ore quality and rising environmental and social expectations. “Usually higher prices bring further consolidation. We’ll have to see, but that’s a common trend,” Southern Copper Corp. Chief Financial Officer Raul Jacob said in an interview Monday. “We would expect there will be some consolidation in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What to Watch as Sunak Targets Covid and Deficit in U.K. Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to unveil his second U.K. budget as he tries to balance the need for prolonged aid to stem the damage wrought by the pandemic with calls to control the deficit.With the prospect of the economy fully reopening still months away -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set June 21 as the earliest that can happen -- here’s what to expect in the chancellor’s statement on Wednesday:More Covid AidSunak says his priority is to protect jobs through the pandemic. He’s promised to support “people and businesses” as lockdown measures are gradually lifted, saying there’s “more to come” on his various assistance packages.In terms of the budget, that’s likely to entail:An extension of the flagship furlough program, under which the state pays idled workers 80% of their usual wages, up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,500) a month. It’s currently due to expire at the end of April.Support at 80% of wages for self-employed workers for the three months through April. There may be help at a lower level until the end of lockdown.An extension of the business-rates holiday for retail, hospitality and leisure beyond the end of the tax year next month.An extension in the temporary reduction of value-added tax for the hospitality and attractions sectors beyond the end of March. The Telegraph on Monday reported that the rates holiday and VAT cut may be extended beyond June 21 for pubs.An extension in the 20-pound a week uplift in Universal Credit social security payments. Options debated by the Treasury included one-off bonuses in lieu of an extension, and extensions of six or 12 months. The BBC reported Tuesday that the six-month option has been chosen.A new loans program for struggling firms that are up to 80% backed by the state.TaxationThe chancellor has also signaled there’s pain ahead as he tries to rein in a fiscal deficit that the Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted will swell toward 400 billion pounds this tax year.“If we don’t do anything, borrowing will continue to be at very high levels even after we’ve recovered from Covid -- debt will continue to rise indefinitely,” Sunak told Sky News on Sunday. “That’s not a good situation.”Sunak may announce some tax increases on Wednesday, or he may detail what taxes are set to be lifted in the future. Here are some potential measures:Corporation tax seems the most likely to rise. Officials signal that a planned hike in the U.S. would give the U.K. scope to raise its own rate in the coming years to as high as 25% from 19%, while still retaining the lowest level among the Group of Seven major economies.The Sunday Times reported that Sunak plans to freeze the thresholds at which people start paying the basic and higher rates of income tax, pushing 1.6 million people into a higher bracket by 2024. That would still heed a Conservative Party electoral pledge not to raise the three main rates of tax -- income tax, national insurance and value-added tax -- during this five-year Parliament.The Times reported last week that Sunak is drawing up plans to freeze the lifetime allowance on pensions savings at just over 1 million pounds, meaning those who exceed it will be liable to pay more tax on income from their pension pot.A Treasury-commissioned review into capital gains tax last year suggested changing rates to align with income tax could raise as much as 14 billion pounds.Treasury AnnouncementsAlongside the budget, Sunak is expected to publish an independent review into U.K. stock market listing rules as part of an effort to bolster the City of London post-Brexit.As is customary in the runup to the budget, the Treasury has already trailed a number of other measures to be outlined, from changes to visa rules to billions of pounds of capitalization for a new infrastructure bank. Here’s a selection:22 billion pounds of capital and loan guarantees to capitalize a new national infrastructure bank, with the aim of supporting 40 billion pounds of infrastructure investment.5 billion pounds of grants worth up to 18,000 pounds each to help nearly 700,000 eligible businesses in the retail, hospitality, accommodation, leisure and personal care sectors reopen.The world’s first sovereign green savings bond for retail investors. The funds raised will be earmarked for projects such as renewable energy and clean transportation.A mortgage guarantee program for 95% mortgages to help people get on the property ladder.1.65 billion pounds of funding for the U.K.’s Covid vaccination drive.55 million pounds to develop vaccines against new Covid variants and to study the effects of combinations of vaccines.375 million pounds for a new public-private fund to invest in fast-growing tech start-ups.A 520 million-pound ‘Help to Grow’ program to provide small and medium-sized businesses with subsidized management training, discounted software and technology advice.A 300 million-pound summer sports recovery package to get sports such as cricket, horse racing and tennis re-opened.408 million pounds of funding for museums and the arts.126 million pounds for traineeships, and an increase to 3,000 pounds in the cash incentive for hiring apprentices.150 million pounds to help community groups take over struggling local facilities such as pubs and sports clubs.A new fast-track visa program to ease entry to the U.K. for highly-skilled researchers, engineers, scientists as well as those working in the financial technology and cyber sectors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year as policy makers around the world seek to check runaway bets on reflation.The central bank announced plans to buy more than $3 billion of longer-dated securities, following up on a surprise boost in purchases of shorter-maturity debt at the end of last week. Japanese government bonds also advanced while those in New Zealand surged in the wake of an about-face in the American market on Friday.As the global trading day shifts west, yields on German bunds look primed to decline, with attention also turning to bond-buying figures from the European Central Bank. Markets are also awaiting more from key global leaders this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will deliver what are likely to be his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.“The Fed may realize that telling the market that they’re ok with what’s happened is just a red flag to a bull,” said Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. “The RBA is in the same camp as every major central bank -- they want their economies to recover but they’re more and more dependent on low interest rates.”This Week: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpBond markets have been pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, but with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of monetary and fiscal infusions and vaccination rollouts, investors have seen rising price pressures on the horizon.U.S. Treasury yields ended an already tumultuous week on Friday with another sharp move -- shifting suddenly lower as traders squeezed in their final business for the month. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 14 basis points amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds. They were little changed on Monday during Asian trading.That set the scene for the open of trading in Asia on Monday, with Australia’s 10-year yield immediately dropping 19 basis points. It then dropped as much as 32 basis points to 1.60% after the RBA said it would buy A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of long-dated bonds -- double the usual amount -- in a regular operation.Read More: Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield TargetThe RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings on Tuesday: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April and could tweak its buying plans Tuesday.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”Coming Monday: ECB to Prove Whether Pledge to Cap Yields Is More Than Just TalkThe ECB is due to reveal how serious it is about countering rising yields when it publishes its latest bond-buying figures.A significant increase in purchases would show they are backing their words with action. Yet if the amount is little changed it could convince investors to push on with reflation trades, which are effectively bets the ECB will tolerate higher borrowing costs as the economy begins to recover.Based on moves in 10-year German bond futures since Friday’s close, cash bond yields are implied to fall around four basis points from the open.“With the ECB due to report its bond-buying figures today, the RBA meeting tomorrow and a raft of Fed speakers due this week, the risk is central banks fight back and throw some doubt in rates traders’ minds that the earlier hike schedule is mispriced,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, said in a note.(Updates with outlook for German bond market Monday)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Expands Most in Three Years as Prices Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace in three years and a gauge of materials costs accelerated the most since 2008 as supply shortages challenge the industry.A gauge of factory activity increased to 60.8 from 58.7 a month earlier, according to Institute for Supply Management data released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion and the figure exceeded the 58.9 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.At a time when household and business demand is off to a solid start to the year amid lean inventories, producers are struggling with rising costs for raw materials, labor force disruptions and higher shipping rates. The ISM’s measure of prices paid for inputs climbed nearly 4 points in February to 86, the highest since July 2008.Orders, production and factory employment measures all expanded at faster paces last month, highlighting robust and resilience in manufacturing that’s helping power the economy. At the same time, a measure of unfilled orders surged to the highest level in nearly 17 years while another gauge showed delivery times were the second-longest since 1979.“Labor-market difficulties at panelists’ companies and their suppliers continued to restrict manufacturing-economy expansion and will remain the primary headwind to production growth until employment levels and factory operations can return to normal across the entire supply chain,” Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.The group’s gauge of order backlogs advanced to 64 last month, the highest since April 2004 and its index of supplier deliveries jumped almost 4 points to 72.Shortages of semiconductors have idled production at some auto plants. The disruption in supplies is largely tied to the pandemic as more people began working from home, spurred sharp increases in demand for electronics and computers.Select ISM Industry Comments“Things are now out of control. Everything is a mess, and we are seeing wide-scale shortages.” - Electrical Equipment, Appliances“Supply chains are depleted; inventories up and down the supply chain are empty. Lead times increasing, prices increasing, (and) demand increasing.” - Chemical Products“Steel prices have increased significantly in recent months, driving costs up from our suppliers and on proposals for new work that we are bidding.” - Transportation Equipment“We are still struggling keeping our production lines fully manned.” - Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products“Logistics times are at record times. Continuing to fight through shipping and increased lead times on both raw materials and finished goods due to the pandemic.” - Fabricated Metal Products“Prices are rising so rapidly that many are wondering if (the situation) is sustainable. Shortages have the industry concerned for supply going forward, at least deep into the second quarter.” - Wood Products“There’s a lot of money that’s being spent on things what people want,” Fiore said on a conference call with reporters. “I think the long-term demand remains, and I don’t see it really abating much” through the third quarter, he said. “And prices are going to remain pretty strong.”Higher materials costs are a common theme around the world. The J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit global manufacturing report on Monday showed supplier lead times were the second-longest since the survey began in 1998. Measures of prices paid and received climbed to the highest in nearly a decade.In the U.S., 16 of 18 ISM manufacturing industries reported growth in February, led by textiles, electrical equipment and appliances, and primary metals.The ISM indexes of production and new orders increased last month. To help meet demand, factories are adding to headcounts, the report showed. An index of manufacturing employment increased to the highest level in almost two years.A separate report Monday from the Commerce Department showed construction spending rose in January by the most in three months. The advance was fueled by more strength in homebuilding and the biggest gain in non-residential outlays in a year.A survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics showed increased optimism about the economy’s prospects this year. Respondents boosted their growth estimates for each quarter this year, according to the NABE report issued Monday.Economists also forecast lower unemployment rates each quarter compared with their December projections.(Adds JPMorgan/IHS Markit global manufacturing report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sees Asia Stock Opportunities After Yield-Led Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest slump in Asian stocks since March hasn’t shaken the faith of strategists, who recommend buying regional cyclical shares on expectations of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic.Growth can offset rate risks, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. team including Timothy Moe wrote in a note Monday, saying they prefer value cyclicals and short versus long duration ideas. Sanford C. Bernstein and Oanda Asia Pacific Pte see Asian stocks weathering a global surge in sovereign bond yields to stay ahead of their U.S. peers in 2021.“We stay constructive on regional equities with modest downside risk from higher rates/volatility likely to create buying opportunities on corrections,” the Goldman strategists wrote. “We would not expect as sharp an equity reaction now unless yields rise more significantly or the Fed signals changes.”Despite its 3.7% plunge on Friday, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has outperformed the S&P 500’s advance this year by three percentage points. Asia’s economic revival is predicted to outdo the U.S.: the region’s emerging and developing economies are poised for more than 8% growth in 2021, almost twice as fast as a basket of advanced nations including the U.S., International Monetary Fund projections show.“Asia should lead global equities this year,” said Rupal Agarwal, Asia quantitative strategist at Sanford C Bernstein in Mumbai. The region is recovering the strongest, and rising Treasury yields would be more supportive of a rotation to Asian value stocks, she said.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 1.2% as of 1:27 p.m. in Tokyo, taking its gain this year to 4.5%.READ: Asian Stocks Rebound From Selloff on Tech Gains, Hang Seng MovesSovereign yields have jumped on the risk of faster inflation as economies accelerate. While higher long-term borrowing costs can dull the appeal of equities, some strategists say the U.S. is more exposed than Asia because its stock market is costlier and has more growth shares, such as technology firms.There may be some short-term downward pressure on the MSCI Asia Pacific index, but in the medium term it’s likely to outperform, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. Unlike tech-heavy North American counterparts, Asia Pacific markets are dominated by cyclical industries, which stand to benefit from the acceleration in the global recovery, he said.‘Diversified Approach’However, the picture isn’t uniform across Asia. North Asia is the most sensitive to growth, while select Southeast Asian markets are more sensitive to rates, Goldman strategists wrote in their note.They upgraded Asia’s energy and insurance sectors to overweight given the stronger reflationary backdrop, while lowering internet and media to neutral in order to trim duration risk.Over the next 12 to 18 months, earnings outlooks are likely to be boosted by a solid Asian recovery, Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, wrote in a note.“A more diversified approach, both in terms of geography and sector, should help investors to navigate the upcoming bout of market volatility,” he said.(Updates index levels in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Rocket Companies shares soar more than 70%, hurting short sellers

    Some fuel for the company’s recent gains may be coming from a short squeeze, where investors betting against a companies shares are forced to unwind their positions after a rally in the stock price, analysts said. That would make it similar to GameStop and other popular “meme stocks” that soared in January and plummeted last month, only to come alive again in recent weeks. "This is another ‘Gamestopesque’ short activity," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • India’s Central Bank Sees Pros and Cons With National Digital Currency

    A CBDC could promote financial inclusion but also poses a risk of harming the banking system, the RBI said in a report.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance Sheets

    (Bloomberg) -- Another nondescript month for stock-market benchmarks is obscuring an ever-strengthening embrace of the economy by investors.Even as Treasury yields rise, companies with weaker balance-sheets and loaded up on debt are in the midst of a comeback not seen since 2009 -- when the world was emerging from the global financial crisis. The strength in credit-impaired firms in the equity market has proved a prescient signal in past recoveries, and is a vote of confidence in the economic rebound that lies ahead.Rising tastes for shakier companies at a time when bonds are showing stress illustrate a central paradox of markets right now. In each case, the biggest threat to investors is that the economy is getting too hot, fattening risk tolerances and conceivably forcing the Federal Reserve to move up its schedule for interest-rate hikes.A surge in bond yields has rattled the stock market, with both the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 falling for a second straight week. Still, investors and economists remain relatively upbeat amid expectations for further fiscal stimulus and a progression in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.“At this part of the cycle, people aren’t concerned they have to withstand a downturn right now. They’re looking for the rebound, so lower-quality companies tend to do pretty well in this environment,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “People only start to care about the quality of the balance sheet when all of a sudden markets start to tank.”Fed officials have said repeatedly they will keep monetary policy accommodative and hold interest rates low to ensure the economic recovery continues. Chairman Jerome Powell recently told the Senate Banking Committee that the increase in bond yields reflected “a statement of confidence” in the outlook for growth.The stock market seems to agree. Rather than cave under the prospect of higher interest rates, a basket of companies with shaky finances fell 0.9%, while a similar group of stocks with sturdier balance sheets dropped 3.4% and the S&P 500 ended the week 2.5% lower, data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bloomberg show.In February, companies with weaker finances outperformed more solid ones by more than five percentage points. That was the third-best performance since May 2009 (the strongest month was last November after the election and positive vaccine news, while the second was in 2010). On a quarterly basis, the start of 2021 coupled with the last three months of 2020 is shaping up to be the best period for firms with weaker balance sheets in more than a decade.Back then, companies with more fragile finances led the first big chapter of the stock upswing. The group’s bottom versus their relatively stronger counterparts came in March 2009 -- coinciding with an end of the bear market in equities and arriving three months before the onset of an economic expansion that eventually lasted almost 11 years.For Lauren Goodwin, economist and multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, there are some factors driving the strength in these companies. She says they stand to benefit more in a thriving economy, which could favor a bigger rotation into value stocks. In addition, if economic growth leads to higher inflation, it will make it easier for those firms to “reflate” out of their debt, according to her.The outperformance of cyclical sectors, value, small caps is “a strong signal on economic reflation as is the increase in interest rates and the steepness of the curve over the past couple weeks,” said Goodwin. “It’s the same message.”Two months into the year, energy producers have surged 26% -- with the group posting its best month on record relative to the S&P 500 in February. Banks have jumped 16% in 2021. Meanwhile, value stocks enjoyed their best performance relative to growth shares since 2000.John Hancock Investment Management has added to more rate-sensitive cyclical parts of the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s dumping high-quality companies.“When you think about cyclical areas of the market that have started to do well, you think about things like energy. The balance sheets aren’t as attractive there,” said Emily Roland, the firm’s co-chief investment strategist. “We still want some of those names with good balance sheets, good return on equity. It’s really about finding a balance between the two as we look forward throughout the rest of the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Bank of England Aligns With the Fed Over Rout in Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the showdown between traders and central bankers over rising bond yields, the Bank of England is aligned more with the relaxed views of the U.S. Federal Reserve than peers in Asia and Europe that are trying to rein in markets.Addressing the topic for the first time late last week, BOE policy makers echoed Fed officials in reading a surge in borrowing costs as optimism about a rapid recovery. They brushed aside concerns about a return to the dysfunction in markets that dominated the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.Their remarks suggest that the U.K. central bank has no immediate plans to counter the sell-off that quadrupled yields on 10-year government bonds since the start of the year. While borrowing costs remain historically low, the increase could embolden Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to talk more about how he will repair public finances when he delivers his annual budget on Wednesday.“It will probably reinforce Sunak’s hawkish instincts,” said Jacob Nell, chief U.K. economist at Morgan Stanley and a former Treasury official. “The motivation for getting on a sustainable footing is you’re worried the bond market will push up yields and constrain you.”A rapid effort to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 in the U.S. and U.K. has boosted optimism about a quick rebound. Those expectations fueled a plunge in bond prices around the world, pushing the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries to the highest level in a year.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The rise in bond yields over the past month, if it sticks, would mean debt interest costs as a share of GDP average 1.2% over the five years rather than 1%. Debt servicing costs have averaged 1.7% since 2000.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.U.K. bonds were among the hardest-hit across developed markets, with yields on tenors of more than 10 years now a half percentage point above where they were a year ago before when the pandemic struck. Money-market traders last week priced-out any further interest-rate cuts after months of speculation that policy makers might push borrowing costs into negative territory.The U.K. credit market has also been pummeled given its sizable share of long-dated debt, which tends to be more sensitive to inflation. Sterling high-grade corporate bonds have fallen 3.4% in total return terms this year. By contrast, shorter-dated euro-denominated notes have lost just 0.5%.Those gains in yields have a consequence both for the strength of the recovery and for Sunak’s Treasury, which is taking on record amounts of debt to protect businesses and consumers from the impact of a third national lockdown.The rise in yields adds about 10 billion pounds ($14 billion) to the government’s debt burden, enough to offset revenue from the potential increase in corporate tax under consideration in the budget, said Robert Wood, chief U.K. economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.“This doesn’t make the public finances unsustainable. Does it matter? Yes!” he said.But BOE officials appeared largely unperturbed in a series of appearances last week. David Ramsden, a deputy governor, called the move “a corollary of that more positive news on the economy, driven by more positive vaccination news rather than something about a new worry around inflation.”Andy Haldane, the bank’s chief economist and one of the most hawkish members of its rate-setting committee, suggested that central bankers and financial markets could be underestimating the risk of inflation as the economy reopens.Together, those comments shifted speculation away from further bank stimulus and toward the question of when policy makers might pare back the support they have in place now.“Haldane is coming out with very bullish, very positive, and by implication hawkish views on the economic rebound,” said Liz Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc.The BOE’s view contrasts with thinking at the European Central Bank and among others across Asia. The Reserve Bank of Australia made $2 billion of unscheduled purchases, while Korea announced buying plans for the next few months. ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said more stimulus could be added if the surge in yields hurts growth.At the Fed, several officials argued last week that higher yields come with a solid recovery. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard called it “a good sign.”Read More: Fed Views Rising Yields as Bullish Sign Reflecting 2021 OptimismBritain’s main inflation rate is below 1% now. The BOE’s forecast is for it to reach its 2% target by the first quarter of 2022 and to settle just above thereafter. Martins at HSBC said that a 10-year bond yield close to 1% combined with a strong pound would mean “material tightening in financial conditions.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Top Picks for 2021

    The market pendulum has been swinging from one extreme to the other recently, making a difficult environment for investors to track. The ups and downs of the fast-changing situation are the exact opposite of what investors want to see. What investors would most like to see, of course, are returns. And whether the markets are up or down, following the analysts’ ‘top picks’ makes a viable investment strategy. The Wall Street pros can do the footwork, and their published reports can inform our market decisions, acting as a set of guideposts for investors. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to take a closer look at three of these ‘top picks.’ These are all names providing dividends, a sure-fire way to ensure a steady income no matter what direction the market is heading in. If that’s not enough, all three received enough support from Wall Street analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Ellington Financial (EFC) We’ll start in the financial sector, where Ellington Financial inhabits the real estate investment trust niche. Ellington puts its energies into a wide range of real estate activities, including commercial and residential mortgage loans, equity investments, and mortgage-backed securities. The company uses a series of risk management tools to mitigate the natural risks of mortgage-backed securities, and ensure profits for investors. Ellington’s recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, showed the third consecutive increase in EPS, which was up 38% from Q3 to reach $1.44. For the full-year 2020, EPS came in at 39 cents per common share, down 15% yoy, on net income of $17.2 million. Like most REITs, Ellington pays out a regular dividend – and Ellington has been able to maintain regular dividend payments throughout the corona crisis year, despite a cut at the height of the panic. The most recent declaration, made in early February for a March 25 payout, was for 10 cents per common share, the same as the last three payments. The company pays out the dividend monthly, and has been increasing it gradually after last year’s cut. The current payment gives a yield of 7.5%. In his coverage of Ellington, Maxim analyst Michael Diana writes, “EFC's equity is allocated 85% to credit assets, and almost all have done well. Of particular note are non-QM loans and reverse mortgage loans. Not only has demand for these credit classes been high, but EFC also has material equity stakes in the companies that originate these loans; thus, EFC profits twice. With smaller mortgage companies going out of business during the pandemic, competition has decreased, leading to favorable pricing.” At the bottom line, Diana says simply, “EFC remains our top pick under our mortgage REIT (mREIT) coverage.” To this end, Diana rates EFC a Buy and his $19 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~20%. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here) There is general agreement on Wall Street that EFC is a quality investment, and the analyst consensus rating shows that: it is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 4 recent reviews. The shares are priced at $15.77, and their average target is $17.25, implying a 9% upside potential from current levels. (See EFC stock analysis on TipRanks) OneMain Holdings (OMF) Sticking with the financial sector, but in services rather that REITs, we’ll take a look at OneMain Holdings. This company’s subsidiaries offer a range of financial services, including consumer finance and insurance, to a customer base that normally gets neglected by the mainstream finance industry: retail customers who lack access – for whatever reason – to the regular banking and credit financing industry. The importance of this market segment should not be ignored, and OneMain showed that in fiscal year 2020 by bringing in $4.4 billion in total revenue. Closing out the 2020 calendar year, OneMain reported $1.23 billion in top line revenue for Q4 and $2.67 in earnings per share. While revenues were flat sequentially, EPS was up 43% from the previous quarter – and up 39% year-over-year. Like EFC, OneMain pays out a dividend – but unlike the REIT, OneMain uses a unique supplemental dividend policy. Each second and fourth quarter, the company pays out its minimum dividend per common share – but in the first and third quarters, it adds a one-time supplement to the payment. The minimum payment is currently set at 45 cents per common share; the last common share dividend paid, on February 25, was for $3.95. Analyst Michael Kaye, of Wells Fargo, is impressed with OneMain, and doesn’t hold back in his comments on the company: “We believe OMF is one of the best stories in consumer finance and that it is surprisingly still under the radar of many financial investors. OMF is a unique excess capital return story, in our view, and we expect $8.30 of dividends to be paid in 2021 which would equate to a 14.5% dividend yield. We also view the new credit card initiative positively as it should drive incremental growth, add value to their franchise, leverage their underwriting, distribution and servicing capabilities. OMF remains our top pick in our coverage.” Kaye rates OMF shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $65 price target implies an upside of 34% over the course of the next year. (To watch Kaye’s track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. OMF’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 10 Buys. The stock’s $63.60 average price target suggests a 31% upside from the current share price of $94. (See OMF stock analysis on TipRanks) Devon Energy (DVN) For the last ‘top pick’ stock we’re looking at here, we’ll switch over to the energy industry. Devon Energy, with a market cap of $15 billion, owns mineral rights – that is, the right to explore and drill – on 1.8 million acres in Texas and in adjacent areas of Oklahoma and New Mexico. This is one of North America’s most productive oil regions, and in recent years, the output here helped make the US a net exporter of fossil fuels. Devon also controls production areas in the mountain state of Wyoming. All told, Devon has over 10,000 wells in active use and an estimated 752 million ‘barrels of oil equivalent’ worth of proven reserves. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Devon showed a series of strong performance metrics. Production averaged 333,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily, boosted by a 7% quarter-over-quarter increase in crude oil output. Operations yielded a cash flow of $773 million for the quarter, of which $263 million was free cash flow. In conjunction with the earnings report, Devon announced a regular dividend payment of 11 cents per share, along with an additional variable dividend of 19 cents per share. Both are payable on March 31. Scotiabank’s Paul Cheng reiterates his decision to make Devon a top pick, writing, “We still see significant fundamental upside despite the YTD outperformance and the stock now trading at >4x its 2020 trough… We see little reason to expect that relevance, size, liquidity, etc concerns will prevent the stock from re-rating higher. As the company continues to deliver attractive fundamental results and execute on its shareholder-friendly strategy in the coming months and years, we expect DVN to outperform as the market gains further appreciation for the story and begins to more fully reflect these fundamentals in the share price.” Cheng’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating is supported by a $30 price target implying a 12-month upside potential of 31%. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 19 recent stock reviews of Devon Energy, and they break down 17 to 2 in favor of Buys versus Holds, making the analyst consensus rating a clear Strong Buy. DVN is selling for $22.83 per share, and the average price target of $24.89 suggests ~9% upside from that level. (See DVN stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cardano Becomes a Multi-Asset Blockchain With Today’s Hard Fork

    Enabling new tokens is a step on the path to full smart-contract functionality.

  • Institutions Are Making Bullish Bets on Bitcoin Rallying to $75K by May – Or Even Higher

    Institutions are loading up on bull call spreads in anticipation of a continued bitcoin price rally.

  • What To Know About Dave Portnoy And The New BUZZ Social Media Sentiment ETF

    An exchange-traded fund will launch this week seeking to take advantage of tracking mentions of stocks on the internet to beat the overall market. The company behind the ETF has signed one of the biggest internet personalities to help with the launch. What Happened: The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE: BUZZ) is set to launch on March 4. Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy shared the news Tuesday with a video press conference on Twitter. The ETF will use artificial intelligence to track social buzz on the top 75 large-cap stocks each month. The fund will hold stocks with market capitalizations of over $5 billion. Portnoy promoted the new ETF, saying the new fund is something “that I am part of, that I am putting my face behind, my reputation behind.” The index behind the ETF will use artificial intelligence to monitor over 15 million online posts a month. A basket of 75 stocks will be ranked each month using the algorithm. Emergency Press Conference - Introducing $BUZZ ETF pic.twitter.com/sgTc4MUS8e — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 2, 2021 Related Link: Dave Portnoy Joins Benzinga’s Power Hour To Talk GameStop, Robinhood And More Why It’s Important: The algorithm for the ETF was created five years ago, according to Portnoy. He said he was approached by the team behind the fund. The fund will be “constantly rotating” its positions, suggesting BUZZ will be an active ETF. The algorithm behind the ETF beat the S&P 500 by 42% in 2020, Portnoy said. The BUZZ index has outperformed the S&P 500 since the index launched in 2015 according to the fund’s Twitter account. The fund could see strong interest from retail traders looking to invest in the stocks that are favored positively by users on Twitter and Reddit. The rise in stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has sent retail traders to search sites for trade ideas based on what the majority of traders are getting into. “If you don’t adapt, you die,” Portnoy said. Portnoy is one of the top influencers on the internet with over 2.3 million followers on Twitter and an active following from Barstool Sports fans. Portnoy owns stock in Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN), which has a big stake in Barstool Sports. Top Holdings: The BUZZ Index has a list of holdings on its website. Here is a look at the current top holdings in the index: Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): 3.5% DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): 3.4% Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F): 3.1% Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): 3.0% Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): 2.9% Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): 2.9% Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD): 2.9% American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL): 2.8% Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): 2.8% Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): 2.8% See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGreen Eggs & SPAC: What Could Tweet From Elon Musk Mean?DraftKings Analysts Cheer Strong Q4, Sports Betting Growth And SBTech Integration© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitfarms Plans Massive Bitcoin Mining Expansion With Purchase of 48,000 MicroBT Devices

    The company expects the miners to increase its hashing capacity to 8.0 exahashes from its present 1.0 EH once all are operational.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.