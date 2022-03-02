U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

Turkcell Selects Ribbon and Odine to Virtualize Voice Interconnect Services

March 2, 2022
Solution leverages Ribbon's virtualized, container-ready solution, delivered by Odine, for expanded interconnect capacity, flexibility, and automation

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has partnered with Odine, a leading virtualized and containerized infrastructure and solution integrator, to enable next-generation voice interconnect services for Turkish converged telecommunication and technology services provider Turkcell.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)
(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

"Virtualization and cloudification of existing services is a foundational step in our digitalization journey and also helps us lower costs and simplify operations through centralized management while enabling real-time resource allocation," said Dr. Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell's Chief Technology Officer. "We selected Ribbon and Odine based on their domain expertise, innovation, and disruptive solutions."

The comprehensive solution, deployed in Turkcell's core network, includes Ribbon's SBC SWe, which delivers the features and capabilities of appliance-based SBCs in a virtual software footprint, PSX SWe, a virtualized version of our centralized policy and routing solution and a best in class, virtualized Element Management System (EMS).

"Our aim is to provide best of breed solutions with our expertise to the operators as they evolve to a software-based environment, which is driven by agile vendors. We are extremely pleased to be part of Turkcell's digital transformation journey," said Alper Tunga Burak, CEO, Odine.

"We're proud to partner with Odine and Turkcell to enable virtualization of interconnect services for mobile and fixed networks, helping drive increased agility and reduced capital and operational expenditures over the solution lifecycle," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's EVP, EMEA & APAC Sales. "Our SBC SWe delivers key benefits including elasticity and high availability without compromising scale or performance over Turkell's global IP network infrastructure. We look forward to further supporting Turkcell in its digitalization journey."

About Turkcell
Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries – Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY35.9 billion revenue in FY21 with total assets of TRY70.7 billion as of December 31, 2021. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. https://www.turkcell.com.tr/

About Odine Solutions
Odine Solutions is a leading Systems Integrator focusing on Tier-1 Mobile Network Function Virtualization with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of private & hybrid Telco Clouds. Odine Solutions also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure built on Odine Nebula® and Odine Orion® enabling a powerful suite of intelligent wholesale voice business management applications as PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs, Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators and MNOs in 36 countries through regional POPs located in the USA and UK, and regional offices in Istanbul, London, Prague, Dubai, and Lahore.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Tom Berry

Catherine Berthier

+1 (978) 614-8050

+1 (646) 741-1974

tom.berry@rbbn.com

cberthier@rbbn.com



North American Press

Analyst Relations

Dennis Watson

Michael Cooper

+1 (214) 695-2224

+1 (708) 212-6922

dwatson@rbbn.com

mcooper@rbbn.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turkcell-selects-ribbon-and-odine-to-virtualize-voice-interconnect-services-301494305.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

