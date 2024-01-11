Turkey’s Confab at JPMorgan HQ Looks to Break Ice With Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s top policymakers are meeting foreign investors in New York, seeking to persuade them to return to buying domestic assets and that a newly mainstream monetary strategy is here to stay.

The event, set to be held Thursday at the headquarters of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is the first such gathering organized by the central bank since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan overhauled his economic team after being reelected in May. The change of tack was an attempt to curb soaring inflation and revive foreign interest in his country’s markets.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who was appointed alongside central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan as part of that shakeup, is joining virtually. The goal of the event, where attendance is restricted to JPMorgan’s clients, is to instill more confidence in investors who remain unsure the switch in direction is set in stone.

Some of the regulations still in place are complicating the sales pitch. Restrictions in the offshore lira swaps market, originally designed to deter short sellers, leave investors unable to protect their exposure to Turkish assets.

“The challenge right now is that the cost of hedging the currency risk is very high, around 40%,” said Grant Webster, a portfolio manager and co-head of emerging markets at Ninety One in London. “Investors need to take a long-term view, which is not easy in Turkey given the recent history of policy missteps.”

The meetings follow an aggressive tightening cycle, which has lifted the benchmark interest rate to 42.5% from 8.5% in just seven months. Erkan has previously said this may be the most optimal time to enter the Turkish debt market, citing plans for a more “moderate” policy environment to come.

Turkey has the highest local-currency yields among major developing nations, according to the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Currency Government Index, which tracks 18 countries including China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa.

Nagging Doubts

Investors have nagging doubts about how long a truce between Erdogan and markets will remain in place, according to Webster. A similar episode in 2020 — when Erdogan appointed a technocrat central bank governor after years of unconventional policies — lasted only four months.

There is “tremendous” confidence in the central bank and Finance Ministry as they are currently set up, he said. “The challenge remains how long they remain in their posts — investors have been burned in the past.”

Erdogan is known to fuel growth via cheap credit to boost popular support around the time of elections, and a local vote is scheduled for March. He’s said he has “full confidence” in the economic team.

Even so, Brendan McKenna, an emerging markets economist and foreign-exchange strategist at Wells Fargo Securities LLC, said a show of support for even higher rates may shore up confidence.

“Real rates are still deep in negative territory and not high enough to reverse the current inflation trend,” he said. “Not tightening further also risks backtracking on credibility, which can result in further lira depreciation and push inflation even higher.”

Inflation accelerated to 65% in December and the central bank sees it rising above 70% in coming months. The overall consensus among economists is that the bank will raise rates to 45% in January, marking the end of its tightening cycle.

“For foreigners to return they need to see patience, because this is going to take a long time to unwind, and it’s not going to be painless,” said Ninety One’s Webster.

--With assistance from Ugur Yilmaz.

