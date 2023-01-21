Turkey Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Tax Incentives Focusing Solely on Effective Data Center Investments and Operations to Lead to Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2021-2027

This report analyses the Turkey data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In Turkey, Istanbul is the prominent data center hub, and the city hosts the maximum number of data centers in the country. The business capital is an intersection connecting Asia and Europe. Most of the country's data centers use some form of renewable or green sources to power them. Turkcell facility in Tekirdag uses solar panels spanning 12,900 square feet to power the facility. The country aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35% by 2030.



Turkey is well connected to other parts of the world through submarine cables. There are currently six submarine cables under operation in the country, namely MedNautilus Submarine System, KAFOS, SeaMeWe-3, SeaMeWe-5, Turcyos-1, and Turcyos-2. Public and private enterprises are seen shifting their workloads to the cloud, which increases demand significantly for colocation data center investments and developments in the country.

Technology Development Zones (TDZ) has been set up to offer start-ups incentives and other benefits. The tax incentives focusing solely on effective data center investments and operations will likely grow during the forecast period.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



Turkey is an emerging data center market in the Middle East and acts as a bridge between Asia and Europe. The growing demand for smart devices, analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies are a few factors driving the country's market.

The country is investing highly in renewable energy. Operators are procuring renewable energy to be used inside their facilities to achieve sustainability goals. For instance, Turkcell acquired a wind farm with a capacity of 18 MW in Turkey.

Free Zones (FZ) are prevalent in Turkey, which helps to promote the exports of goods and services. The country has a presence of 21 FZ, which help to provide complete exemption from customs duties, real-estate taxes, used machines, and others.

Digital investments will significantly increase with the Turkish Government's 2019-2023 plan and 5G expansion fueled by trials and incentives provided for it. The ICT sector is expected to grow with the transition to 5G and next-gen technologies, attracting more data center investments into the country.

Several smart city projects are ongoing in the country, which provides opportunities for foreign investors to provide smart applications and other services. The green city program is also underway in cities such as Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara.



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Turkey colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the investment in Turkey by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Turkey data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Turkey

Facilities Covered (Existing): 31

Coverage: 2+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Turkey

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Turkey market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Colocation providers such as Equinix and Telehouse and telecom operators such as Telecom Italia Sparkle, Turkcell, Vodafone, Turk Telekom, and Teknotel Telekom are some of the main colocation operators in the Turkey data center market.

Global colocation service providers expect to enter the Turkey data center market by entering into strategic partnerships with local enterprises. For instance, Telehouse operates a data center in Turkey in partnership with Teknotel Telekom.

The construction contractors in the country have both global as well as local presence, which is supplying to significant operators present in the Turkey data center market. Arup, ENMAR ENGINEERING, Deerns, Prota Engineering, and RED are the major contractors and subcontractors in the country.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Anel Group

Arup

Deerns

Enmar Engineering

Hill International

Mace

Manco Architects

Prota Engineering

RED

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

EAE

Eaton

Grundfos

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix

NGN

PENDC

Telehouse

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Istanbul

Other Cities (Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Izmir, and Tekirdag)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:



The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

