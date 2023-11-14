Your turkey is dry. Here's why you should make a dry brine this Thanksgiving.

Every Thanksgiving, the quest for the perfect turkey is on every cook's mind. With countless turkey-cooking methods out there, there's one simple trick that can unlock maximum flavor minus the mess and hassle of wet brining. The secret? Dry brining!

Say goodbye to the cumbersome buckets, plastic bags, and gallons of brine. We’ll walk you through the stress-free steps of dry brining and cooking a bird that's bursting with flavor, all without the need for complicated equipment or extra steps. Here’s how to dry brine a turkey and wow your guests this Thanksgiving without making a mess!

How to dry brine a turkey

Place your thawed turkey on a baking sheet with a rack.

Pat the turkey dry inside and outside.

Trim any excess fat and skin from the turkey.

Remember to wash your hands periodically throughout the process to maintain hygiene.

Using approximately 3 to 4 tablespoons of kosher salt, generously season your turkey. Use more salt if your turkey is larger.

Gently massage the salt into and under the turkey's skin for enhanced flavor. Be careful not to tear the skin while doing this.

Dry brining results in crisper skin compared to wet brining.

To achieve the crispiest skin, apply a thin layer of baking powder to the outside of the turkey.

Dry brining can also be used for chicken and other meats.

Refrigerate the turkey uncovered for at least six hours or overnight.

