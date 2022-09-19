Turkey Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2029 - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 45.7% on annual basis to reach US$1,038.9 million in 2022.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,038.9 million in 2022 to reach US$3,706.3 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.
Turkey Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Turkey Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
Business Lending
Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029
Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
Embedded Lending in Real Estate
Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029
Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
Embedded Lending in Other
Turkey Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029
Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
Embedded Insurance in Automotive
Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029
Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029
Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Turkey Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
B2B
B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029
Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
Embedded Payment in Other
Turkey Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
