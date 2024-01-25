Turkey Ends Rate-Hike Cycle But Keeps Hawkish Bias in Place

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates for an eighth straight time and signaled it will continue to tilt hawkish after ending one of its longest-ever tightening cycles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan lifted the one-week repo rate to 45% from 42.5%, in line with the forecasts of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. In a statement accompanying the decision, the MPC said it believes “the monetary tightness required to establish the disinflation course is achieved and that this level will be maintained as long as needed.”

“The committee assesses that the current level of the policy rate will be maintained until there is a significant decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation and until inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range,” it said.

The immediate reaction of financial markets was relatively muted. The lira was little changed at 30.2784 per dollar, while Turkish banking stocks erased gains to trade down 1.1% at 3:11 p.m. in Istanbul.

The cost of insuring Turkey’s debt against default — a key gauge of country risk — was up three basis points after falling for two days.

Attention now shifts to what happens next, with global investment banks diverging on how long rates can stay at onerous levels for consumers and many businesses. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. see the start of easing in the second half of the year but JPMorgan Chase & Co. predicts a much longer pause.

The central bank said that it will “reassess” monetary policy should risks emerge for the inflation outlook. It’s preparing additional steps to squeeze out excess liquidity, saying sterilization tools will be used to support monetary tightening.

Story continues

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Having reached a peak for its policy rate, the central bank will now shift its focus to alternative tools to keep financial conditions tight in the months ahead. We expect this to take the form of additional incentives to promote a faster switch out of foreign-currency protected deposits, as well as higher reserve requirement ratios and other liquidity tightening measures.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

While President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has endorsed the measures enacted by Erkan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek — both appointed in June as part of an overhaul — the central bank faces a delicate balancing act ahead.

As Turkey enters a final stretch before pivotal municipal ballots in March, there’s more spotlight on the health of the economy with rates now at levels unimaginable before Erdogan won reelection in May.

Long an outspoken advocate of cheap money, the president has allowed a turnaround in policies that aims to cool off consumer demand and already stalled growth in industrial production while starting to push up unemployment.

Though real rates remain deeply negative when adjusted for current prices, officials have argued policy is already far tighter relative to the projected path for inflation, which the central bank forecasts at 36% by the end of this year.

“Whether it’s enough depends of course on how actual inflation develops going forward,” said Henrik Gullberg, macro economist at Coex Partners Ltd. “So key will be how actual and expected inflation develops going forward.”

The governor will provide a fresh assessment on Feb. 8 when she presents a quarterly report. Policymakers expect price growth to peak at around 75% in the coming months.

“There are concerns in markets about January and February inflation,” said Batuhan Ozsahin, chief investment officer at Istanbul-based asset manager Ata Portfoy.

“If there’s a bad surprise in January, 45% may not be enough,” he said. “Also, on the demand side there’s no significant sign of slowing. It looks like additional measures will be needed.”

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Tugce Ozsoy.

(Updates market prices, adds economist quote and chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.