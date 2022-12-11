Turkey’s Erdogan Discusses Expanding Grain Corridor With Putin

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways to expand an agreement to safeguard global grain shipments with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Turkey’s presidency.

Erdogan in a phone call said different commodities and food products can be included in the grain corridor. Erdogan helped broker the original agreement to ensure continued flows of grain and vegetable oil from Ukraine in the midst of the war.

The leaders also discussed bilateral ties and regional issues including the fight against terrorism. Erdogan urged Putin to uphold pledges to push separatist Kurdish militants in Syria, viewed as a mortal threat by Turkey, about 30 kilometers away from the Turkish border.

Erdogan is expected to separately speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday.

