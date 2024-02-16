Turkey Fry Guys donate $150,000 to Shreveport child advocacy center The Gingerbread House

The Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center was presented with a check for $150,000 Thursday morning. This donation was made possible through the Turkey Fry Guys.

"A donation like this makes such an impact for the kids served by the Gingerbread House," said Jessica Miller, CEO of Gingerbread House.

The Gingerbread House is a community-based, non-profit organization that works collectively with law enforcement, child protective services, the district attorney's offices and medical and mental health professionals to investigate, prosecute and treat cases of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse.

It has served over 15,300 children affected by child abuse in nine different parishes in north Louisiana.

In 2023, the Gingerbread House saw over 910 children, which means about 76 newly identified child victims every month. Every victim that enters the Gingerbread House receives an initial forensic interview and counseling for as long as needed free of charge.

Turkey Fry Guys presented a check to the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center Thursday morning, Feb. 15, 2024.

This $150,000 donation could not have come at better time following the federal cut from the Victims of Crimes Act. Miller said, "We will receive about $140,000 cut from the federal government... that hole in our budget is now being made up through this."

Corey Craft, founder of the Turkey Fry Guys said, "It just hit me during the presentation of what this is going to do for Gingerbread House. Hearing about the cuts that Jessica talked about, filling that gap and to see our community really come together."

Turkey Fry Guys began in 2022 after COVID when Craft saw friends and family doing similar fry events in other states. He said, "We had a little focus group one night at our house, and we invited a bunch of friends, Sheriff Prator came and spoke to the group along with Jessica, and it just took off."

In 2022, Turkey Fry Guys fried 500 turkeys and this past year it grew to 1,000. Craft said that this year they will be frying 1,500 turkeys and the Gingerbread House will remain the recipient of proceeds.

To learn more about Turkey Fry Guys visit www.turkeyfryguys.com.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: The Gingerbread House received a significant donation Thursday