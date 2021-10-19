Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 14.8% to Reach $1521.8 Million in 2021
Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Turkey is expected to grow by 14.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 1521.8 million in 2021.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Turkey remains strong. The gift card industry in Turkey is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1326.0 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2432.8 million by 2025.
The gift card market is Turkey is likely to grow in 2020 and beyond across retail and corporate segments as it continues to be used at retail stores, online stores, restaurants, for entertainment and various experiences. One of the key factors driving gift card market is the consumer shift to online shopping.
Turkey's e-commerce volume is estimated to reach over US$251 billion by the end of 2021 and is further likely to reach over US$300 billion in 2022, owing to growth in online sales fueled by COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has boosted digitalization and made retailers and merchants realize the importance of e-commerce. GittiGidiyor, an e-commerce website in Turkey, for instance, saw a threefold growth in its daily average. The growing e-commerce trend is expected to drive the growth of digital gift cards, as e-tailers issue these cards to lure customers.
The e-gift card or digital gift card segment is likely to gain significant market share in Turkey. Spend on e-gift card platforms by retailers are expected to increase significantly. Retailers with strong ecommerce and well established e-gift card program are expected to gain market share. The socio-economic environment created by COVID-19 outbreak has further accelerated growth of this segment. Adoption has increased significantly in Q3 2020, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period.
A growing number of people are preferring experiences as gifts, rather than conventional gifts. Different industries. Several restaurant chains are looking at gift cards as an innovative tool to attract and gain new customers. Other use cases for gift cards in Turkey include mobile gift card programs offered by food retailers to drive revenues, entertainment based gift cards (Apple iTunes Gift Card, Netflix gift card), and purchase of bitcoins and other cyrptocurrencies using gift cards.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Turkey. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
BIM Birlesik Magazacilik AS
Migros Tic AS
LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizemetleri Tic AS
Koc Holding AS
Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS
Carrefour SA
A101 Yeni Magazacilik AS
Yildiz Holding AS
Total Spend on Gifts in Turkey
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Turkey
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Turkey
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Turkey
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Turkey
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Festivals & Special Celebration Days
Milestone Celebration
Self-Use
Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Turkey
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Turkey
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Employee Incentive
Sales Incentive
Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hxaau
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900