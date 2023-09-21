Turkey Hikes Rate Again as It Tries to Get Grip on Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank delivered another sizable interest-rate hike on Thursday that matched expectations, a reflection of the urgency among officials to counter rampant inflation and win back the trust of markets.

The Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan raised the benchmark rate to 30% from 25%, in line with the forecasts of most economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The lira and Turkish bank stocks reversed gains after the announcement.

In a statement accompanying the decision, the MPC said it’s “determined to establish the disinflation course in 2024,” reiterating that “monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.”

A fourth straight increase intensifies a tightening cycle that began after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection in May. It’s kicked into higher gear as his new team of technocrats tries to woo investors who’ve shunned Turkey after years of erratic and unconventional policies knocked the economy off balance.

The latest decision follows Erdogan’s apparent endorsement of monetary tightening this month, despite his long-held beliefs that ultra-low rates could curb inflation. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has since told investors in New York that tackling inflation is Turkey’s “No. 1 priority.”

The central bank can’t let up, with inflation now running at almost 60% and set to accelerate further in the months ahead. Initially criticized for timid rate increases after Erkan‘s appointment in June, policymakers have upped their pace starting with last month’s decision to hike by 750 basis points that exceeded most forecasts.

“As the strong course of domestic demand and the stickiness of services inflation persist, the increase in oil prices and the ongoing deterioration in inflation expectations pose additional upside risks to inflation,” the MPC said. “Increasing domestic and foreign demand for Turkish lira-denominated assets” is among factors that “will contribute significantly to price stability,” it said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect the central bank to pause its rate hikes in the first quarter of 2024, ahead of local elections scheduled for March. Further rate increases are likely to follow the vote. This double wave tightening-cycle will likely mean even higher price gains in 2Q24 (we expect a peak of 70%) and see the central bank then going higher for longer to anchor inflation expectations and tame price gains.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Erdogan’s new vision has been a tough sell abroad, however, because of his track record of prioritizing economic growth and ousting three consecutive central bank governors for not being dovish enough. The lira is still down almost 31% against the dollar this year, one of the worst performers among its peers in emerging markets.

The inflation outlook has recently grown more dire, with monthly price growth leaping higher by over 9 percentage points in July and August. A survey conducted by the central bank found analysts expect inflation at close to 70% at the end of this year, higher than the government’s estimate of 65%.

