Turkey Keeps Key Shipping Route Closed as Wildfires Rage Nearby

Onur Ant and Taylan Bilgic
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey kept shipping traffic through the Dardanelles Strait suspended for a second day because of wildfires in the area, leaving hundreds of vessels unable to move between the Black Sea and part of the Mediterranean Sea.

Authorities briefly allowed ships traveling south to pass through the narrow waterway until 3 a.m. local time on Thursday, but the strait will remain closed to vessel traffic for the rest of the day, according to the Coastal Safety Directorate.

Turkey closed the Dardanelles to ships on Wednesday to clear the area for some 38 planes and helicopters fighting nearby forest fires.

About 250 vessels were waiting to cross the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits as of Thursday morning, according to Mustafa Can, chairman of Istanbul-based maritime transport company Transbosphor.

Black Sea freight rates have already moved up by about 10%, Can said by phone. “Two-way traffic should be allowed at night to decrease the number of waiting ships,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.