Turkey’s Marti Technologies Lists on NYSE, Unleashing Mobility Innovation

By Daniella Parra

Marti Technologies Inc. announced that its Class A Ordinary Shares and warrants have commenced trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange under the symbols “MRT” and “MRTW,” respectively.

One of the first Turkish companies to list in many years, Marti Technologies Inc. offers multiple transportation choices, including scooters popular in urban areas. It launched a ride hailing service that matches riders with drivers traveling in the same direction.

“We are excited to now officially transition into being a public company,” said Alper Oktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti. “Today set the wheels in motion for our next phase of growth. I look forward to joining my colleagues back on the trading floor on July 13 as we join the great tradition and ring the opening bell.”

Contact:

Executives-edge.com

Editor@Executives-edge.com