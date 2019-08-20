Turkey to Reward Banks That Lend More With Looser Reserve Rules

(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish central bank unveiled regulatory changes that determine the amount of cash lenders have to put aside as reserves depending on how much credit they extend.

Required reserve ratios for banks with loan growth of 10% to 20% will be set at 2% -- with some exceptions -- while remaining unchanged for other banks, according to a statement on Monday. The ratios are currently at 7% for deposits of up to three months, 4% for six months, and 2% for up to one year.

Weeks after unleashing record monetary easing, the central bank is now looking to complement its push for looser policy with a boost to the economy through faster credit growth. It said the revision will initially unlock about 5.4 billion liras ($960 million), and also provide $2.9 billion of gold and foreign-currency liquidity to the market.

“The move is intended to incentivize lending,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists Murat Unur and Clemens Grafe said in a report. “Given banks’ hesitancy to increase lending, as implied by the flat loan stock,” similar moves “are also likely to continue.”

The lira suffered one’s of the world’s biggest losses after the announcement.

State banks stand to benefit the most from the changes because they’ve been at the forefront of government efforts to extend cheap loans.

Additionally, the current remuneration rate of 13%, applied to mandatory lira-denominated reserves, is set at 15% for banks with 10%-20% loan growth and at 5% for others.

Within the current framework, required reserves are effectively an insurance against bank liabilities -- such as deposits and participation funds. With the proposed change, Turkey is turning the rules into an incentive to get credit flowing again.

(Updates with economist comment in fourth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Cagan Koc in Istanbul at ckoc2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, ;Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky, Constantine Courcoulas

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.