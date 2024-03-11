Turkey sausage recall: Johnsonville recalls more than 35,000 pounds of meat after rubber found

A Wisconsin-based meat manufacturer is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of kielbasa sausage after multiple reports said black rubber was found in some of its products.

Salm Partners, LLC, of Denmark, recalled some of its Johnsonville meat products after the foreign material was found in the ready-to-eat meat by at least two consumers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark Wisconsin-based meat manufacturer is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage after multiple reports of black rubber found in the products.

According to Johnsonville, the affected product was shipped to retail distribution centers in the following states:

Michigan

Wisconsin

Ohio

Washington

California

Oregon

Idaho

North Carolina

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

What turkey kielbasa is being recalled?

The following products are subject to recall:

12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing a single piece of "Johnsonville Polish kielbasa turkey sausage with best by dates of May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024 printed on the packaging.

The recalled product also has the establishment number "P-32009" on the packaging.

The sausages were produced from Oct. 30-31, 2023.

Recalled product sold at Whole Foods: Cheesemaker pleads guilty in connection to a listeria outbreak that killed 2, sickened 8

What to do if I bought Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage?

So far, no injuries have been reported to the FDA.

Anyone who bought the affected products should throw them away.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Turkey sausage from Johnsonville recalled after rubber found in meat