Turkey Set to Unveil Inflation Outlook That Holds Clues to Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank will likely raise its inflation forecasts for the next two years on Thursday, an adjustment that would signal interest rates still need to shift far higher even after five large hikes.

The quarterly outlook has taken on new prominence since Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan’s appointment in June, with officials now saying they want to tether monetary policy to the projected path for consumer prices, as opposed to the current inflation rate.

TURKEY PREVIEW: Central Bank Inflation Call Set for Big Revision

As attention turns to next year, the inflation momentum has shown little sign of slowing, probably rendering the central bank’s previous end-2024 forecast of 33% outdated. Bloomberg Economics expects its outlook will be lifted by around 10 percentage points for this year and next, bringing it to 68% from 58% for 2023 and taking 2024’s estimate above 40%.

There’s a “definitive” expectation of a sharp upward adjustment, according to Cem Cakmakli, associate professor in economics at Durham University in England. The new outlook “is very critical because, indirectly, it will be a statement on the policy interest rate,” he said.

Erkan is presenting this year’s final inflation report in Ankara after policymakers already conceded that inflation is set to end this year near the upper bound of the current outlook.

The emerging picture for prices explains the urgency of a monetary tightening cycle that’s already more than quadrupled Turkey’s key rate to 35%. Immediately after the last inflation report in July — which revised the outlook sharply higher — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named new members to the central bank’s decision-making body, a move followed by three large rate hikes of as much as 750 basis points.

Erkan, alongside officials such as Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, has been at the forefront of a policy shift since Erdogan’s reelection in May, as a new team of technocrats unwinds unorthodox measures blamed for driving away foreign investors and causing a series of currency crises.

Read more: Turkey Delivers Another Big Rate Hike as Inflation Spirals

But complicating the prospects for higher borrowing rates in the months ahead is a set of local elections in March that could shift the president’s focus back to prioritizing employment and economic growth.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect Turkey’s central bank to lift its 2023 and 2024 year-end inflation forecasts by around ten percentage points in its final quarterly-inflation report of the year — to be released Nov. 2. Even so, we think the central bank will only hit the terminal rate of its tightening cycle after local elections scheduled for March next year.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Investors have meanwhile been calling for a more hawkish stance from the central bank, given that policy rates remain well below zero when adjusted for current inflation. Global lenders like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. see Turkish hikes peaking only when the benchmark reaches 40%-45%.

Officials like Simsek have in turn argued they are focusing on the differential between deposit rates and expected inflation over the next 12 months, which indicates policy is already tighter than it appears otherwise.

Lira deposits up to three months yield about 44%, according to the latest data. Annual inflation is running at more than 12 times the official target and probably accelerated close to 62% in October, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Erdogan’s Shadow

A bleak assessment from Erkan on Thursday will likely again raise the question of whether she still has Erdogan’s backing to combat inflation that the International Monetary Fund expects to end this year as the world’s highest after Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Sudan and Argentina.

The president, a self-proclaimed enemy of interest rates, has long championed the benefits of cheap credit and removed three of Erkan’s predecessors in favor of more dovish governors.

Simsek, who, like Erkan, is a former Wall Street banker, has repeatedly said the Turkish leader is fully supportive of the new approach. At the presentation of the last inflation report in July, Erkan said the central bank was “fully independent.”

More realistic forecasts under Erkan already mark an important change from the upbeat assessments usually offered by her immediate predecessor, whose policy decisions took little account of inflation.

“Whereas we previously viewed the Turkish central bank’s rate decisions as largely independent of inflation developments, we now think the repo rate has become a more important instrument in targeting inflation,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists Clemens Grafe and Basak Edizgil said in a report.

