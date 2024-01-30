Turkey Takes New Steps to Protect Lira After Ending Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey on Tuesday amended regulations to deter savers from flocking to foreign currencies and relieve pressure on the lira after ending an aggressive cycle of interest-rate hikes this month.

The central bank is making it more costly for commercial lenders to have deposits in hard currencies, while at the same time easing mandatory reserve requirements on some foreign exchange-linked accounts, which are part of a government-backed savings program meant to shore up the lira.

Policymakers have been preparing additional measures to encourage more savings in the local currency and ensure the transmission of rates into the economy after completing their tightening cycle last week by raising the benchmark to 45%.

The lira was little changed in early trading on Tuesday after losing close to 3% against the dollar so far this month.

The latest steps follow a decline in the rates of interest offered on regular lira deposits, which could prompt local savers to look for alternatives with inflation set to accelerate past 70% in the coming months.

Domestic lenders will now have to set aside more money for deposits and participation funds denominated in foreign exchange, the central bank said on its website. On top of existing rules on required reserves, an additional ratio for these accounts that must be maintained in liras has been doubled to 8%.

The monetary authority is also lowering requirements on FX-linked saving accounts of up to six months, cutting their mandatory ratio to 25% from 30%. Under the mechanism, lira depositors can hedge against currency losses by getting state-guaranteed compensation for any depreciation that exceeds the interest on the accounts.

The measures will partly offset each other, according to QNB Finansbank economists, who estimate the net impact will result in withdrawing some excess liquidity from the system.

