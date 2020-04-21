Turkey Tees Up Yet Another Rate Cut Despite Declines in Currency

(Bloomberg) --

Turkey will likely lower interest rates for an eighth time in less than a year, showing the central bank remains unfazed by the lira’s steep decline as it looks to spur credit to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Led by Murat Uysal, the Monetary Policy Committee has delivered a bigger-than-forecast cut at most meetings since the new governor took the job last July. While most economists predict the key rate will be reduced by half a percentage point to 9.25% on Wednesday, a sizable minority in a Bloomberg poll sees a larger move.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

“Turkey’s central bank is caught between a slowing economy and a slumping currency. A rate cut would help the former but risks further destabilizing the latter.”-- Ziad Daoud

The easing cycle is increasingly leaving the lira exposed to a global selloff. A rate cut at an emergency meeting last month pushed Turkey’s rates near the world’s lowest when adjusted for inflation. Meanwhile, the country’s international reserves are running low because of state lenders’ interventions to prop up the lira.

Turkish inflation in March slowed for the first time since October, reaching an annual 11.9%, as the drop in oil prices offset some of the increases that a depreciating lira would have caused.Declines in commodity prices and domestic demand amid the global pandemic are putting downward pressure on inflation, Uysal said on Sunday. The central bank may update its year-end inflation projection -- currently at 8.2% -- when it issues its next quarterly report on April 30.Economic activity has suffered due to the measures taken to check the contagion. Exports dropped almost 18% in March from a year earlier and a gauge of confidence among Turkish manufacturers fell by the most since the 2008 global financial crisis.The weighted-average cost of central bank funding is already below the benchmark at around 9%.

The lira weakened nearly 15% against the U.S. currency since the beginning of the year and is edging closer to the psychologically important 7-per-dollar mark.

“A weaker lira risks derailing the disinflation,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Yarkin Cebeci, who predict a rate cut of only 25 basis points. “Lira weakness also poses risks to financial stability, and we expect the central bank to consider this.”

