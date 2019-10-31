Turkey Weighs Buying EBRD’s Bourse Stake Amid Furor Over New CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey offered to buy shares in Borsa Istanbul that the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development plans to sell following concerns over a convicted banker’s appointment to lead the benchmark stock exchange.

The nation’s sovereign wealth fund will raise its holding in the exchange to more than 90% and plans to take the company public, Chief Executive Officer Zafer Sonmez said in a written statement to Bloomberg.

“We plan to successfully manage the initial public offering of Borsa Istanbul” in the next two years, Sonmez said.

The fund, which controls assets worth tens of billions of dollars, showed interest after the EBRD said it could sell its 10% stake in Borsa Istanbul. It cited concerns over the appointment of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was convicted in the U.S. for busting Iran sanctions, to lead the bourse.

TVF said EBRD first made known its intention to exit its investment in March 2018. EBRD declined to comment.

TVF’s Sonmez said increased ownership in Borsa Istanbul complements the sovereign fund’s strategy to turn Istanbul into a regional finance center.

