Turkish Airlines Shows Interest in HNA’s Virgin Australia

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish Airlines is interested in HNA Group Co.’s minority stake in carrier Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. as it seeks growth in the Asia-Pacific region, according to people familiar with the matter.

Turkey’s national flag-carrier, or Turk Hava Yollari AO as it’s formally known, is among companies looking at HNA’s 20% stake in the Australian airline, said the people, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. Deliberations are preliminary and may not result in a deal, the people said.

A Turkish Airlines spokesman didn’t return calls or mailed questions seeking comment, while a representative for HNA Group declined to comment.

The troubled Chinese conglomerate was open to offers for its stake in Virgin Australia as part of its efforts to cut debt, Bloomberg News reported in August last year. Singapore Airlines Ltd. and Nanshan Capital, which each control about a fifth of Virgin Australia’s shares, were among the companies weighing a bid, people familiar with the matter said at that time.

Virgin Australia shares were unchanged at 16.5 Australian cents at 10:33 a.m. in Sydney, valuing the airline at A$1.4 billion ($957 million).

HNA also has about dozen of airlines in its portfolio including Hainan Airlines Holding Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Airlines Ltd., Lucky Air Co. Ltd. and Tianjin Airlines.

The Chinese firm is selling assets after racking up one of the nation’s biggest corporate debt loads in a global acquisition spree. It also considered selling its majority stake in oil storage and logistics business HG Storage International Ltd. as well as container-leasing business Seaco, tech outsourcing arm Pactera Technology International Ltd. and aircraft-maintenance firm SR Technics, Bloomberg News has reported.

Turkish Airlines has been evaluating potential investments in other airlines to help safeguard expansion if the rise in protectionism presents hurdles to growth. It set up a joint venture in Albania last year.

The airline plans to boost its fleet size to 474 planes by 2023 including 25 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, according to its website. It took delivery of the first Dreamliner in June as part of a deal for 40 of the jumbo jets.

